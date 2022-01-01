The Loop restaurants you'll love

The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try The Loop restaurants

Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
King's Signature Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Three Kings Public House
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (6647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Con Chorizo$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Blue Ocean image

 

Blue Ocean

6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Fried Cali$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.
More about Blue Ocean
Chicken Out image

 

Chicken Out

6197 DELMAR Blvd., ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White BBQ Sauce
Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Texas Hot BBQ
More about Chicken Out
Turmeric Street Style image

 

Turmeric Street Style

3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6,, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Turmeric Street Style
