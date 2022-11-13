Market Place Tavern - Brookfield

Restaurant info

Enjoy a lively dining experience at one of Brookfield's oldest landmark. Serving casual comfort food, MP Tavern is a great choice for a night out with friends, dinner with the family, or a quick stop during your busy day. Renovations in 2019 updated the 150 year old building many locals have called their 'go-to' spot for years. With a recent shift of attention to take out service, we've created special procedures focused on a health-first mindset necessary for today's modern restaurant. Gloves and masks are a must for all staff, and curbside service is always available. For our in-house guests, "sanitizer stations" are located though out the entire restaurant. As part of Market Hospitality Group, you can expect the same high quality service found in our sister restaurants of Market Place of Danbury, Woodbury, Avon, and Newtown, Market Place Tavern of Litchfield, as well as Mercato Italian Kitchen and Bar of Southbury. -CHEERS!

