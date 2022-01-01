- Home
Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)
No reviews yet
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE
St. Louis, MO 63110
Popular Items
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Classic Cold Brew
our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus
Nitro Cold Brew
nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture
Coffee & A Shot
house blend coffee with espresso added
Cafe Au Lait
half house blend coffee and half steamed milk
Lattes/Mochas
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Latte Iced
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Vanilla Latte Iced
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mocha
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz
Mocha Iced
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Mayan Mocha Iced
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Traditional Espresso Drinks
Cappuccino
6oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
2oz drink including two shots of espresso
Gibraltar
5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk
Macchiato
3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk
Sidecar
8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side
Americano
Seasonal Specials
Honey Oat Cold Brew
cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk
Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte
Real pumpkin, maple, & cinnamon combined with espresso & milk. Topped with fresh whipped cream & grated nutmeg.
Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte
Real pumpkin, maple, & cinnamon combined with espresso & milk. Topped with fresh whipped cream & grated nutmeg.
Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte
Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.
Iced Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte
Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and house-made peppermint syrup combine to satisfy your craving for winter flavors.
Pistachio & Honey Latte
Sweet honey, creamy pistachio, and espresso 700 combine for the perfect fall drink.
Iced Pistachio & Honey Latte
Sweet honey, creamy pistachio, and espresso 700 combine for the perfect fall drink.
Iced Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte
Perfect for Fall! Pumpkin and Firepot’s Rooibos Chai create a comforting and delicious drink as the Fall weather sets in.
Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte
Perfect for Fall! Pumpkin and Firepot’s Rooibos Chai create a comforting and delicious drink as the Fall weather sets in.
Hot Chocolate
Firepot Tea
Iced Classic Black
Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.
Iced Passionfruit Lime
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.
Iced Hibiscus Ginger
Firepot Breakfast
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.
Iron Goddess
Organic Oolong Tea (16oz) - Notes of gardenia and honeydew melon.
Hibiscus Elixir
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of red fruit and ginger juice.
Himalayan Mount
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet pea and honeysuckle.
Indian Rose Garden
Organic Caffeine Free Botanical Blend (16oz) - Notes of honey and flowers.
Italian Grey
Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of rosewood and tangerine marmalade.
Fujian White Peony
Organic White Tea (16oz) - Notes of clover and honey.
Genmaicha
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of toasted rice and wheatgrass.
Kagoshima Kukicha
Organic Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of bamboo shoot and raw pecan.
Moroccan Jasmine Mint
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of sweet jasmine and peppermint.
Matcha & Chai
Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk
Iced Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk
Masala Chai Latte
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Masala Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk
Rooibos Chai Latte
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk
Rooibos Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk
Matcha Latte
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte Iced
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
Unsweet Matcha Latte
Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte
Smoothies & Frozen Drinks
Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana
banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave
Peaches & Cream Smoothie
Peaches, hemp milk, and honey combine to create a smooth summer drink
Mango Banana Kale
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
Strawberries and Cream
strawberry, oat milk and agave
Mango
soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave
Antioxidant Smoothie
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey
Mocha Chip Frozen
Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.
Vanilla Frozen
Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.
Caramel Frozen
Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.
Spiced Chai Frozen
A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.
Matcha Frozen
A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.
Turtle Frozen
A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.
Steamer
Juice, Water & Soda
Canned Cold Brew
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack
Absopure Bottle Water
Natalie's OJ
San Pellegrino Bottle
San Pellegrino Can
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena
Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.
Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon
Drinkers new to kombucha love to start with our Apple Cinnamon due to its delicious, nearly apple cider-like taste.
Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger
Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.
Midwest Magic Cherry Blossom CBD
Fountain Soda
Breakfast
Steel-Cut Oats
served with a side of brown sugar and cream; additional toppings $0.50 each
Crustless Quiche & Sweet Potatoes
baked egg & cheese quiche, served with sweet potatoes, peppadews & a side of salsa
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Avocado Toast
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Breakfast Bowl
quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash, black sesame seeds & a fried egg tossed in a hot sauce vinaigrette
Egg Bagel
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Breakfast Sandwich
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Breakfast Burrito
cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Unwrapped Breakfast Burrito
cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde; served with an orange wedge
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Crustless Quiche & Salad
baked egg & cheese quiche, peppadews, served with side salad & a side of salsa
Black Bean Burrito
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Unwrapped Black Bean Burrito
Chicken Bacon Sandwich
chicken breast, candied bacon, havarti cheese, greens & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
turkey, avocado mash, goat cheese, greens, peppadews & olive oil vinaigrette on a brioche bun
Bowls & Salads
Walnut Avocado Salad
Fall Harvest Salad
Mix of baby kale and peppery arugula, candied bacon, sweet cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, toasted nuts, and pumpkin seeds. Served with a maple-lemon vinaigrette.
Superfood Bowl
quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette
Huevos Rancheros Bowl
Black beans, Spicy Chorizo and Sweet Potato Hash, Sunny Side Egg, Salsa Verde, Feta Cheese.
Soups
Cheese Broccoli (VG)
Chicken Noodle
Southwestern Black Bean (V)
Tortilla Soup with Chicken
Smokey Poblano and Cheese (VG)
Herb Tomato Bisque (VG)
Butternut Squash Bisque (VG)
Mediterranean White Bean
Market Vegetable
Kids
Kids Turkey & Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
italian white bread, shredded mozzarella; served with 3 baby carrots, strawberry gogurt & a chocolate chip cookie
Peanut Butter & Jelly
italian white bread, peanut butter, strawberry preserves; served with 3 baby carrots, strawberry gogurt & a chocolate chip cookie
Milk 8oz
Milk 12oz
Sides
Apple
whole green apple, unsliced
Orange
Mini Greek Yogurt Parfait
greek yogurt, strawberries, mint, house-made granola & honey
Bag of Chips
Side Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled sweet peppers, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
Side of Bacon
Side of Flatbread
Side of Avocado Mash
smashed avocado with lime juice
Side of Impossible Sausage
Scones
Chocolate Chip Scone
Mini Chocolate Chip Scone
Cinnamon Chip Scone
Mini Cinnamon chip Scone
Lemon Raspberry Scone
Mini Lemon Raspberry Scone
Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone
Mini Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone
Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone
Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.
Mini Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone
Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.
Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone
Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries
Mini Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone
Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Double Chocolate Muffin
Mocha Muffin
Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin GF
Back by demand, these vegan friendly made without Gluten ingredients muffins are filled with sweet potato puree, fall spices, and chopped walnuts topped with caramelized sugar.
Raspberry Stresuel Muffin
S'mores Muffin
A childhood classic all wrapped up in a muffin. Soft and fluffy marshmallow cream baked in a double chocolate muffin mix. Topped with Graham cracker crumble.
Cookies
Wedding Cake Cookie
Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie
3-Pack Mini Peanut Butter Cookie
Mini Peanut Butter Cookie
Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Red Velvet Peppermint Cookie Sandwich
Crushed peppermint candy frosting sandwiched between two extraordinary sweet flavors and tantalizing, chewy textures of red velvet cookie dough studded with white chocolate chunks
Vegan Ginger Cookie
A chewy cookie made with cinnamon, ginger, molasses, and applesauce. Topped with sugar with a crispy bite.
Sweet-n-Salty Cookie
A delicious array of butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, salty pretzel pieces, crushed potato chips, and coffee grounds highlights in an oatmeal based cookie.
Breads
Banana Nut Bread
Zucchini Sunflower Bread
Pumpkin Bread
The annual return of our house made pumpkin bread. It is the perfect combination of pumpkin and spice. We sell it by the slice or by the loaf.
Banana Chocolate Chip
Cinnamon Bread
Chocolate Banana Bread
Chocolate Peppermint Bread
A Festive Dark Chocolate Chocolate Cake mixed with crushed peppermint candies. Topped with a vanilla glaze with peppermint candies.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis, MO 63110