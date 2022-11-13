Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

273 Reviews

$$

189 Federal Road

Brookfield, CT 06804

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders

Choose your Value

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Served with Veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with Fries

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids Steak and Fries

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Enjoy a lively dining experience at one of Brookfield's oldest landmark. Serving casual comfort food, MP Tavern is a great choice for a night out with friends, dinner with the family, or a quick stop during your busy day. Renovations in 2019 updated the 150 year old building many locals have called their 'go-to' spot for years. With a recent shift of attention to take out service, we've created special procedures focused on a health-first mindset necessary for today's modern restaurant. Gloves and masks are a must for all staff, and curbside service is always available. For our in-house guests, "sanitizer stations" are located though out the entire restaurant. As part of Market Hospitality Group, you can expect the same high quality service found in our sister restaurants of Market Place of Danbury, Woodbury, Avon, and Newtown, Market Place Tavern of Litchfield, as well as Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar of Southbury. -CHEERS!

189 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT 06804

