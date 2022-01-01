Bethel American restaurants you'll love

Note Kitchen & Bar image

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER WINGS$16.00
Vegetarian.
Tempura Breaded Cauliflower, Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce:
Plum Ginger.
Sriracha Buffalo.
Truffle Parmesan.
Sesame BBQ
Spiced Cider BBQ
FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
CHICKEN WINGS$19.00
Ten Crispy Wings. Celery & Carrots.
Choice of Sauce.:
- Plum Ginger
- Sriracha Buffalo
- Sesame BBQ
- Truffle Parmesan
- Cider BBQ.
Gluten Free.
J. Lawrence Downtown image

HAMBURGERS

J. Lawrence Downtown

186 Greenwood Ave, bethel

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
Loaded Fries$11.00
bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema
Greenwood Milanese$21.00
organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pretzel$15.00
Jumbo Deep Fried Pretzel. Rosemary Brown Sugar. Cheddar Ale Dip. Honey Mustard Aioli.
Build Your Own$15.00
Paint Your Masterpiece!
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
Cheese Pizza$15.00
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Naked Wings$15.00
choice of two sauces: garlic parmesan, mango sweet chili, or buffalo, honey sriracha
25/75 Burger$18.00
house blend 25% smoked bacon 75% beef, american cheese, bacon, brioche bun
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
deep fried, applewood smoked bacon, truffle oil, parmesan, burrata, balsamic reduction
