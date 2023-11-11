Note Kitchen & Bar
642 Reviews
$$
227 Greenwood Ave
Bethel, CT 06801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SHAKEDOWN MENU
SOUP
SALADS
SHARES
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde. Tortilla Chips. (gf, v)
- Guacamole$10.00
Avocado. Cilantro. Onions. Tomato. Tortilla Chips. (gf, v)
- Queso Bowl$10.00
Creamy Cheese. Chilies. Tortilla Chips. (gf)
- Potstickers$12.00
Veggie (v) or Pork. Thai Chili Dipping Sauce.
- Zing Meatballs$10.00
Mini "Cocktail Style" Meatballs. Spicy BBQ Sauce. (gf)
- Tuna Tostada$10.00
Poke Tuna. Spicy Chipotle. Avocado Crema. Two Crispy Tostadas. (gf)
- Nuggets$12.00
Choose Fried Cauliflower (v) or Fried Chicken Ranch Aioli. Choice of Sauce. (gf)
- Spiced Chickpeas$9.00
Roasted Chickpeas. Indian Spices. Mango Chutney. (gf, v)
- Street Corn$6.00
Corn on Cob. Cilantro. Chili Lime. Salt. Pimento Cheese. (gf)
- Fried Ravioli$12.00
Sausage and Broccoli Stuffed. Spicy Ala Vodka Sauce.
- Chicken Lollipops$12.00
Three Crispy Fried Chicken Wing Pops. Choice of Sauce. (gf)
- Greenwood Sampler$24.00
Two Salsas. Queso. Guacamole. Spiced Chickpeas. Tortilla Chips. (gf)
- (Fire on the) Mountain of Nachos$18.00
Tortilla Chips. Queso. Black Beans Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Jalapeno. Choice of Street Eat. (gf, v)
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Fried Baby Shrimp. Purple Cabbage. Sweet Chili Aioli. (gf)
SIGNATURE EATS
- Baja Fish$8.00
Cajun Garlic Spiced Cod. Pico. Cilantro Ranch. (gf)
- Bang Bang Shrimp$8.00
Fried Baby Shrimp. Purple Cabbage. Sweet Chili Aioli. (gf)
- Chicken Tinga$9.00
Shredded Chicken. Spicy Tomato Sauce. Citrus Crema. (gf)
- Jerk Chicken$8.00
Spiced Chicken. Pickled Veggies. Spicy Habanero. (gf)
- Korean Fried Chicken$9.00
Spicy Gochujang Glaze. Sesame Seeds. Cilantro. Lime-Crema. (gf)
- Oxtail$12.00
Braised Oxtail. Pickled Veg. Spicy Brown Sauce. (gf)
- Poke Tuna$10.00
Poke Tuna. Spicy Chipotle. Avocado Crema. (gf)
- Pork Belly$8.00
Maple Glazed Pork Belly. Broccoli Slaw. (gf)
- Pork Carnitas$8.00
Slo-Cooked BBQ Pork. Purple Cabbage. Green Apple Slaw. (gf)
- Sizzle Streak$10.00
Spicy-Sweet Glaze Hanger Steak. Cilantro. Chimichurri Sauce. (gf)
- Ramen Bowl - No Protein$12.00
Miso Broth. Ramen Noodles. Carrots. Cabbage. Scallions. Boiled Egg. (v)
- Mazeman - No Protein$11.00
Spicy Ramen with No Broth. Cabbage. Scallions. Boiled Egg. (v)
- Rice Bowl - No Protein$11.00
Rice. Black Beans. Cabbage. Scallions. (gf, v)
HANDHELDS
SIDES
DRINKS
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
- Long Strange Trip$14.00
Vodka. Combier Cassis. Hemp Infused Simple Syrup. Sprite Topper.
- Sweet Heat$14.00
Campo Azul Gran Classico Reposado Tequila. Chile. Hibiscus. Ginger. Lime Juice.
- Japanese Slipper$13.00
Midori. Cointreau. Lemon Juice.
- Lycheee Martini$13.00
Vodka. Triple Sec. Lychee Juice. Splash Sake
- Spiced Pear Moscow Mule$13.00
Vodka. Spiced Pear Puree. Ginger Beer. Lime Juice.
- Sake Sangria$13.00+
Junmai Sake. Red Wine. Spirits. Fruit. Tropical Juices. Agave.
- Paper Plane$14.00
Toki Suntory Japanese Whisky, Yuzu. Amaro, Aperol. Lemon Juice.
- Mezcal Paloma$15.00
Aldez Mezcal. Grapefruit Juice. Honey Simple. Club. Chili-Lime Rim.
- Anejo Old Fashioned$14.00
Campo Azul 1940 Anejo. Agave. Orange. Bitters.
- Hibiscus Bliss$12.00
Prosecco. Elderflower Liqueur. Hibiscus Syrup.
- Friend Of The Devil$14.00
Aldez Mezcal. Ancho Reyes. Mango Puree. Lime Juice. Ginger Beer. Chili Bitters.
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLES and CANS
WINE
- House Cabernet$9.00
- House Pinot Noir$9.00
- Shiraz Fisherman's Creek$9.00
- Cabernet Chronic Cellars$12.00
- Tuscan Castelli Del Grevepesa$12.00
- Cabernet Blend Uko$10.00
- Red Blend Fado Reserva$10.00
- Rioja Campo Viejo Reserva$12.00
- Pinot Noir Prophecy$12.00
- Zinfindel Blend Chronic Cellars$12.00
- House Chardonnay$9.00
- House Pinot Grigio$9.00
- House Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Chardonnay 19 Crimes Martha's$10.00
- Pinot Grigio Conti Beretta$11.00
- Vinho Verde Gatao$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc French Blue$12.00
- Chardonnay Prophecy$12.00
- Penya, Catalanes Rosé$10.00
- Oyster Bay Rose$10.00
- Franco Amarosa Prosecco$9.00
- Wycliff Brut$9.00
- Ruffino Prosecco, 187ml$10.00
- Btl Shiraz Fisherman's Creek$32.00
- Btl Cabernet Chronic Cellars$40.00
- Btl Tuscan Castelli Del Grevepesa$40.00
- Btl Cabernet Blend Uko$36.00
- Btl Red Blend Fado Reserva$36.00
- Btl Rioja Campo Viejo Reserva$40.00
- Btl Pinot Noir Prophecy$40.00
- Btl Zinfindel Blend Chronic Cellars$40.00
- Btl House Pinot Noir$25.00
- Btl House Cabernet$25.00
- Btl Chardonnay 19 Crimes Martha's$36.00
- Btl Pinot Grigio Continued Beretta$40.00
- Btl Sauvignon Blanc French Blue$40.00
- Btl Vinho Verde Gatao$32.00
- Btl Charbonny Prophecy$40.00
- Btl House Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Btl House Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
- Btl Smoking Loon Rose$32.00
- Btl Franco Amarosa Prosecco$32.00
- Btl Wycliff Brut Champagne$32.00
- Btl Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne$58.00
MARGARITAS
SAKE
- Hakutsuru Excellent Junmai Sake$10.00
150 ml Sake Pot. Brewed in Japan using a 250-year-old traditional technique which creates a mellow flavor and rich mouthfeel.
- Hakutsuru Draft$13.00
180 ml Bottle. Fruity yet dry in a classic Japanese style. Aromas of sweet rice, nuts and barely-ripe pear, with green melon, young coconut and light cream on the palate. Vibrant, light, fresh and smooth.
- Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori$15.00+
300 ml bottle. Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish.
- Hakutsuru Awa Yuku Sparkling$25.00
300 ml Bottle. Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas.
- g Joy Junmai Ginjo Genshu$22.00
300 ml Bottle Rich, genshu style sake that is big and bold with fruit aromas supported on the palate with a velvety dense body featuring melon cherry and pepper finish.
- Moonstone Jumai Ginjo Infused$25.00
300ml bottle. Asian-Pear I Coconut-Lemongrass I Plum The first of its kind, Moonstone begins with premium Junmai Ginjo sake and is transformed into a delicious treat with the infusion of aromatic and bright natural flavors. Delicately sweet.
SOJU
Vodka
Tequila
- Astral Blanco$9.00+
- Campo Azul Gran Classico Blanco$10.00+
- Espolon Blanco$10.00+
- Aldez Blanco$10.00+
- Herradura Silver$9.00+
- Kah Blanco$10.00+
- Prospero Blanco$10.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00+
- Patron Silver$11.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00+
- Ghost Spicy Blanco$10.00+
- 21 Seeds Valencia Orange$10.00+
- Gran Centenario Plata$11.00+
- Campo Azul Gran Classico Reposado$9.00+
- Prospero Reposado$10.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$11.00+
- Gran Coramino Cristalino Reposado$12.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00+
- Kah Reposado$13.00+
- Campo Azul 1940 Anejo$9.00+
- Flecha Azul Anejo$10.00+
- Prospero Anejo$11.00+
- Gran Centenario Anejo$12.00+
- Aldez Anejo$13.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00+
- Kah Anejo$13.00+
- Ayate Anejo$25.00+
- Gran Centenario Cristalino$18.00+
- Gran Mayan Extra Aged$25.00+
- 1800 Milenio Extra Anejo$32.00+
- Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino$36.00+
- Cuervo Reserva de la Familia$38.00+
- Don Julio 1942$40.00+
- Clase Azul$50.00+
- Casa Dragones Joven$60.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00+
Bourbon
Whiskey / Rye
Mezcal
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Diverse Menu Inspired By Global Street Food
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT 06801