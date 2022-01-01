Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
Snarf's Sandwiches
614 Washington Ave, SAINT LOUIS
|Chicken Salad & Provolone
|Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Chicken Salad- Chicken Salad, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring greens, tenders, tomato, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, scallion, buttermilk ranch