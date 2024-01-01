The Lodge Bar & Grill 1455 Southford Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Lodge is a cozy bar & restaurant, offering great food & drinks! We think of our customers as family and we love to satisfy every patron that joins us for a visit! We offer an outdoor patio, a free pool table and TouchTunes. Every Monday we have Wing specials; Tuesdays are Taco Tuesdays; Thursday Night is Trivia Night; and every Sunday we offer 20% off 1 meal to Veterans! Stop down and visit!
1455 Southford Rd, Southbury, CT 06488
