Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rey del Pollo Woodforest

314 Reviews

$

13419 Woodforest Blvd

Houston, TX 77075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Piece Chicken
Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla
Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

Charbroiled Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

$11.99

2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas

8 Piece Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$20.99

4 Sides & 10 Corn Tortillas

16 Piece Chicken

16 Piece Chicken

$37.99

8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas

Plato / Discada

Plato Mixto

Plato Mixto

$75.99+

Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato Discada

Plato Discada

$64.99+

Beef, Chicken & Sausage with shredded cheese and cilantro. It also includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Discada Hawaiana

Discada Hawaiana

$64.99+

Carne al pastor (grilled pork) with pineapple, includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato de Carne Asada

Plato de Carne Asada

$29.99+

Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Tostadas

Tostada La Siberia

Tostada La Siberia

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.

Tostada de Carne Asada

Tostada de Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Red Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Hamburgers

Hamburguesa Rey

Hamburguesa Rey

$13.99

Ham, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Pollo Rey Burger

Pollo Rey Burger

$13.99

Served with ham, American & swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Traditional

Torta Rey

Torta Rey

$10.99

Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.

Burrito Rey

Burrito Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, tomato, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Quesadilla Rey

Quesadilla Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

$12.99

Your choice of beef or chicken topped with butter, sour cream, cilantro, and cheese. With a jalapeno on the side.

Chicken Flautas (4)

Chicken Flautas (4)

$11.99

Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.

Tacos

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

$11.99

Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla

$12.50

Nachos

Nachos Carne Asada

Nachos Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Nacho Fries

$13.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Soup's

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Small Kid's Burger & Fries.

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

$6.99

2 Chicken Strips and fries.

Sides & Extras

Chips & Salsa

$6.99+

Taco - Single

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.50+

Vinagre o Toreados

Small Quesadilla

$3.50+

Charro Beans

$3.25

Grilled Onion

$2.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.50+

Corn Tortilla

$1.25+

Drinks

Fountain Sodas

$3.00+

Mexican Bottle Sodas

$3.00+

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+

Tea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

Location

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston, TX 77075

Directions

Gallery
Rey del Pollo image
Rey del Pollo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonfire Wings - Northshore
orange star4.3 • 312
13030 Woodforest Blvd Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria La Real #2 - WOODFOREST
orange starNo Reviews
12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
orange starNo Reviews
18 Uvalde Rd. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Flossie's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
5310 E Sam Houston Pkw N Suite F Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Twisted Barbecue LLC
orange starNo Reviews
8930 Valley Side Dr. Houston, TX 77078
View restaurantnext
Texas Forever Bar & Grill - 17124 East Fwy Ste B
orange star4.3 • 955
17124 East Fwy Ste B Channelview, TX 77530
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Rey del Pollo - Almeda
orange star4.5 • 314
10092 Kleckley Dr Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Rey del Pollo - Lawndale
orange star4.5 • 314
7170 Lawndale St Houston, TX 77075
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Seafood
orange star4.5 • 95
10990 Fuqua St houston, TX 77089
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston