Schlafly Tap Room

Lager Fusion, 12pk

$17.99

Lime Lager: There’s a subtle tartness from the lime that adds an extra layer of refreshment to the light, crisp lager. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 Tangerine Lager: The juicy orange citrus makes this the closest thing to a beermosa without the O.J. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 Cranberry Lager: The red berry gives this golden lager a light red tint to let you know you’re in for something extra refreshing. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 White Lager: Lagers are usually bright and clear with a clean maltiness and slight hoppiness, yet our White Lager takes the focus away from those qualities by retaining its yeast and emphasizing the hazy hue, hint of orange zest, and even, silky finish. Because it’s unfiltered, it’s noticeably fresh with a slight tartness and sweetness. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5