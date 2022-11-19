Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Snarf's Sandwiches - Skinker

No reviews yet

360 N Skinker Blvd

SAINT LOUIS, MO 63130

Order Again

Popular Items

7" Turkey & Swiss
7" Italian
5" Turkey & Swiss

5” NOVICE SANDWICHES

5" BLT

$6.75

5" Cheese & Mushroom

$6.75

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

5" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$6.75

5" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$6.75

5" Egg Salad & American

$6.75

5" Ham & American

$6.75

5" Italian

$6.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

5" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$6.75

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

5" Roast Beef & Provolone

$6.75

5" Tuna & American

$6.75

5" Turkey & Swiss

$6.75

5" Vegetarian & Provolone

$6.75

7” SNARFS SANDWICHES

7" BLT

$8.95

7" Cheese & Mushroom

$8.95

Mushrooms with American, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

7" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$8.95

7" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$8.95

7" Egg Salad & American

$8.95

7" Ham & American

$8.95

7" Italian

$8.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

7" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$8.95

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

7" Roast Beef & Provolone

$8.95

7" Tuna & American

$8.95

7" Turkey & Swiss

$8.95

7" Vegetarian & Provolone

$8.95

12” PRO SANDWICHES

12" BLT

$12.75

12" Cheese & Mushroom

$12.75

Mushrooms with American, Swiss and Provolone Cheese

12" Chicken Salad & Provolone

$12.75

12" Hot Dog, Bacon & American

$12.75

12" Egg Salad & American

$12.75

12" Ham & American

$12.75

12" Italian

$12.75

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone

12" Meatball, Swiss & Provolone

$12.75

Locally made meatballs and marinara with provolone, Swiss and Parmesan cheese

12" Roast Beef & Provolone

$12.75

12" Tuna & American

$12.75

12" Turkey & Swiss

$12.75

12" Vegetarian & Provolone

$12.75

SNARFLETTES

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Hot Dog

$3.95

PB & Jelly

$3.95

PB Banana & Honey

$3.95

7” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (SNARFS)

7" Prime Rib & Provolone

$10.50

7" Corned Beef & Swiss

$10.50

7" Pastrami & Swiss

$10.50

7" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$10.50

7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$10.50

Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus

7" New York Steak & Provolone

$10.50

7" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$10.50

7" Portabella & Provolone

$10.50

7" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$10.50

7" Eggplant Parmesan

$10.50

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

12” SPECIALTY SANDWICHES (PRO)

12" Prime Rib & Provolone

$13.75

12" Corned Beef & Swiss

$13.75

12" Pastrami & Swiss

$13.75

12" BBQ Brisket & Swiss

$13.75

12" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone

$13.75

12" New York Steak & Provolone

$13.75

12" Rotisserie Chicken & Swiss

$13.75

12" Portabella & Provolone

$13.75

12" Artichoke, Feta & Provolone

$13.75

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$13.75

Eggplant Parmesan, Provolone, Swiss and Marinara Sauce

SIDES

Cole Slaw (GF)

$1.75

Jar of Hot Peppers

$7.95

Jumbo Pickle

$1.50

Macaroni Salad

$1.75

Potato Salad (GF)

$1.75

Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Jalapeno Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Regular Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Salt and Vin Chips (GF)

$1.65

Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)

$1.65

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$2.15Out of stock

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Excel Bottled Tea

$3.45

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.85

Fountain Drink

$2.25

For Carry-Out only

Gatorade

$2.25

Malt

$4.95

Milk

$1.50

Milkshake

$4.95

Orange Juice

$2.15

Red Bull

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.25

Water

$2.15

Coffee

$2.50

DESSERTS

Brownies

$2.35

Cookies

$0.85

Big Cookie

$2.35

Ice Cream

$2.95+

Gooey Butter Square

$3.00

SALAD

Snarf Salad

$10.50

Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$10.50

Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Cobb Salad comes with Avocado, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Provolone Cheese

Italian Salad

$10.50

Italian Salad- Salami, Pepperoni, Swiss and Provolone Cheese- This salad does NOT come with Bacon and Onion

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna Salad- Tuna Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Swiss & American Cheese

Tossed Salad

$5.85

Toss Salad- Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg & Tomato

SOUP

Chili CUP

$4.25

Chili BOWL

$6.50

Ham And BeanCUP

$4.25

Ham And Bean BOWL

$6.50

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Corned Beef, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

3 Little Pigs

$7.25

Bacon, sausage, and ham

LOX, CC, SPIN, TOM,ONION

$7.95

Spinach, Mushroom, Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel

$1.45

Everything Bagel

$1.45

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Croissant

$1.45

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Banana

$0.80

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 7"

7" Big Fat Snarf

$14.20

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

7" Big Mac

$10.50

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

7" Farmer

$12.55

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

7" German Dog

$10.50

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

7" Philly

$9.65

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

7" Reuben

$10.50

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

7" Super Club

$10.80

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

7" Supreme

$10.50

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

OFF MENU SANDWICHES 12"

12" Big Fat Snarf

$17.45

Big Fat Snarf- Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese , Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Pickle

12" Big Mac

$13.75

Big Mac- Roast Beef, American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle

12" Farmer

$16.35

The Farmer- Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Egg Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato

12" German Dog

$13.75

German Dog- Hot Dog, Swiss, Bacon, Sauerkraut, Extra Horseradish, Mayo, Mustard, Hot Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Pickle

12" Philly

$13.45

Philly Cheesesteak- Roast Beef, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers and Onions

12" Reuben

$13.75

Reuben- Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing

12" Super Club

$14.60

Super Club- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato,

12" Supreme

$13.75

Supreme- Crushed Meatballs, Marinara, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Swiss cheese, Mushrooms, Onions and Hot Peppers

Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive

