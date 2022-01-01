Southbury restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southbury restaurants

Senor Pancho's image

 

Senor Pancho's

385 Main St South, Southbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.
Flautas De Pollo$8.95
Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
Tacos Mix (3)$13.95
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
More about Senor Pancho's
Southbury Seafood Market image

 

Southbury Seafood Market

466 Heritage Road, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Special Hudson’s sushi roll$14.00
Tempura eel, cucumbers, avocados, crab meat, spicy Mayo, eel sauce
Mahi Mahi taco trio$14.00
Baby arugula, mango salsa, avocados, chipotle crema, flour tortillas
FISH & CHIPS$18.00
Waffle Fries, Tartar Sauce
More about Southbury Seafood Market
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar image

 

Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar

690 Main Street South, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet Panini$17.00
Procuitto di Parma, Fresh Mozarella, Roasted Red Peppers, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Marinara Sauce, Grated Parm
More about Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Hudson Cafe & Bistro

466 Heritage Road, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hudson Cafe & Bistro

