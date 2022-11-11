Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque

The Midwestern

review star

No reviews yet

900 Spruce St.

Saint Louis, MO 63102

Popular Items

1/4 lb of Meat
Brisket Mac N Cheese
Pretzels

APPS

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Buffalo Pulled Pork Dip

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

CHIP Nacho

$15.00

Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato

FRY Nacho

$16.00

French fries, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach + Artichoke + dip. Served w/warm pita

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pretzels

$9.00

SALADS & SOUP

MW Salad

$13.00

Gem Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

Brisket Chili

MW Power Bowl

$14.00

SANDWICHES

SANDWICHES WITH 1 SIDE

6 Oz Pulled Pork Sand

$11.00

egg bun

9 Oz Pulled Pork Sand

$15.00

6 Oz Brisket Sand

$14.00

egg bun

9 Oz Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

9 ounces of brisket goodness served on an egg bun.

6 Oz Turkey Breast Sand

$12.00

egg bun

9 Oz Turkey Sand

$16.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie

Turkey B.L.A.T. Wrap

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

fry sauce, tomato jam, American-cheddar pub cheese, egg bun

Single Cheeseburger

$10.00

Spruce Street Double

$16.00

Vavage Wrap

$13.00

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

SIDES

Beans

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Gem Salad

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Roasted Broccoli

$4.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

1/4 lb of Meat

$5.00

No Side

DESSERTS

Goey Butter Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake

$7.00

KIDS

Kids Nacho

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

MISC

Avocado Half

$3.00

Avocado Whole

$5.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bun

$1.50

Candied Jalapenos

$1.00

Cheddar For Eggs

$1.50

Extra Pita

$2.00

Jalapenos For Sandwich

$1.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Pickles for Sandwich

$1.00

Pub Cheese

$1.50

Side of Ranch

Thick Cut Sourdough

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Of Queso

$0.75

Late Night

LN pulled pork Sandwich & Chips

$13.00Out of stock

LN Brisket & chips

$13.00

LN Turkey Sandwich & chips

$13.00

LN Brisket Nachos

$13.00

LN Pulled pork Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

LN Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzel

$8.00

CHEESEBURGERS

Case of 10

$50.00

Single cheeseburgers individually wrapped with fry sauce & tomato jam on the side

Case of 15

$75.00

Single cheeseburgers individually wrapped with fry sauce & tomato jam on the side

Case of 20

$100.00

Single cheeseburgers individually wrapped with fry sauce & tomato jam on the side

MW Barrel Bottles

1792 Full Proof MW BOTTLE

$65.00

Barrell Single Barrel 14 YR MW BOTTLE

$85.00

Ezra Brooks MW Barrel Strength BOTTLE

$60.00

Four Roses Single Barrel BOTTLE

$90.00

MW WhistlePig 10 YR BOTTLE

$90.00Out of stock

Old Forester MW Barrel Proof BOTTLE

$110.00

Patron Reposado MW BOTTLE

$50.00

Russells Reserve MW BOTTLE

$50.00Out of stock

Weller Full Proof MW BOTTLE

$250.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit MW BOTTLE

$80.00

Yellowstone MW Barrel Proof BOTTLE

$65.00

Yellowstone MW BOTTLE

$45.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Spruce Street Bar district, the Midwestern is a traditional approach to a sports bar. Twenty plus TV’s allow for optimal viewing of any regional or national sporting event. Our proximity to both Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center make it the ultimate spot to pregame before and after your favorite team’s game.

Website

Location

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis, MO 63102

Directions

Midwestern Meat & Drink image
Midwestern Meat & Drink image
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

