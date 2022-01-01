Pour Behavior

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Wings
Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza
Meatlovers

Shareables

Calamari

$17.00

Cheese Board

$28.00

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$14.00

Onion Rings

$14.00

Texas Chili Fries

$17.00

Texas-Sized Nachos

$16.00

Wings

$17.00

Beef Sliders

$14.00

Sampletizer

$35.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Chips & Queso

$14.00

Chips And Salsa

$14.00

Tortilla Chip REFILL

$2.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Buratta Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$14.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

The Italian Job Pizza

$19.00

Tater Tot Pizza

$19.00

Pour Cowboy

$18.00

Acting Cheesy

$17.00

Oh Behave

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Meatlovers

$20.00

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Mains

Hickory Smoked Ribeye

$43.00

North Atlantic Salmon

$35.00

Pan-Seared Chicken Breast

$30.00

Filet & Lobster Tail

$65.00

Filet Entrée

$45.00

Lobster Entree

$30.00

Shrimp Entree

$39.00

NY Strip

$50.00

Lobster Tail Only

$25.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Pasta

Alfredo Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Garlic Pasta

$15.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

The Original

$17.00

South Texas Fire

$20.00

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Caprese Burger

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Aloha Burger

$19.00

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Sweets

Blonde Brownie Cake

$14.00

Stout Fudge Cake

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Italian Cream Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Birthday Slice Cake

$12.00

Birthday Whole Cake

$35.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Apple Temptation

$10.00Out of stock

Sauces

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Fig Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.25

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.25

Vegan Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Oil & Vinegar Dressing

$0.25Out of stock

Arbol Salsa

$0.25

Apricot Puree

$0.25

Avocado Tomatillo

$0.25

Bacon Tomato Jam

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Butter

$0.25

Caramel Sauce

$0.25

Chicken Sauce

$0.25

Chocolate Syrup

$0.25

Crema

$0.25

Honey

$0.25

Honey Butter

$0.25

Icing

$0.25

Jalapeno Tomatillo

$0.25

Lemon Butter Sauce

$0.25

Lemon Gastrique

$0.25

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.25

Maple Syrup

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Mayonaise

$0.25

Nashville Sauce

$0.25

Peppercorn Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Sauce

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Queso side

$2.00

Raspberry Sauce

$0.25

Red Wine Gastrique

$0.25

Roasted Salsa

$0.25

Sambal Aioli

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Vegan Chipotle

$0.25Out of stock

Vegan Tangy Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Vegan Mayo

$0.25Out of stock

Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Truffle Oil

$2.00

Vegan

Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza

$18.00

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Veg'n Out Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Aloha Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Cheeses

American Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Brie Cheese

$0.50

Burratta Cheese

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Fresh Mozzarella

$0.50

Goat Cheese

$0.50

Gruyere Cheese

$0.50

Manchego Cheese

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Pecorino Cheese With Truffle

$0.50

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.50

Queso Fresco

$0.50

Shredded Mozzarella

$0.50

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Swiss Cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Vegan Parmesan

$0.50

Vegan Cheddar

$0.50

Sides

Arugula Salad - Side

$6.00

Avocado - Side

$3.00

Blueberries - Side

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts - Side

$7.00

Carrots and Celery - Side

$6.00

Chopped Salad - Side

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts - Side

$7.00

Half Order of Texas Chili Fries

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus - Side

$7.00

House Salad - Side

$6.00

Jalapenos - Side

$1.00

Lettuce - Side

$1.00

Mac & Cheese - Side

$5.00Out of stock

Marinara - Large Side

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes - Side

$6.00

Onions - Side

$0.50

Pickles - Side

$0.50

Queso - Large Side

$6.00

Sambal Aioli - Side

$0.50

Side Caesar - Side

$6.00

Strawberries - Side

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Half Order of Texas Size Nachos

$8.00

Tomatoes - Side

$0.50

Veggies - Side

$6.00

NYE

General Admission

$60.00

Silver MINIMUM

$300.00

Gold MINIMUM

$600.00

Platinum MINIMUM

$1,000.00

Silver TABLE FEE

$300.00

Gold TABLE FEE

$500.00

Platinum TABLE FEE

$600.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markNigthlife
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2211 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Pour Behavior image
Pour Behavior image

