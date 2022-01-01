- Home
- Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Jose's Mexican Restaurant
101 NJ-71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07776
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cocktail de Camarones
A delicious cold soup that consists of shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, avocado, lemon and orange juice.
Chicken & Vegetable Soup
King's Salad
Crisp greens tossed with steamed vegetables. Sliced tomatoes and marinated chicken. Served with our homemade vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad
Crisp greens with fresh vegetables, served with our homemade house vinaigrette.
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips loaded with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, sour cream, and guacamole!
Fried Plantains
Sliced of sweet plantains, fried to a golden crisp, served with our secret dipping sauce.
Empanadas
A delicate pastry stuffed with a choice of ground beef, chicken or steak, and fried to perfection.
Black Bean Soup
Chili Con Carne
Salads
Taco Salad
A large, bowl-shaped taco shell, filled with your choice of filling and beans, lettuce, salsa, and cheese. Sour Cream and Guacamole served on the side.
Fajita Salad
Crisp greens, topped with fajita style chicken or steak, peppers, onions, and a side of homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Fajita Dinner
Fajita by the Pound
Chicken Fajita by the Pound
One pound of Chicken, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.
Steak Fajita by the Pound
One pound of Steak, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.
Shrimp Fajita by the Pound
One pound of Shrimp, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.
Combination Chicken & Steak Fajita by the Pound
One pound of Chicken and Steak, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.
Burritos
Chicken Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Chicken, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Steak Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Steak, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Ground Beef Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Ground Beef, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Burrito Special (Chicken & Steak Combined)
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Chicken andSteak, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Pinto Bean Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Pinto Beans, Rice Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Black Bean Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Shrimp and Vegetable Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Shrimp and mixed Veggies, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Beef Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Fajita Steak with Peppers and Onions, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Mexican Burrito
A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Sauteed Chicken Ranchero, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.
Special Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, and Potato, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Veggie Burrito
Our vegetable medley (celery, zuchini, squash, and carrots) along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Diablo Burrito
Spicy Chicken or Steak (sauteed in our house salsa picante) along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Crazy Burrito
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, and Veggies, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
San Jose Burrito
Chicken, Potato, Peppers, Onions, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Deluxe Burrito
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, steak, and Veg. along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled carne asada steak, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Jose's Favorites
Chile Rellenos
Large Pablano Pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling, covered in an egg batter, than pan fried in a blend of sauces, and cheeses. Served with Rice and Beans.
Steak Ranchero
Fresh steak, sliced and diced, cooked in salsa ranchero, and a mix of secret spices and sauces. Served with Rice and Beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp cooked to perfection served in your choice of hard of soft taco. Served with two tacos with rice and beans
Flautas
Corn tortillas with your choice of filling- chicken, steak, ground beef, or vegetable. Smothered in sour cream, topped with lettuce, cheese, and salsa ranchera. Served as 3 flautas with rice and beans.
Lunch Special
Birria Tacos
Soft Tacos
Steak Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Ground Beef Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Black Bean Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Pinto Bean Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Chicken Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Chorizo Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Guacamole Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Vegetable Soft Tacos
Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Taco Dorados
Pinto Bean Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Black Bean Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Guacamole Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Chorizo Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Chicken Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Steak Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Ground Beef Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Vegetable Taco Dorados
Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans
Quesadillas
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Steak and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Jalepeno and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Chorizo and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Guacamole and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Shrimp, Vegetable, and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Vegetable and Cheese Quesadilla
Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.
Special Quesadillas
San Angel Quesadila
Shrimp, Spinach, Mushroom, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two quesadillas and rice and beans.
San Lucino Quesadilla
Chicken, Chorizo, potato, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two Quesadillas with rice and beans.
Chicken and Broccoli Quesadilla
Chicken and Broccoli Quesadilla. Served with two quesadillas with rice and beans.
Mushroom and Spinach Quesadilla
Mushroom, Spinach, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two Quesadillas with Rice and Beans.
Tostada
Pinto Bean Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Black Bean Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Guacamole Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Steak Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Ground Beef Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Shrimp and Guacamole Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Chicken Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Pork Tostada
Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Typical Mexican Specials
Tacos a la Mexicana
Soft, Corn Tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
Chicken Tamale in Mole Sauce
Corn dough, stuffed with chicken. Smothered in Mole Sauce. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.
Mexican Pizza
Large flour tortilla, deep-fried, topped with Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Pernil
Slow, oven-roasted pork, topped with peppers and onios. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken in Mole Sauce Platter
Thinly sliced Chicken Breast, cooked in mole sauce, served with Rice and Beans.
Carne Enchilada
Thin slices of steak, marinated and cooked in a unique blen of mexican sauces and spices. Served with rice and beans.
Carna Asada
Thin Slices of Shell Steak, grilled with sauteed onions. Served with Rice and Beans.
Pork Chops A La Mexicana
Two Pork Chops Cooked in your choice of Sauce, served with Rice and Beans
Seafood Soup
A heart delight with fresh shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, and Clams.
Hauraches
Two flat pieces of corn dough, topped with beans, lettuce, salsa, and cheese.
Combinations
#1 Combination of Favorites
One burrito, quesadilla, and chimichanga. Served with Rice and Beans.
#2 Mexican Combination
One Mexican Burrito and One Taco a la Mexican with Chicken. Served with Rice and Beans.
#3 Chile Relleno and Enchilada
One Chile Relleno and two enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with Rice and Beans
Special Platters
Taco Platter
Three Tacos served with Rice and Beans
Fish Tacos
Fresh cod, served as a soft taco or hard shell taco. Served as two tacos with rice and beans.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Fresh shrimp, cooked in olive oil and garlic. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones a la diabla
Fresh shrimp, cooked in olive oil, spicy salsa picante and garlic. Served with rice and beans.
Fresh Shrimp and Sea scallops
Fresh shrimp and scallops served as a burrito, quesadilla, chimichanga, or enchilada.
Kid's Menu
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
One Chicken Quesadilla
One quesadilla with rice and beans.
One Cheese Quesadilla
One quesadilla with rice and beans.
One Soft Taco
One taco served with rice and beans
One Hard Taco
One taco served with rice and beans
One Empanada
One Empanada with Rice and Beans.
Small Mexican Pizza
Kid's portion of our Mexican Pizza
Kid's size Burrito
Kid's portion of our burrito
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
101 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07776