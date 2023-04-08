Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Senor Pancho's - Southbury

review star

No reviews yet

385 Main St South

Southbury, CT 06488

Salsa

$2.95+

Our traditional salsa made in house for 34 years.

Guacamole

$9.95+

House made guacamole.

Chips

$6.00

Large bag of chips

Alcoholic Beverages

Margaritas

$10.00+

Nutrul Seltzers

Vodka seltzer lemonade

Lasting Brass War Poet ABV 6.5

$5.50

New England IPA brewed with Mosaic hops. Big notes of mango, peach and berry abound along with a low bitterness.

Powder Hollow Citra NEIPA ABV 5.8

$5.50

Powder Hollow Raspberry Sour ABV 5%

$5.50

A classic style Sour, offering crisp sour notes upfront, and s smooth fruit finish, with a full body and bright Raspberry character

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Jarritos Mexican Sodas

$3.00

16oz Fountain Sodas

$2.50

16oz Frozen Slushies

$4.75

16oz Lemonade

$2.50

16oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Appetizers

Queso Dip Bowl

Queso Dip Bowl

$7.95

South of the border Cheese dip.

Fundido De Chorizo

$12.95

Melted cheese casserole, Mexican chorizo, served with corn tortillas

Wings

Wings

$13.95

9 wings cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce: Tequila lime BBQ, Mango Habanero, or Buffalo

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.95

Stuffed with cheese and lightly breaded served with sour cream

Fiesta Sampler

$16.95

Quesadillas, BBQ Wings, Stuffed Jalapeno, Sloppy Nachos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

MiniChangas

MiniChangas

$11.95

Finger sized chicken and beef chimichangas. Served with sour cream, ranchera mayo dipping sauce

Empanadas Pollo

Empanadas Pollo

$8.95

Two empanadas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole and chipotle aioli.

Flautas De Pollo

$9.95

Crispy chicken flautas. Served tomatillo sauce, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco

Mexican Eggrolls

$8.95

Shredded pork eggrolls. served with mango salsa and chipotle BBQ sauce

Sloppy Nachos

$12.95+

Nachos topped with cheese, refried beans, ranchera sauce, jalapeno and olives. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Quesadillas

$11.95+

Served with lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Brisket Sliders

$11.95

(3) Sliders with slow cooked brisket, BBQ sauce, cabbage and topped with cajun aioli.

Texas Chili

$6.95

Ground beef, chuck shoulder, beans, chili topped with cheese.

Sopa De Pollo

$5.95

Mexican style chicken soup topped with onions and cilantro.

Sopa Azteca

$7.95

Blended corn, tomato and spices topped with grilled chicken, avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.

Taco

Mix & Match 3

Mix & Match 3

$15.95

Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.

Chicken Pastor Tacos

Chicken Pastor Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Guajillo marinated chicken, fresh pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.95

Three tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Shredded pork, mango salsa, cabbage. Served with rice and beans.

Baja Tacos

$15.95

Three tacos. Beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Blackened shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Seared tilapia, cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro cream. Served with rice and beans.

Bean & Plantain Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Sweet plantain, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco, mango salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Chorizo Tacos

$14.95

Three tacos. Spanish chorizo, cilantro, onions. served with rice and beans.

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$14.95

Blackened Salmon with pineapple salsa, cabbage, and cajun aioli

Build your Own Traditional Tacos

Three crispy or soft tortillas. Build your own tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Build your Own Traditional Tacos

$14.95

Three crispy or soft tortillas. Build your own tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajita Chicken

Fajita Chicken

$17.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Fajita Blacken Chicken

$17.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Fajita Steak

$19.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Fajita Shrimp

$18.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Smoked Brisket Fajita

$19.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Fajita Vegetables

$15.95

Vegetables Fajita topped with cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Fajita Steak & Chicken

$18.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans and choice of tortilla.

Rice Bowl

Spicy rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$11.95

Spicy rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.

Cauliflower Rice Bowls

$14.95

Cauliflower rice, black beans, fresh greens, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, sour cream.

Combos

El Grande

$16.95

Ground Beef Hard Shell Taco • Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Beef Burrito. Served with rice and beans.

Acapulco

$15.95

Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada • Ground Beef Hard Taco. Served rice and beans.

El Jefe

$15.95

Chicken Chimichanga • Cheese Enchilada Ranchera • Carne Asada Soft Taco (Corn Tortilla). Served with rice and beans.

El Guapo

$15.95

Vegetable Chile Relleno • Vegetable Burrito • Black Bean and Plantain Soft Taco. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas

beef
Enchiladas Bandera

Enchiladas Bandera

$16.95

One shredded chicken, one ground beef and one cheese enchilada topped with Mole, Ranchera and Verde Sauce. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Veggie Sampler

$16.95

Four enchiladas filled with Cheese, veggie, beans, and guacamole topped with Ranchera, Mole, Verde and Queso dip sauce . Served with sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Ranchera

$15.95

Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and ranchera sauce (Mild Red Tomato). Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole

$15.95

Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and mole sauce(Chocolate, chili peppers and spices). Served rice and beans.(Contains Peanuts)

Enchiladas Verde

$15.95

Three corn tortillas topped with cheese and Verde sauce(Tomatillo, cilantro). Served rice and beans.

Burritos

Santa Fe Burrito

Santa Fe Burrito

$15.95

Sundried tomato tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, topped with ranchera, mole and sour cream.(Contains Peanuts)

California Burrito

California Burrito

$15.95

Spinach tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, sautéed vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce and sour cream.

Tex-Mex Burrito

Tex-Mex Burrito

$16.95

Filled with steak, peppers, onions, beans, tomato and topped with queso dip sauce. Served with rice.

Tootsie Roll Chicken

$14.95

Spinach tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.

Tootsie Roll Steak

$16.95

Spinach tortilla filled with steak, lettuce, sliced avocado, cheese, rolled and grilled. Served with rice and black beans.

Salads

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, onion, red pepper, roasted corn, avocado and queso fresco.

Pancho’s Tropical Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, tomato, black bean, avocado and queso blanco

Jardin Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, diced tomato and avocado

Taco Salad

$11.95+

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, guacamole.

Chef's Specials

Mole Poblano

$16.95

Chicken breast medallions cooked in our traditional mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.(Contains peanuts)

Pollo Ajillo

$16.95

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed in garlic, tomato & white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Ajillo

$17.95

Eight large shrimp sauteed in garlic, tomato and white wine sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Loco

$17.95

Chicken and chorizo in a chipotle cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Mexicana

$17.95

Eight large shrimp sauteed with peppers, onions, tomato, white wine and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Al Queso

$17.95

Fresh shrimp smothered in a creamy cheese sauce with onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Ropa Vieja

$17.95

Cuban style shredded beef over moro rice served with sweet plantains.

Chile Rellenos

$15.95

Poblano peppers filled with risotto rice, sauteed vegetables, cheese, over spinach. Sweet plantains, ranchera sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Blue Corn Pork Tamales

$15.95

Topped with Green tomatillo sauce, sour cream and queso fresco. Served with Jasmine white rice and black beans.

Churrasco Steak

$22.95

Marinated carne asada topped chimichurri sauce. Served sweet plantains, Jasmine white rice and black beans.

Ancho Glazed Salmon

$18.95

Grilled salmon with a sweet ancho glaze. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and black beans.

Hamburger

8oz burger served on a fresh brioche roll

Hamburger

$12.95

8oz burger served on a fresh brioche roll.

Sides

Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Order Cauliflower Rice

$6.00

Spicy Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

White Rice

$5.00

Kid’s Menu

Kids Hard Tacos Beef

$7.95

Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.

Kids Soft Taco Beef

$7.95

Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.

Kids Enchilada Beef

$7.95

One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.

Kids Burrito Beef

$7.95

Burrito soft flour tortilla filled shredded beef and with topped with ranchera sauce.

Kids Quesa Beef

$7.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Hard Taco Chicken

$7.95

Two hard shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.

Kids Soft Taco Chicken

$7.95

Two soft shell tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese.

Kids Enchilada Chicken

$7.95

One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.

Kids Burrito Chicken

$7.95

Burrito soft flour tortilla filled chicken and with topped with ranchera sauce.

Kids Quesa Chicken

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Enchilada Cheese

$7.95

One enchilada topped with ranchera sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Fngers

$7.95

Kids Nachos

$7.95

Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Banana Cheesecake Chimi

$8.95

Traditional Flan

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Sopapillas

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
385 Main St South, Southbury, CT 06488

