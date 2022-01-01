Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview restaurants you'll love

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview restaurants
Toast

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview restaurants

Nami Ramen image

 

Nami Ramen

278 N Skinker Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tempura Shrimp Bao$4.00
Steamed buns served with lettuce, green onions, and cucumbers.
Chicken Katsu Ramen$15.50
Succulent crispy Japanese style fried chicken cutlet with our flavorful signature Tonkotsu broth. Ingredients: Fried chicken cutlet, minced onion, and wood-ear mushrooms.
Gyuniku (Braised Beef Ramen)$15.00
Slow cooked sirloin in classic tonkotsu broth with a chili bomb. Ingredients: Sirloin tip, soft boiled eggs, bamboo shoots (menma), white onion, crispy fried onions, and chopped green onions.
More about Nami Ramen
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

360 N Skinker Blvd, SAINT LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone
Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese
7" Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Cookies$0.75
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Pi Pizzeria image

 

Pi Pizzeria

6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Small South Side Classico$21.95
mozz, berkshire sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

Cookies

