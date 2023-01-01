Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

BBQ

Salt + Smoke - DELMAR

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Kale Crunch Salad$13.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$8.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke - BP VILLAGE

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Kale Crunch Salad$8.99
Kale mix with brussels sprouts, cabbage, and carrots with spiced walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, and served with a honey roasted garlic vinaigrette.
More about Salt + Smoke - BP VILLAGE

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Chai Lattes

Rib Tips

Fried Pickles

Crunch Salad

Waffles

Brisket

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Tower Grove East

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1084 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston