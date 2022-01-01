Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
|PB&J
|$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
|American
|$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.