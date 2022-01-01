Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Greenhouse & Market at Lookout Farm

89 Pleasant St

Natick, MA 01750

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Del's Pink Lemonade

Del's Pink Lemonade

$3.75
Del's Pink Lemonade

Del's Pink Lemonade

$3.75
Whole Milk: Byrne Dairy

Whole Milk: Byrne Dairy

$3.75

Polar Seltzer: Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Polar Seltzer: Lemon

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Cider

$4.50

Sweet Apple Cider

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Small Plates

Top Knot Pretzel

$8.50

Eastern Standard Provision Top Knot Pretzel / Bavarian Mustard V / Add Bavarian Cheese Sauce V. *contains gluten

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Fried Green Tomato / Spicy Remoulade. V. GF. *contains dairy

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Pickle Sticks / Cajun Mayo. V.*contains gluten

Nana James's Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Deviled Eggs, Chow-Chow (pickled Green tomato relish), Crispy Bacon

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts / Goat Cheese / Pomegranate Molasses / Toasted Garlic. V. GF. *contains dairy

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

Veggies & Hummus VG, GF. *Contains sesame seeds

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Whole Chicken Tenderloins. *Contains Soy & Wheat. No Dairy. No Eggs

Big Plates

Farmer Salad

Farmer Salad

$12.00

Mixed Baby Lettuce / Dried Fruit / Toasted Pepitas / Goat Cheese. GF, V

Asian Pear Salad

$14.00

Asian Pear/ Baby Baby Greens/ Red Radish/ Sunflower Seeds/ Pumpkin Seeds/ Asian Pear Dressing(pear puree, white balsamic vinegar, roasted garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, olive oil

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes / Mozzarella / Baby Greens / Basil Pesto Vinaigrette on Ciabatta bread / V. *nut free pesto*

New England Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Thyme and Maple Organic Roasted Chicken Breast/ Red Flame Grapes/ Gala Apple/ Maple Thyme Mayo/ Ciabatta Bread contains: eggs, wheat

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich

Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / . Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy* Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts. Available GF with bun selection.

Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00

Vermont Cheddar. V. *contains dairy, gluten.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Chilled Lobster / Touch of Mayo / Lemon/ Toasted Brioche Bun / Potato Chips *Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy *Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts

Lookout Classic Cheeseburger

Lookout Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Onion / Romaine Lettuce / Burger Sauce / Potato Bun (All burgers are cooked through)

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant Based Burger / Tomato / Red Onion / Lettuce / Potato Bun / V, DF*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts

Plain Hamburger

$13.00

Smashed Black Angus Blend* / Potato Bun /. (All burgers are cooked through). *Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy. *Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts / sesame seeds

Plain Cheeseburger

$14.00

Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Potato Bun /. (All burgers are cooked through)*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy*. Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes / Cucumbers / Red Onions/ Dill White Wine Vinegar Dressing VG GF

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Crazy Corn Salad

$5.00

Butter Toasted Corn/ Cojita Cheese/ Garlic Mayo/ Pepperdew Peppers/ Cilantro/ Scallions

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

VG, GF, DF.

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

A Warm Buttermilk Biscuit with Whipped Sea Salt Honey Butter

Jalapeno Corn Bread

$2.50

Jalapeno Corn Bread with Honey Sea Salt Butter

Kids Selections

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

V. *No Eggs. *No nuts Contains: Dairy, Wheat

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Whole Chicken Tenderloins. *Contains Soy & Wheat. No Dairy. No Eggs

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Plain Hamburger

$13.00

Smashed Black Angus Blend* / Potato Bun /. (All burgers are cooked through). *Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy. *Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts / sesame seeds

Plain Cheeseburger

$14.00

Smashed Black Angus Blend* / American Cheese / Potato Bun /. (All burgers are cooked through)*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy*. Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts

PB&J Uncrustable

PB&J Uncrustable

$4.00

V.

Apple Sauce

$3.00

V. GF.

Fruit Cup

$6.00

VG, GF, DF.

Sweets

Warm Apple Pie/ Ice Cream/ Cider Carmel Sauce

$8.00

Double Crust Apple Pie/ Vanilla Ice Cream/ Apple Cider Carmel Sauce V contains: wheat, dairy

Renegade Pumpkin Pudding

$7.00

Our Renegade Pumpkins/ Chai Spice/ Vanilla Whipped Cream/ Ginger Snap Cookies contains: dairy, wheat

Classic Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Classic chocolate cake cookie with marshmallow filling. V. Contains: Dairy, Wheat

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Brownie / Vanilla Ice Cream / Chocolate Sauce. V. Contains: Dairy, Wheat

Nana's Banana Pudding

$6.00

Classic Banana Pudding / Caramelized Bananas / Whipped Cream / Nilla Wafers. V. Contains: Dairy, Wheat

Pecan Pie Bar

$5.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Greenhouse Covered Dining. *Massachusetts Food Safety Agencies advise that eating raw or uncooked meat, poultry, eggs or seafood pose a health risk to everyone, but especially to the elderly, young children under age four (4), pregnant women, and other highly susceptible individuals with compromised immune systems.

89 Pleasant St, Natick, MA 01750

