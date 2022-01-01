Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Summer Sweets

230 Reviews

$

3071 Rt 35 North

Grand Central Avenue

Lavallette, NJ 08735

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup
Pints
Large Shake

Ice Cream

Cup

Cup

Cone

Cone

Italian Ice

Italian Ice

Regular Sundae

Regular Sundae

$8.25
Large Sundae

Large Sundae

$9.50
Hot Waffle Sundae

Hot Waffle Sundae

$11.50
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.25
Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.75
Pints

Pints

Pre-Packed PINT

Shakes/Floats

Regular Shake

$8.50

Large Shake

$9.75

Float

$6.75

Blendy

$8.75

Egg Cream

$6.00

Special Shake

$9.75

Birthday Cakes

6" Birthday Cake

$25.95

8" Birthday Cake

$29.95

10" Birthday Cake

$37.95

1/4 Sheet Cake

$48.95

Birthday Candle Pack

$3.50

Birthday Candle Number

$3.50

Gluten-Free Ice Cream Pie

$19.75

Topping Cups

$3.00

Ice Cream Novalties

Parfaits

$4.50

Sandwich 6 Pack

$16.00

Chocolate Chip Sandwich 6-Pack

$17.50

Single Chipwich

$4.25

Chocolate Covered Banana

$2.75

Chocolate Covered Banana w/ topping

$3.25

Dog Treats

$3.00

Gluten-Free Ice Cream Pies

$19.75

Chocolates/Apples

Caramel Dipped Apple

$6.25

Triple Dipped Apple

$8.25

Drinks

Drinks

$2.75

Pepsi bt

$2.75

Diet Pepsi bt

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi bt

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Stewarts Root beer

$2.75

Diet A&W

$1.75Out of stock

Orange

$2.00Out of stock

A&W Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Snapple Mixed bt

$2.75

Snapple Diet bt

$2.75

Mega Monster Energy 24oz

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.75Out of stock

Poland Spring .05 L

$2.00

Poland Spring 1.0 L

$3.00

Squirt Water Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Poland Spring 3 L

$5.00

Monster Java

$3.75

Bubble Waffle

Bubble Waffle

$10.75

Plain Bubble Waffle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a wide selection of Ice Cream & Ices. We also offer several Vegan flavors as well. In addition, we have a nice selection of Chocolates, Fudge & fun candies. Be sure to check out our Ice Cream cakes, Ice cream Sandwiches & Frozen Parfaits ready to go. You must also try our new Marvelous Bubble Waffle you can load with your choice of ice cream and toppings. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3071 Rt 35 North, Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Directions

