Schlafly Tap Room

Popular Items

Turkey Burger
Schlafly Burger
Chicken Salad

4 PACKS

Apple Pie Proper Cider, 4pk

Apple Pie Proper Cider, 4pk

$10.99

Trade your fork for a glass and fill it with a wholesome cider that's the liquid embodiment of a fresh from the oven apple pie. A medley of spices and apples call back to grandma's kitchen as the enticing aroma of America's favorite pie flows from the window sill. ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A

Classic Proper Cider, 4pk

Classic Proper Cider, 4pk

$10.99

Classic Proper Cider presents a subtle sweetness from the apples combined with a dry finish for a natural balance in each glass. Handcrafted by our brewers to capture the true flavor of apples in a refreshing gold elixir. This is simply old-fashioned cider at its finest. ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A

Imperial Coffee Stout, 4pk

Imperial Coffee Stout, 4pk

$17.99

A classic American stout loaded with complex, hearty flavors. Imperial in stature, with a solid dose of perfect coffee toddy for an unyielding presence, this beer is sure to create a buzz. Impenetrably dark in appearance, full-bodied, and packed with sweet, rich malty flavors. ABV: 9.4% IBU: 30

Park Lager, 4pk

Park Lager, 4pk

$9.99

We’re proud to support Tower Grove Park and match your membership dollars that continue to make the Park a gorgeous destination for all St. Louisans. Park Lager is brewed exclusively for the Park and Park People. The design evokes some of our favorite scenes around Tower Grove Park. As a part of our commitment to the St. Louis community, we feel that it’s our duty to support the Park in their growth, development, and preservation. ABV: 4% | IBU: 15

Uncaged Ale, 4pk

Uncaged Ale, 4pk

$9.99

Brewed for beer lovers who also happen to be dog lovers. By teaming up with The Watering Bowl and the APA of Missouri, we are furthering our commitment to our neighbors - and their pets. Uncaged Ale is made with American winter wheat for a smooth body and prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability. ABV: 4.4% |IBU: 16

6 PACKS

Dry Hopped APA, 6pk

Dry Hopped APA, 6pk

$9.99

Charged with American hops and malts to create a bold, balanced beer with pine/citrus aroma characteristics and a full body. After fermentation, we dry-hop the beer, boosting the distinct flavor and hop profile of this crisp, refreshing, and satisfying ale. ABV: 5.9% | IBU: 50

Hefeweizen, 6pk

Hefeweizen, 6pk

$9.99

Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16

IPA, 6pk

IPA, 6pk

$9.99

This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35

Kölsch, 6pk

Kölsch, 6pk

$9.99

Done properly and with distinction, this definitive golden ale is fermented with a yeast strain from Köln, Germany, where Kölsch originated. The result is a slightly dry and subtly malty brew with the delicate aroma of an ale and the clean finish of a lager. ABV: 4.8% | IBU: 25

Oatmeal Stout, 6pk

Oatmeal Stout, 6pk

$9.99

This classic, British-style stout is dark, smooth and slightly sweet, with just enough bitterness and hops to balance out the richness of the roasted malt’s nutty character and the creaminess of the oatmeal flakes. Freshly roasted coffee beans, cocoa and touches of raisin and dried fruit dominate the aroma of this super dark ale. ABV: 5.7% | IBU 40

Oktoberfest, 6pk

Oktoberfest, 6pk

$9.99

A classic crowd-pleaser authentic in its execution, our smooth, toasted-malt Märzen pays tribute to the Bavarians who crafted the recipe and brewed it for their fall celebrations—their “Oktoberfests.” It’s clean and balanced, amber in color and suitably sweet. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 25

Pale Ale, 6pk

Pale Ale, 6pk

$9.99

This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25

Pumpkin Ale, 6pk

Pumpkin Ale, 6pk

$10.99

Capturing the attention and accolades from experienced beer drinkers across the country, our Pumpkin Ale is thoughtfully well-balanced with highlights of seasoned sweetness and spice. It’s this kind of beer that will remind you why fall is your favorite season. ABV: 8.0% | IBU: 16

White Lager, 6pk

White Lager, 6pk

$9.99

Lagers are usually bright and clear with a clean maltiness and slight hoppiness, yet our White Lager takes the focus away from those qualities by retaining its yeast and emphasizing the hazy hue, hint of orange zest, and silky finish. Because it's unfiltered, it's noticeably fresh with a slight tartness and sweetness. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20

12 PACKS

IPA, 12pk

IPA, 12pk

$17.99

This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35

Oktoberfest, 12pk

Oktoberfest, 12pk

$17.99

A classic crowd-pleaser authentic in its execution, our smooth, toasted-malt Märzen pays tribute to the Bavarians who crafted the recipe and brewed it for their fall celebrations—their “Oktoberfests.” It’s clean and balanced, amber in color and suitably sweet. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 25

Pale Ale, 12pk

Pale Ale, 12pk

$17.99

This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25

White Lager, 12pk

White Lager, 12pk

$17.99

Lagers are usually bright and clear with a clean maltiness and slight hoppiness, yet our White Lager takes the focus away from those qualities by retaining its yeast and emphasizing the hazy hue, hint of orange zest, and silky finish. Because it's unfiltered, it's noticeably fresh with a slight tartness and sweetness. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20

Lager Fusion, 12pk

Lager Fusion, 12pk

$17.99

Lime Lager: There’s a subtle tartness from the lime that adds an extra layer of refreshment to the light, crisp lager. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 Tangerine Lager: The juicy orange citrus makes this the closest thing to a beermosa without the O.J. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 Cranberry Lager: The red berry gives this golden lager a light red tint to let you know you’re in for something extra refreshing. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5 White Lager: Lagers are usually bright and clear with a clean maltiness and slight hoppiness, yet our White Lager takes the focus away from those qualities by retaining its yeast and emphasizing the hazy hue, hint of orange zest, and even, silky finish. Because it’s unfiltered, it’s noticeably fresh with a slight tartness and sweetness. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20 | SRM: 5

Appetizers

Beer Bread

$9.50

Our signature house-made Pale Ale bread served with fig & bacon jam and bleu cream cheese.

Fries & Dipping Sauce

$8.25

Served with spicy ketchup, thai chile aioli & truffle aioli

Pita Chips & Dip

$10.25

Served with hummus, tapenade & beer cheese spread

Pork Rinds

$9.75

Seasoned with sweet & spicy shaky-shake & served with creamy horseradish sauce

Poutine

$12.50

Fries smothered in grain mustard gravy & topped with melted cheese curds

Pretzels

$9.25

Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white cheddar sauce

Spicy Wings

$16.25

One pound of wings smothered in house-made hot mustard sauce

Soups & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$6.25

Made with bacon, vegetables, beer and cheese.

Creamy Tomato Cup

$5.00

Parmesan, garlic croutons

Turkey Horseradish Cup

$6.25

Turkey chowder, hint of horseradish

French Onion Soup

$9.25

Traditional French Onion soup topped with melted gruyere & pesto

Beer Cheese Soup Bowl

$8.50

Made with bacon, vegetables, beer and cheese.

Creamy Tomato Bowl

$7.00

Parmesan, garlic croutons

Turkey Horseradish Bowl

$8.50

Turkey chowder, hint of horseradish

Small House Salad

$7.25

Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$13.25

Red onion, orange, spicy walnuts, goat cheese, house vinaigrette dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.75

Little gem lettuce, peppered bacon, onion, soft-boiled egg & oven-dried tomato tossed with creamy bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Salmon Salad

$18.25

Baby spinach, salmon, almonds, feta & red onion tossed with a creamy citrus dressing

House Salad

$9.25

Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.75

Black bean patty topped with lettuce, burger relish, American cheese, house-made mayonnaise served on a brioche bun

Chicken Salad

$13.75

Shredded chicken salad served with smashed avocado, lettuce, & tomato on toasted honey wheat bread

Cuban

$15.25

Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed on grilled Cuban bread

Falafel

$13.50

Traditional falafel, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, & harissa served in a pita

Fish Sandwich

$16.25

Beer-battered cod with lettuce, pickle, onion, tartar sauce & cheddar cheese on toasted honey wheat

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$15.50

Freshly grilled Mahi-Mahi with red chili aioli, shredded lettuce & black bean corn salsa served in corn tortillas

Reuben

$15.50

Corned beef, German sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss cheese on rye bread

Schlafly Burger

$14.00

Our classic burger served with burger slaw & white cheddar on a crispy English muffin.

Shaved Prime Rib

$18.75

Thinly sliced prime rib with caramelized onion, horseradish cream, roasted garlic & white cheddar served on a hoagie

Turkey Burger

$15.50

Turkey patty served with lettuce, bacon, guacamole & pepper jack cheese served on a brioche bun

Entrées

Fish & Fries

$18.25

Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with tartar sauce.

Sausage & Kraut

$18.50

Hefeweizen brat, Chicago Polish & apple sausage with warm German potato salad served with caraway seed & beer mustard

Jagerschnitzel

$19.25

Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with a rich bacon-mushroom sauce and garlic mashed potato.

Shepherd's Pie

$19.25

Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato

Steak & Fries

$28.00

Grilled & buttered 10 oz. ribeye served with fries

Vindaloo Curry

$16.25

Traditional spicy curry with chicken or tofu served with rice, pepitas & grilled vegetables

Mussels

$22.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Served with house-cut french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Served with house-cut french fries

Kids Pizza

$9.95

Kids Mac

$9.95

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.25

Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream

Apple Pie Bread Pudding

$9.25

Bread pudding with streusel crumb topping, caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

Website

Location

2100 Locust Street, ST Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Schlafly Tap Room image
Schlafly Tap Room image
Schlafly Tap Room image

