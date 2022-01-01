The Loop restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
|King's Signature Smash Burger
|$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$7.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Blue Ocean
6335 Delmar Blvd., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$8.00
A classic filled with Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp, Avocado, Masago, Mayo, drizzled with Eel Sauce.
|Fried Cali
|$8.00
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, all deep-fried and drizzled with Eel Sauce.
Chicken Out
6197 DELMAR Blvd., ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|White BBQ Sauce
|Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
|Texas Hot BBQ