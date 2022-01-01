Dessert & Ice Cream
Surfside Frozen Custard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Washington Blvd, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tini's Fish House - 3581 route 35 north
No Reviews
3581 route 35 north normandy beach, NJ 08735
View restaurant
The Corner Cafe & Bistro - 10 Centennial Drive Long Branch NJ 07740
2.8 • 129
10 Centennial Dr Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurant