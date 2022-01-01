Downtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Cuban Panini$9.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Baja California Salad$10.25
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
More about Ukraft
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
More about Chris' at the Docket
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.50
Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese
Turkey & Swiss
Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)$1.45
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Baileys' Range image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
PB&J$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
American$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
More about Baileys' Range
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Rooster image

 

Rooster

1104 Locust Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Slinger$13.00
vegan sausage, tofu eggs, breakfast potatoes, vegan gravy, over house made focaccia
French Toast$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
Pancakes$9.50
Original, or choose a specialty! Served with powdered sugar & maple syrup
More about Rooster
Schlafly Tap Room image

 

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$13.25
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread
Schlafly Burger$11.25
Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.
Reuben$13.00
Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread
More about Schlafly Tap Room
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

610 Washington Avenue St, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Kimchi Guys image

 

Kimchi Guys

612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
4-Piece Tender Combo$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
More about Kimchi Guys
Hi-Pointe Drive-In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.00
sweet potato tots
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
Reign Restaurant image

 

Reign Restaurant

1122 Washington Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Reign Restaurant

