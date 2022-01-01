Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview restaurants you'll love
More about Nami Ramen
Nami Ramen
278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Tempura Shrimp Bao
|$4.00
Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.
|Chicken Katsu Ramen
|$15.50
Succulent crispy Japanese style fried chicken cutlet with our flavorful signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: Fried chicken cutlet, minced onion, and wood-ear mushrooms.
|Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)
|$15.00
Slow cooked sirloin in classic tonkotsu broth with a chili bomb. Ingredients: Sirloin tip, soft boiled eggs, bamboo shoots (menma), white onion, crispy fried onions, and chopped green onions.
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS
|Popular items
|7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
|7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|Cookies
|$0.75
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pi Pizzeria
6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Small South Side Classico
|$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.