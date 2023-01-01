Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Southbury

Go
Southbury restaurants
Toast

Southbury restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road

466 Heritage Road, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
More about Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar image

 

Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury

690 Main Street South, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Southbury

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Rice Bowls

Lamb Gyros

Pudding

Salmon

French Fries

Paninis

Map

More near Southbury to explore

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (353 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston