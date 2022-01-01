Bethel American restaurants you'll love
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER WINGS
|$16.00
Vegetarian.
Tempura Breaded Cauliflower, Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce:
Plum Ginger.
Sriracha Buffalo.
Truffle Parmesan.
Sesame BBQ
Spiced Cider BBQ
|FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE
|$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$19.00
Ten Crispy Wings. Celery & Carrots.
Choice of Sauce.:
- Plum Ginger
- Sriracha Buffalo
- Sesame BBQ
- Truffle Parmesan
- Cider BBQ.
Gluten Free.
HAMBURGERS
J. Lawrence Downtown
186 Greenwood Ave, bethel
|Popular items
|Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
|Loaded Fries
|$11.00
bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema
|Greenwood Milanese
|$21.00
organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Popular items
|Fried Pretzel
|$15.00
Jumbo Deep Fried Pretzel. Rosemary Brown Sugar. Cheddar Ale Dip. Honey Mustard Aioli.
|Build Your Own
|$15.00
Paint Your Masterpiece!
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
|Popular items
|Naked Wings
|$15.00
choice of two sauces: garlic parmesan, mango sweet chili, or buffalo, honey sriracha
|25/75 Burger
|$18.00
house blend 25% smoked bacon 75% beef, american cheese, bacon, brioche bun
|Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
deep fried, applewood smoked bacon, truffle oil, parmesan, burrata, balsamic reduction