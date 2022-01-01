  • Home
  • /
  • Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jose's Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

101 NJ-71

Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Chicken Soft Tacos
Enchiladas

Appetizers

Cocktail de Camarones

$7.95+

A delicious cold soup that consists of shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, avocado, lemon and orange juice.

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$3.95+

King's Salad

$10.95

Crisp greens tossed with steamed vegetables. Sliced tomatoes and marinated chicken. Served with our homemade vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

$8.95

Crisp greens with fresh vegetables, served with our homemade house vinaigrette.

Cheese Nachos

$6.50

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$11.95

Tortilla chips loaded with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa ranchera, sour cream, and guacamole!

Fried Plantains

$5.95

Sliced of sweet plantains, fried to a golden crisp, served with our secret dipping sauce.

Empanadas

$3.00

A delicate pastry stuffed with a choice of ground beef, chicken or steak, and fried to perfection.

Black Bean Soup

$3.95+

Chili Con Carne

$3.95+

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.95

A large, bowl-shaped taco shell, filled with your choice of filling and beans, lettuce, salsa, and cheese. Sour Cream and Guacamole served on the side.

Fajita Salad

$13.95

Crisp greens, topped with fajita style chicken or steak, peppers, onions, and a side of homemade vinaigrette dressing.

Fajita Dinner

Chicken Fajita Dinner

$12.95

Two pre-wrapped, Chicken Fajitas, served with rice and beans.

Steak Fajita Dinner

$14.95

Two pre-wrapped, Steak Fajitas, served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Fajita Dinner

$14.95

Two pre-wrapped Shrimp fajitas, served with rice and beans.

Fajita by the Pound

Chicken Fajita by the Pound

$18.95

One pound of Chicken, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.

Steak Fajita by the Pound

$19.95

One pound of Steak, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.

Shrimp Fajita by the Pound

$21.95

One pound of Shrimp, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.

Combination Chicken & Steak Fajita by the Pound

$19.95

One pound of Chicken and Steak, cooked with peppers and onions, cooked in our homemade red sauce. Served with 12 flour tortillas, rice, beans, salsa ranchera, and tortilla chips.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Chicken, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Steak Burrito

$12.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Steak, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Ground Beef, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Burrito Special (Chicken & Steak Combined)

$13.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Chicken andSteak, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Pinto Bean Burrito

$9.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Pinto Beans, Rice Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Black Bean Burrito

$9.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Shrimp and Vegetable Burrito

$13.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Shrimp and mixed Veggies, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Beef Fajita Burrito

$12.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Fajita Steak with Peppers and Onions, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Mexican Burrito

$12.95

A large flour tortilla wrap stuffed with Sauteed Chicken Ranchero, Rice, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Sour Cream and Special Red Sauce served on the side.

Special Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, and Potato, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Our vegetable medley (celery, zuchini, squash, and carrots) along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Diablo Burrito

$13.95

Spicy Chicken or Steak (sauteed in our house salsa picante) along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Crazy Burrito

$14.95

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, and Veggies, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

San Jose Burrito

$12.95

Chicken, Potato, Peppers, Onions, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Deluxe Burrito

$14.95

Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, steak, and Veg. along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.95

Grilled carne asada steak, along with lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, and cheese in a large flour tortilla.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.95

Two Corn Tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling. Then, Smothered in Mole Sauce, Salsa Verde, or Housemade Red Sauce. Topped with Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa Ranchera. Served with Rice and Beans.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$14.95

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling. Deep-fried to a golden crisp, smothered in Cheese, and topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Sour Cream. Served with Rice and Beans.

Jose's Favorites

Chile Rellenos

$13.95

Large Pablano Pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling, covered in an egg batter, than pan fried in a blend of sauces, and cheeses. Served with Rice and Beans.

Steak Ranchero

$12.95

Fresh steak, sliced and diced, cooked in salsa ranchero, and a mix of secret spices and sauces. Served with Rice and Beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Shrimp cooked to perfection served in your choice of hard of soft taco. Served with two tacos with rice and beans

Flautas

$10.95

Corn tortillas with your choice of filling- chicken, steak, ground beef, or vegetable. Smothered in sour cream, topped with lettuce, cheese, and salsa ranchera. Served as 3 flautas with rice and beans.

Lunch Special

Lunch Special- Soft Taco and Quesadilla

$8.95

One Chicken Quesadilla and one Chicken Soft taco. Served with rice and beans.

Birria Tacos

3 Birria Tacos. Corn tortillas dipped in a savory sauce, filled with seasoned steak, onions, clinatro, and cheese. Consome, a special sauce for dipping is included.
Birria Tacos- 3 Birria (Steak) Tacos with consome.

Birria Tacos- 3 Birria (Steak) Tacos with consome.

$12.95

3 Birria Tacos- Corn tortillas cooked in a savory sauce and filled with seasoned steak, onions, cilantro, and cheese. Served with tradition consome for dipping.

Soft Tacos

Steak Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Ground Beef Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Black Bean Soft Tacos

$7.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Pinto Bean Soft Tacos

$7.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Chicken Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Chorizo Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Guacamole Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Vegetable Soft Tacos

$8.95

Two Soft Tacos, topped with lettuce, Salsa Ranchera, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Taco Dorados

Pinto Bean Taco Dorados

$7.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Black Bean Taco Dorados

$7.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Guacamole Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Chorizo Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Chicken Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Steak Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Ground Beef Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Vegetable Taco Dorados

$8.95

Two Crispy Shell Tacos, topped with lettuce, salsa ranchera, and cheese. Served with Rice and Beans

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Jalepeno and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Chorizo and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Guacamole and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Shrimp, Vegetable, and Cheese Quesadilla

$13.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Vegetable and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Served with two Quesadillas and Rice and Beans on the side.

Special Quesadillas

San Angel Quesadila

$13.95

Shrimp, Spinach, Mushroom, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two quesadillas and rice and beans.

San Lucino Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken, Chorizo, potato, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two Quesadillas with rice and beans.

Chicken and Broccoli Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken and Broccoli Quesadilla. Served with two quesadillas with rice and beans.

Mushroom and Spinach Quesadilla

$10.95

Mushroom, Spinach, and Cheese Quesadilla. Served as two Quesadillas with Rice and Beans.

Tostada

Pinto Bean Tostada

$8.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Black Bean Tostada

$8.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Guacamole Tostada

$9.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Steak Tostada

$10.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Ground Beef Tostada

$10.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Shrimp and Guacamole Tostada

$12.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Chicken Tostada

$10.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Pork Tostada

$10.95

Two flat, crispy tortilla shells, topped with lettuce, Salsa Rancher, and Cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Typical Mexican Specials

Tacos a la Mexicana

$2.50

Soft, Corn Tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

Chicken Tamale in Mole Sauce

$2.50

Corn dough, stuffed with chicken. Smothered in Mole Sauce. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese.

Mexican Pizza

$9.95

Large flour tortilla, deep-fried, topped with Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Pernil

$12.95

Slow, oven-roasted pork, topped with peppers and onios. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken in Mole Sauce Platter

$11.95

Thinly sliced Chicken Breast, cooked in mole sauce, served with Rice and Beans.

Carne Enchilada

$12.95

Thin slices of steak, marinated and cooked in a unique blen of mexican sauces and spices. Served with rice and beans.

Carna Asada

$12.95

Thin Slices of Shell Steak, grilled with sauteed onions. Served with Rice and Beans.

Pork Chops A La Mexicana

$14.95

Two Pork Chops Cooked in your choice of Sauce, served with Rice and Beans

Seafood Soup

$16.95

A heart delight with fresh shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, and Clams.

Hauraches

$11.95

Two flat pieces of corn dough, topped with beans, lettuce, salsa, and cheese.

Combinations

#1 Combination of Favorites

$19.95

One burrito, quesadilla, and chimichanga. Served with Rice and Beans.

#2 Mexican Combination

$14.95

One Mexican Burrito and One Taco a la Mexican with Chicken. Served with Rice and Beans.

#3 Chile Relleno and Enchilada

$19.95

One Chile Relleno and two enchiladas with mole sauce. Served with Rice and Beans

Special Platters

Taco Platter

$10.95

Three Tacos served with Rice and Beans

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Fresh cod, served as a soft taco or hard shell taco. Served as two tacos with rice and beans.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$14.95

Fresh shrimp, cooked in olive oil and garlic. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones a la diabla

$14.95

Fresh shrimp, cooked in olive oil, spicy salsa picante and garlic. Served with rice and beans.

Fresh Shrimp and Sea scallops

$16.95

Fresh shrimp and scallops served as a burrito, quesadilla, chimichanga, or enchilada.

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$5.95

One Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

One quesadilla with rice and beans.

One Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

One quesadilla with rice and beans.

One Soft Taco

$4.95

One taco served with rice and beans

One Hard Taco

$4.95

One taco served with rice and beans

One Empanada

$5.95

One Empanada with Rice and Beans.

Small Mexican Pizza

$5.95

Kid's portion of our Mexican Pizza

Kid's size Burrito

$5.95

Kid's portion of our burrito

Dessert

Flan

$4.95

Mexican Style Custard

Churros

$2.25

Warm dough pastry covered in cinnamon-sugar.

Sides

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Guacamole

$5.95+

Salsa Ranchero (Pico De Gallo Salsa)

$2.95+

Pinto Beans (Refriend Beans)

$1.95+

Black Beans

$1.95+

Mexican Rice

$2.95

Sour Cream

$2.50

Drinks

Can of Assorted Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Jarrito

$2.50

Horchata

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07776

Directions

Gallery
Jose's Mexican Restaurant: Spring Lake image
Jose's Mexican Restaurant: Spring Lake image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagel Basket Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
105 NJ-71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Spring Lake Tap House - 810 Hwy 71
orange starNo Reviews
810 Hwy 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
The Shore Club - 700 Highway 71
orange starNo Reviews
700 Highway 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
St. Stephen's Green Publick House
orange starNo Reviews
2031 New Jersey 71 Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Surfside Frozen Custard
orange starNo Reviews
500 Washington Blvd Sea Girt, NJ 08750
View restaurantnext
Tom Bailey's Market
orange star4.5 • 55
1323 3rd Avenue Spring Lake, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston