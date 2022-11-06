Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

Bonfire Wings - Northshore

312 Reviews

$$

13030 Woodforest Blvd

Houston, TX 77015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bonfire Special
Bourbon Street Special
10 Wings

BAYOU CLASSICS

Shrimp Po-boy

Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99
Who Dat Roll

Who Dat Roll

$2.99
Acadiana Special

Acadiana Special

$10.89

3 crispy Chicken strips, fries & your choice of dressing and Bonfire's renown wing sauce!

Bonfire Special

Bonfire Special

$17.89

10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls.

Bourbon Street Special

Bourbon Street Special

$15.89

10 wings and fries

Mardi Gras Special

Mardi Gras Special

$11.39

5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drin.

Zydeco Special

Zydeco Special

$10.89

Gumbo, 2 boudain balls, and crackers.

Extra Sauce

$0.85

JUST WINGS

5 Wings (Boneless Only)

5 Wings (Boneless Only)

$6.29

5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.89

10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$26.99

20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 3 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

50 Wings

50 Wings

$66.89

50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

100 Wings

100 Wings

$132.29

100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

SIGNATURE ITEMS

Boudain Ball - Plain

Boudain Ball - Plain

$1.49
Boudain Ball w/Cheese

Boudain Ball w/Cheese

$1.79
Boudain link

Boudain link

$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Small

Gumbo (Creole Style) Small

$4.39
Gumbo (Creole Style) Large

Gumbo (Creole Style) Large

$8.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small

Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small

$3.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large

Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large

$6.59

Extra Ranch

$0.99

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.99

Lg Dressing 8oz

$3.99

Gumbo (Creole Style) 1/2 gallon

$32.99

Vegie Tray

$2.00

DRINKS - SOFT DRINKS

Bottle - Coke

Bottle - Coke

$2.75
Bottle - Coke Zero

Bottle - Coke Zero

$2.75
Bottle - Dasani Water

Bottle - Dasani Water

$1.69
Bottle - Fanta Orange

Bottle - Fanta Orange

$2.75
Bottle - Fanta Strawberry

Bottle - Fanta Strawberry

$2.75
Bottle - Gold Peak Tea

Bottle - Gold Peak Tea

$2.75
Bottle - Lemonade (Minute Maid)

Bottle - Lemonade (Minute Maid)

$2.75