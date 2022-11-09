A map showing the location of KRÜS KITCHENView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

KRÜS KITCHEN

review star

No reviews yet

3413 Main Highway

Miami, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quinoa Salad
Crunchy Greens Salad
Coconut Rice Bowl

Krüs Lunch

Crunchy Greens Salad

$16.00

Day's Catch Ceviche

$18.00

Burrata

$16.00

Smoked Fish Rillette

$18.00

Wagyu Tartare

$24.00

Lobster Salad

$36.00

Quinoa Salad

$17.00

Octopus Bowl

$28.00

Coconut Rice Bowl

$24.00

Vegetable Sandwich

$18.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$22.00

Proscuitto Sandwich

$22.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$22.00

Coconut Sorbet Scoop

$6.00

Basil Sorbet Scoop

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Scoop

$6.00Out of stock

Add-ons Lunch

Avocado

$2.00

Octopus

$12.00

Day's Catch

$12.00

MARKET

Ghia Non Alcoholic Apéritif

Ghia Non Alcoholic Apéritif

$33.00

Ghia is a non-alcoholic apéritif packed with only pure, natural extracts. Potent plants. Heady herbals. Blithe botanicals. Perfect Aperol or Campari replacement. V, GF

Krüs x Frice Cream Guanabana Basil Sorbet (1 pint)

Krüs x Frice Cream Guanabana Basil Sorbet (1 pint)

$14.00
Krüs x Frice Cream Passion Fruit with Dulce de Leche (1 pint)

Krüs x Frice Cream Passion Fruit with Dulce de Leche (1 pint)

$14.00
Krüs x Frice Cream Coconut Sorbet with Toasted Coconut (1 pint)

Krüs x Frice Cream Coconut Sorbet with Toasted Coconut (1 pint)

$14.00
Pomodoro Basil Sauce

Pomodoro Basil Sauce

$14.00

San Marzano tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Heat up with some local butter and shredded parmesan. Toss with the pasta (pro tip: any pasta from Abruzzo) and shave over some parmigiano reggiano. Great for 4-5 people. 16oz V, GF

Turmeric Dressing

Turmeric Dressing

$10.00

Turmeric, whole grain mustard, local honey, extra virgin olive oil. This should be your new go to house dressing. 8oz V, GF

Black Sesame

$10.00

Tomatillo Salsa

$10.00

Habanero Salsa

$10.00

Cilantro Pesto

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now available at the App Store. Follow us on IG: @kruskitchen Reach In!

Website

Location

3413 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Maki - Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
2550 South Bayshore Drive Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Doggis Arepa Bar - Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
1246 Coral Way Miami, FL 33145
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Coral Gables
orange star4.3 • 3,547
2334 Ponce De Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Coral Gables)
orange star4.7 • 401
259 Miracle Mile Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante - 2305 Ponce de Leon Blvd
orange star4.3 • 805
2305 ponce de leon Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
🔺 Forte by Chef Adrianne - Forte by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
orange star4.0 • 87
45 Miracle Mile 115 Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Glass & Vine
orange star4.2 • 3,330
2820 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Taphouse & Grill
orange star4.3 • 921
3035 Fuller Street Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Brickell
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Buena Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston