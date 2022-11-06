Bonfire Wings - Northshore
312 Reviews
$$
13030 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Popular Items
BAYOU CLASSICS
Shrimp Po-boy
Who Dat Roll
Acadiana Special
3 crispy Chicken strips, fries & your choice of dressing and Bonfire's renown wing sauce!
Bonfire Special
10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.
Bourbon Street Special
10 wings and fries
Mardi Gras Special
5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.
Zydeco Special
Gumbo, 2 boudain balls, and crackers.
Extra Sauce
JUST WINGS
5 Wings (Boneless Only)
5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!
10 Wings
10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
20 Wings
20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
50 Wings
50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)
100 Wings
100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)