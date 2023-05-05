MaryGold's On Main imageView gallery
MaryGold's On Main

No reviews yet

19 main street

newtown, CT 06740

Popular Items

CHICKEN CLUB

$16.00

LUNCH

APPETIZERS

Oysters

$3.50

on the half shell, lemon wedge, tabasco, seasonal mignonette $3 each

Escargot

$13.00

garlic, shallot, parsley, pernod, butter

Burrata

$16.00

Hummus

$13.00

Mushroom Pate

$16.00

Chowder

$14.00

white fish and clam chowder with local Nodines' bacon

KFC Wings

$18.00

Beef & Noodle Soup

$16.00

SALADS

MARYGOLD'S SALAD

$15.00

ENDIVE

$14.00

CAESAR

$16.00

Bistro Salad

$16.00

Thai Salad

$16.00

Event Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$19.00

ENTREES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

CHICKEN CLUB

$16.00

BLT SANDO

$16.00

Lunch Burger

$21.00

Fish And Chips

$20.00

Flank Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Pork taco

$20.00Out of stock

Short Rib Fried Rice

$25.00

Chicken Breast Special

$19.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$19.00

KIDS

Kids grilled chicken

$10.00

Kids patty melt

$13.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac n cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta and butter

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 main street, newtown, CT 06740

Directions

