Southbury restaurants you'll love

Senor Pancho's
385 Main St South, Southbury
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.
|Flautas De Pollo
|$8.95
Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
|Tacos Mix (3)
|$13.95
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
Southbury Seafood Market
466 Heritage Road, Southbury
|Popular items
|Special Hudson’s sushi roll
|$14.00
Tempura eel, cucumbers, avocados, crab meat, spicy Mayo, eel sauce
|Mahi Mahi taco trio
|$14.00
Baby arugula, mango salsa, avocados, chipotle crema, flour tortillas
|FISH & CHIPS
|$18.00
Waffle Fries, Tartar Sauce
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar
690 Main Street South, Southbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlet Panini
|$17.00
Procuitto di Parma, Fresh Mozarella, Roasted Red Peppers, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.00
Marinara Sauce, Grated Parm
Hudson Cafe & Bistro
466 Heritage Road, Southbury