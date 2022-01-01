Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)

review star

No reviews yet

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE

St. Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

Latte
Superfood Bowl
Egg Bagel

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily

Classic Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$5.15

our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.15

nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture

Coffee & A Shot

Coffee & A Shot

$3.00+

house blend coffee with espresso added

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

half house blend coffee and half steamed milk

Lattes/Mochas

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Latte Iced

Latte Iced

$5.35

two shots of espresso and cold milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Vanilla Latte Iced

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.50

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz

Mocha Iced

Mocha Iced

$5.50

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mayan Mocha

Mayan Mocha

$3.65+

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk

Mayan Mocha Iced

Mayan Mocha Iced

$4.75

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Traditional Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85

6oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.90

2oz drink including two shots of espresso

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$3.75

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.45

3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Sidecar

Sidecar

$4.00

8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side

Americano

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

two shots of espresso and hot water

Americano Iced

Americano Iced

$4.25

three shots of espresso and cold water

Seasonal Specials

Honey Oat Cold Brew

Honey Oat Cold Brew

$5.25

cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk

Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$4.10+

Real pumpkin, maple, & cinnamon combined with espresso & milk. Topped with fresh whipped cream & grated nutmeg.

Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.25

Real pumpkin, maple, & cinnamon combined with espresso & milk. Topped with fresh whipped cream & grated nutmeg.

Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

$4.50+

Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.

Iced Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

$5.75

Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Dark chocolate sauce and house-made peppermint syrup combine to satisfy your craving for winter flavors.

Pistachio & Honey Latte

Pistachio & Honey Latte

$4.10+

Sweet honey, creamy pistachio, and espresso 700 combine for the perfect fall drink.

Iced Pistachio & Honey Latte

Iced Pistachio & Honey Latte

$4.95

Sweet honey, creamy pistachio, and espresso 700 combine for the perfect fall drink.

Iced Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

Iced Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.75

Perfect for Fall! Pumpkin and Firepot’s Rooibos Chai create a comforting and delicious drink as the Fall weather sets in.

Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50+

Perfect for Fall! Pumpkin and Firepot’s Rooibos Chai create a comforting and delicious drink as the Fall weather sets in.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

chocolate and steamed milk

Firepot Tea

Iced Classic Black

Iced Classic Black

$2.90

Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.

Iced Passionfruit Lime

Iced Passionfruit Lime

$2.90

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.

Iced Hibiscus Ginger

Iced Hibiscus Ginger

$2.90
Firepot Breakfast

Firepot Breakfast

$4.25

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.

Iron Goddess

Iron Goddess

$3.85

Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.

Hibiscus Elixir

Hibiscus Elixir

$5.70

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.

Himalayan Mount

Himalayan Mount

$4.50

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.

Indian Rose Garden

Indian Rose Garden

$3.85

Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.

Italian Grey

Italian Grey

$4.00

Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.

Fujian White Peony

Fujian White Peony

$3.75

Organic White Tea (16oz) - Notes of clover and honey.

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$5.50

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.

Kagoshima Kukicha

Kagoshima Kukicha

$4.40

Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of bamboo shoot and raw pecan.

Moroccan Jasmine Mint

Moroccan Jasmine Mint

$3.85

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.

Matcha & Chai

Chocolate Chai

Chocolate Chai

$4.50+

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk

Iced Chocolate Chai

Iced Chocolate Chai

$5.75

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte Iced

Masala Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte Iced

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

Unsweet Matcha Latte

Unsweet Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte

Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte

$6.95

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

$7.65

banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$7.65

Peaches, hemp milk, and honey combine to create a smooth summer drink

Mango Banana Kale

$7.65

Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice

Strawberries and Cream

$7.65

strawberry, oat milk and agave

Mango

Mango

$7.65

soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave

Antioxidant Smoothie

Antioxidant Smoothie

$7.65Out of stock

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey

Mocha Chip Frozen

Mocha Chip Frozen

$6.65

Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.

Vanilla Frozen

Vanilla Frozen

$6.65Out of stock

Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.

Caramel Frozen

Caramel Frozen

$6.65

Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.

Spiced Chai Frozen

Spiced Chai Frozen

$6.65

A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.

Matcha Frozen

Matcha Frozen

$6.65

A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.

Turtle Frozen

Turtle Frozen

$6.65

A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.

Steamer

choice of flavor and steamed milk
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

flavored syrup and steamed milk

Juice, Water & Soda

Canned Cold Brew

Canned Cold Brew

$4.00
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

$13.00
Absopure Bottle Water

Absopure Bottle Water

$2.35
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$3.95Out of stock
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.95
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.25
Coke

Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45Out of stock
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

$3.95

Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Drinkers new to kombucha love to start with our Apple Cinnamon due to its delicious, nearly apple cider-like taste.

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

$3.95

Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.

Midwest Magic Cherry Blossom CBD

$4.95Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$2.15Out of stock

Breakfast

Steel-Cut Oats

Steel-Cut Oats

$4.99Out of stock

served with a side of brown sugar and cream; additional toppings $0.50 each

Crustless Quiche & Sweet Potatoes

Crustless Quiche & Sweet Potatoes

$8.49

baked egg & cheese quiche, served with sweet potatoes, peppadews & a side of salsa

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$5.49

fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.49

avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$10.29

quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette

Egg Bagel

Egg Bagel

$7.99

two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge

Unwrapped Breakfast Burrito

Unwrapped Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde; served with an orange wedge

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Crustless Quiche & Salad

Crustless Quiche & Salad

$8.49

baked egg & cheese quiche, peppadews, served with side salad & a side of salsa

Black Bean Burrito

Black Bean Burrito

$10.49

black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream

Unwrapped Black Bean Burrito

$9.99
Chicken Bacon Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$10.49

chicken breast, candied bacon, havarti cheese, greens & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun

Bowls & Salads

Walnut Avocado Salad

Walnut Avocado Salad

$11.99
Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mix of baby kale and peppery arugula, candied bacon, sweet cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, toasted nuts, and pumpkin seeds. Served with a maple-lemon vinaigrette.

Superfood Bowl

Superfood Bowl

$12.49

quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette

Huevos Rancheros Bowl

Huevos Rancheros Bowl

$9.59

Black beans, Spicy Chorizo and Sweet Potato Hash, Sunny Side Egg, Salsa Verde, Feta Cheese.

Soups

Cheese Broccoli (VG)

$3.75+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$3.75+Out of stock

Southwestern Black Bean (V)

$3.75+Out of stock

Tortilla Soup with Chicken

$3.75+Out of stock

Smokey Poblano and Cheese (VG)

$3.75+Out of stock

Herb Tomato Bisque (VG)

$3.75+Out of stock

Butternut Squash Bisque (VG)

$3.75+Out of stock

Mediterranean White Bean

$3.75+Out of stock

Market Vegetable

$3.75+Out of stock

Kids

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

italian white bread, shredded mozzarella; served with 3 baby carrots, strawberry gogurt & a chocolate chip cookie

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.29Out of stock

italian white bread, peanut butter, strawberry preserves; served with 3 baby carrots, strawberry gogurt & a chocolate chip cookie

Milk 8oz

$1.50

Milk 12oz

$2.00

Sides

Apple

Apple

$1.49

whole green apple, unsliced

Orange

Orange

$1.49
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait

Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait

$2.99

greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey

Bag of Chips

$2.29Out of stock
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled sweet peppers, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.99
Side of Flatbread

Side of Flatbread

$2.99
Side of Avocado Mash

Side of Avocado Mash

$2.99

smashed avocado with lime juice

Side of Impossible Sausage

$2.99

Scones

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Chip Scone

Mini Chocolate Chip Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Cinnamon chip Scone

Mini Cinnamon chip Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Lemon Raspberry Scone

Lemon Raspberry Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Lemon Raspberry Scone

Mini Lemon Raspberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

Mini Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.

Mini Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

Mini Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

$1.29Out of stock

Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.

Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

$3.39Out of stock

Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries

Mini Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

Mini Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock

Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.19Out of stock
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.19Out of stock
Mocha Muffin

Mocha Muffin

$4.19
Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin GF

Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin GF

$3.99Out of stock

Back by demand, these vegan friendly made without Gluten ingredients muffins are filled with sweet potato puree, fall spices, and chopped walnuts topped with caramelized sugar.

Raspberry Stresuel Muffin

Raspberry Stresuel Muffin

$4.19Out of stock
S'mores Muffin

S'mores Muffin

$4.19Out of stock

A childhood classic all wrapped up in a muffin. Soft and fluffy marshmallow cream baked in a double chocolate muffin mix. Topped with Graham cracker crumble.

Bagels

Everything Bagel*

Everything Bagel*

$2.99
Wheat Bagel*

Wheat Bagel*

$2.99Out of stock
Plain Bagel*

Plain Bagel*

$2.99Out of stock

Cookies

Wedding Cake Cookie

Wedding Cake Cookie

$3.49Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.39Out of stock
3-Pack Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

3-Pack Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.79
Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.29Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.19Out of stock
Red Velvet Peppermint Cookie Sandwich

Red Velvet Peppermint Cookie Sandwich

$3.49Out of stock

Crushed peppermint candy frosting sandwiched between two extraordinary sweet flavors and tantalizing, chewy textures of red velvet cookie dough studded with white chocolate chunks

Vegan Ginger Cookie

Vegan Ginger Cookie

$1.59

A chewy cookie made with cinnamon, ginger, molasses, and applesauce. Topped with sugar with a crispy bite.

Sweet-n-Salty Cookie

Sweet-n-Salty Cookie

$2.39Out of stock

A delicious array of butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, salty pretzel pieces, crushed potato chips, and coffee grounds highlights in an oatmeal based cookie.

Breads

Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$3.99Out of stock
Zucchini Sunflower Bread

Zucchini Sunflower Bread

$4.19
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.29Out of stock

The annual return of our house made pumpkin bread. It is the perfect combination of pumpkin and spice. We sell it by the slice or by the loaf.

Banana Chocolate Chip

Banana Chocolate Chip

$4.19Out of stock
Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$4.19Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.19Out of stock
Chocolate Peppermint Bread

Chocolate Peppermint Bread

$4.19Out of stock

A Festive Dark Chocolate Chocolate Cake mixed with crushed peppermint candies. Topped with a vanilla glaze with peppermint candies.

Other

Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

$3.49
Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.49Out of stock
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.99Out of stock
Peanut Butter Energy Bite

Peanut Butter Energy Bite

$1.59
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59Out of stock
Walnut Sticky Roll

Walnut Sticky Roll

$4.89

Sweet, fluffy cinnamon rolls baked in a rich, sticky caramel sauce topped with toasted walnuts

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis, MO 63110

Directions

