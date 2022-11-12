UKRAFT Cafe and Catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Avo Turkey
Caesar Wrap
Santorini Bowl

AVO TOAST

Plain Avo Toast

$4.50

Multi grain and avocado

Caprese Avo Toast

Caprese Avo Toast

$8.50

Avocado spread, heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, topped with an over medium local free range egg, and drizzled with balsamic reduction on Multi Grain

Tex Mex Avo Toast

Tex Mex Avo Toast

$8.50

Avocado spread, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, topped with an over medium local free range egg and drizzled with Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette on Multi Grain

AVOBLTE Avo Toast

AVOBLTE Avo Toast

$9.50

Avocado spread, Applewood smoked Bacon, Arugula, heirloom Tomato, topped with an over medium local free range egg, and drizzled with Herb Aioli on Multi Grain

Avo N Lox

$10.25

Avocado Spread, smoked salmon, capers, heirloom tomato, diced red onion, dill, topped with an over medium free range egg and drizzled with evoo

Breakfast Sliders

Bacon Egg and Cheese Slider

$3.00

Bacon , Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun

Ham , Egg and Cheese Slider

$3.00

Ham, Local Free Range Egg and Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun

Local Free Range Egg and Cheese Slider

$3.00

Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Slider

$3.00

Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun

3 Breakfast Sliders

$8.50

3 Breakfast Sliders of your choice. Mix and Match however you like. Let us know in the special instruction the 3 you choose.

SAMMIES & BOWLS & WRAPS

Southwest Sunrise

Southwest Sunrise

$7.25

Local free range egg, turkey sausage, avocado, pepper jack and Chipotle Aioli

Rajun Cajun

Rajun Cajun

$7.50

Antibiotic Free Chicken, local free range egg, chipotle Aioli and pepper jack

Cali Breakfast

Cali Breakfast

$7.50

Turkey Sausage, local free range egg, avocado, baby organic spinach, mozzarella, and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

Local Free Range Eggs, turkey sausage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, and Mikes signature Chiptole Aioli in a grilled tortilla

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, local free range egg, Bacon Jam and sharp cheddar

Ham, Egg and Cheese

$6.50

Ham, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar

Steak Egg & Cheese

Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Marinated Steak, local free range egg, sauteed peppers and onions, sharp cheddar cheese and drizzled with Tiger Sauce

Egg and Cheese

$4.75

Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar

The Pork Lover

$8.25

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, local free range egg, Bacon Jam, cheddar cheese and herb aioli served on a Brioche Bun

The 3 Little Pig

$8.50

Free Range Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, pulled pork, ham, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and honey Dijon

Bagel N Lox

$8.00

Salmon, local free range egg, cream cheese, onions, dill on a Bagel

-Biscuits and Gravy

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$2.25

2 Biscuit and Gravy

$4.00

Biscuits , Gravy and Egg

$5.00

2 Fresh Biscuits with our homemade Sausage Gravy with a Local Free Range Egg

Biscuits, Gravy , Bacon and Egg

$7.25

2 Biscuits with our homemade Sausage Gravy topped with a local free range egg and Applewood Smoked Bacon

Biscuits, Gravy, Turkey Sausage and Egg

$7.25

2 Biscuits with our Homemade Sausage Gravy topped with a local free range egg and Turkey Sausage

UKRAFT BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Breakfast Bowl

$4.00

BYO Avo Toast

$4.00

SIDES

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Regular Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$2.50

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Sweet Potatoes

$2.00
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Regular Zapps Chips

$1.25

Free Range Egg

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Regular Bagel with Peanut Butter

$2.25

Multigrain Toast with Peanut Butter

$2.25

Oatmeal

$3.75

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.75

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

WRAPS

Pick one of our 7 Flavor Profiles and we wrap it in a Tortilla. Salad Dressing served on the side for dipping!

Baja California Wrap

$11.00+

Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00+

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$10.75+

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

$11.50+

Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.

Honey Apple Wrap

$11.50+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Santorini Wrap

$12.50+

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla

Spicy Thai Wrap

$12.00+

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla

The Hill Wrap

$11.00+

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes served with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

PANINIS and SAMMIES

Avo Turkey

$9.50

Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli.

Cajun Shrimp Panini

Cajun Shrimp Panini

$9.75

Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli. We recommend adding Bacon!

Chicago Italian Beef Panini

$9.75

Roast Beef smothered in homemade Beef Gravy, horseradish sauce, mild giardiniera, sharp cheddar cheese.

Jerk Jackfruit Panini

$9.50

Vegan Caribbean jerk jackfruit, cabbage, and mango slaw

Italian Panini

$9.25

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot

UKRAFT Club

$9.50

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and peppered bacon aioli on grilled sourdough bread.

4 Cheese

$7.25

Mozzarella, Pepperjack, Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses on choice of multigrain or sourdough.

Chicken Caprese Panini

$9.25

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$9.25

Shrimp BLT Panini

$9.75

Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.

Portobello Panini

$9.25

Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, organic baby spinach, mozzarella Cheese with Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie.

Cuban Panini

$9.50

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.50

Freshly Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Dijon and Pickles on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie

Roast Beef Panini

$9.75

Sliced roast beef, swiss, arugula, tomatoes, onions, pickles, banana peppers, and horseradish sauce

Turkey Club Panini

$8.50

Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.

Steak & Cheese Panini

$9.75

Grilled Marinated Steak, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Tiger Sauce on a Ciabatta Hoagie.

SALADS

Baja California Salad

Baja California Salad

$11.00+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50+

Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.

Santorini Salad

$12.50+

Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing

Spicy Thai Salad

$12.00+

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

The Hill Salad

$11.00+

Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.00+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Buffalo Salad

$11.00+

Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.

Honey Apple Salad

$12.00+

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing

GRAIN BOWLS

Honey Apple Grain Bowl

$12.00+

Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette

The Hill Grain Bowl

$11.00+

Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic

Caesar Grain Bowl

$9.50+

Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar

Cobb Grain Bowl

$12.00+

Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch

Buffalo Grain Bowl

$11.00+

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch

Spicy Thai Bowl

$12.00+

Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce

Santorini Bowl

$12.50+

Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Baja California Bowl

$11.00+

Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette

SOUP

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$4.75

Roasted Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$6.50

Chili (Cup)

$4.75

Chili ( Bowl)

$6.50

Loaded Potato (cup)

$4.75

Loaded Potato (Bowl)

$6.50

UKRAFT 2 Combo

Kraft 2 selections out of our Salads, Wraps, Sandwiches, grain bowls and Soups. Menu items will be in 1/2 size and Soups will be our cup.

UKRAFT 2 Combo

$11.00

KRAFT your Own Salad/Grain Bowl/Wraps

UKRAFT YOUR Salad/Grain Bowl

$4.50

SIDES/DESSERTS

All of our Pastries and Desserts are KRAFTED from scratch.

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Salted Carmel Cookie

$2.75

M And M Cookies

$2.75

Gluten Free Brownie

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Pita Chips and Hummus

$3.00

Mango Slaw

$3.00

Voodoo Chips

$1.50

Regular Zapps

$1.50

BBQ Zapps

$1.50

Luther Burden Honey BBQ Chips (2.5 Big Bag)

$3.25

COFFEES and HOT TEA - POWERED BY PARK AVENUE

Single Shot Espresso

$2.25

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25

Triple Shot Espresso

$4.25

Add a shot of Espresso

$1.00

Park Avenue 12oz

$2.75

Park Avenue 16oz

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Americano Large

$4.25

Cappuccino

$3.75

Cappuccino Large

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato Large

$5.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Latte

$3.75

Latte Large

$4.75

Mocha

$3.75

Mocha Large

$4.75

Citron Green Hot Tea Regular

$2.75

Citron Green Hot Tea Large

$3.50

Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea Regular

$2.75

Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea Large

$3.50

Breakfast Blend Hot Tea Regular

$2.75

Breakfast Blend Hot Tea Large

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte Regular

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte Large

$4.50

Air Roasted Blend 1 Pound Bag (Retail)

$15.00

Enjoy our delicious Air Roasted Blend powered by Park Avenue from the comfort of your own home. If you need us to grind the beans just let us know.

Park Avenue Cold Brew 16 ounce

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte Regular

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte Large

$4.50

Peppermint Mocha Large

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha Regular

$3.75

UKRAFT 2 Combo

UKRAFT 2 COMBO

$11.00

SIDE SALADS

Any of on our delicious flavor profiles as a side salad without the protein. Perfect for a side item with a Sandwich!

Honey Apple Side Salad

$5.00

Santorini Side Salad

$5.00

Spicy Thai Side Salad

$5.00

Cobb Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Buffalo Side Salad

$4.00

The Hill Side Salad

$4.00

Baja California Side Salad

$4.00

AVOCADO TOAST PLATTER - 5 TOASTS CUT IN 1/2

Plain Avocado Toast Platter

$25.00

Caprese Avocado Toast Platter

$48.00

Avo n Lox Toast Platter

$52.00

Tex Mex Avocado Toast Platter

$47.00

AVOBLTE Toast Platter

$48.00

Assorted Avocado Toast Platter

$48.00

BEVERAGE AND COFFEE CATERING

Park Avenue Air Roasted Blend Karafe 96 ounces

$28.00

Gallon of Iced Tea

$23.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$23.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

BOX BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH SIDE

Bacon Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich

$10.50

Southwest Sunrise Box Sandwich

$10.50

Ham , Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich

$10.50

Cali Breakfast Box Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich

$10.50

Bagel n Lox Box Sandwich

$10.50

Pork Lover Box Sandwich

$10.50

Rajun Cajun Box Sandwich

$10.50

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

3 Little Pig Sandwich

$10.50

BOX BREAKFAST WRAP- COMES WITH SIDE

Rajun Cajun Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

Southwest Sunrise Box Breakfast Wrap

$10.50

Cali Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

Bacon , Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

Steak , Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

The Pork Lover Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap

$10.50

3 Little Pig Box Breakfast Wrap

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito Box Breakfast Wrap

$10.50

BOX SALADS COMES CHIPS CAN ADD A DESSERT

Box Lunch automatically comes with Chips. You may substitute Fruit for Chips or add a dessert.

Honey Apple Box Salad

$11.00

Baja California Box Salad

$11.00

The Hill Box Salad

$11.00

Spicy Thai Box Salad

$11.00

Santorini Box Salad

$11.00

Caesar Box Salad

$11.00

Cobb Box Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Box Salad

$11.00

BOX LUNCH SANDWICHES COMES WITH CHIPS, CAN ADD A DESSERT

Box Lunch automatically comes with Chips. You may upgrade to fruit or add a Dessert.

Steak & Cheese Box

$11.00

Chicken Caprese Box

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken Box

$11.00

Shrimp BLT Box

$11.00

Portobello Box

$11.00

Cajun Shrimp Box

$11.00

Cuban Box

$11.00

Ham and Swiss Box

$11.00

Turkey Club Box

$11.00

Avo Turkey Box

$11.00

Italian Box

$11.00

4 Cheese Box

$11.00

Jerk Jackfruit Box

$11.00

Chicago Italian Beef Box

$11.00

Roast Beef Box

$11.00

UKRAFT CLUB Box

$11.00

BLT Box

$11.00

BOX LUNCH WRAPS-COMES WITH CHIPS, CAN ADD A DESSERT

Box Lunch Comes with Chips. You may substitute Fruit or add a dessert.

Honey Apple Box Wrap

$11.00

Baja California Box Wrap

$11.00

The Hill Box Wrap

$11.00

Spicy Thai Box Wrap

$11.00

Santorini Box Wrap

$11.00

Caeser Box Wrap

$11.00

Cobb Box Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Box Wrap

$11.00

Most Popular (Assorted) Box Wraps

$11.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH PLATTERS (5 SANDWICHES CUT IN 1/2)

Southwest Sunrise Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Rajun Cajun Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Cali Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Bacon , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Ham , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Turkey Sausage , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Steak Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$40.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$38.00

Bagel and Lox Sandwich Platter

$42.00

Pork Lover Sandwich Platter

$40.00

3 Little Pig Sandwich Platter

$40.00

BREAKFAST SIDES AND PASTRIES

Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar (Feeds 10)

$45.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Fruit Cups

$4.00

Assorted Fruit Platter (Feeds 5-7)

$20.00

Assorted Pastries (Feeds 10-12)

$32.00

Biscuits and Gravy Platter (Feeds 5-7)

$17.00

Assorted Bagel Tray (Feeds 5)

$18.00

Scrambled Egg Tray (Feeds 10)

$30.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon Tray (Feeds 10)

$50.00

Turkey Sausage Tray (Feeds 10)

$50.00

Ham Tray (Feeds 10)

$45.00

BREAKFAST SLIDERS (12 Pack)

Bacon ,Egg and Cheese Slider Platter (12 Sliders)

$35.00

Egg and Cheese Slider Platter (12 Sliders)

$35.00

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Slider Platter (12 Sliders)

$35.00

Ham, Egg and Cheese Slider Platter (12 Sliders)

$35.00

Assorted Slider Platter (12 Sliders)

$35.00

BREAKFAST WRAP AND BURRITO PLATTERS (5 CUT IN 1/2)

Southwest Sunrise Wrap Platter

$40.00

Rajun Cajun Wrap Platter

$40.00

Cali Breakfast Wrap Platter

$40.00

Breakfast Burrito Platter

$40.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter

$40.00

Ham , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter

$40.00

Turkey Sausage , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter

$40.00

Steak , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter

$40.00

Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter

$38.00

Pork Lover Wrap Platter

$40.00

3 Little Pig Wrap Platter

$40.00

LUNCH SIDES AND DESSERTS

Pita and Hummus Platter (Feeds 10-15)

$40.00

Grilled Veggie Platter (Feeds 10-15)

$40.00

House Made Potato Salad Platter (Feeds 10-15)

$30.00

House Made Mango Slaw Platter (Feeds 10-15)

$30.00

Assorted Fruit Platter (Feeds 5-10 People)

$20.00

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray (10 Jumbo Cookies)

$26.00

M and M Cookie Tray (10 Jumbo Cookies )

$26.00

Salted Carmel Cookie Tray (10 Cookies)

$26.00

Gluten Free Brownie Tray (10 Brownies)

$30.00

SALAD PLATTERS (LUNCH) CATERING BOWL OF YOUR FAVORITES. FEEDS 5-7 FOR A MEAL OR 10-12 AS A SIDE

Baja California Salad Platter

$60.00

Buffalo Salad Platter

$60.00

Caesar Salad Platter

$57.00

Cobb Salad Platter

$60.00

Honey Apple Salad Platter

$60.00

Santorini Salad Platter

$60.00

Spicy Thai Salad Platter

$60.00

The Hill Salad Platter

$60.00

Baja California Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$50.00

Buffalo Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$50.00

Caesar Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$40.00

Cobb Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$50.00

Honey Apple Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$50.00

Santorini Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)

$50.00

Spicy Thai Side Salad Platter (No Shrimp)

$50.00

The Hill Side Salad Platter (No Ham and Salami)

$50.00

SANDWICH PLATTERS (LUNCH) 5 OF OUR SANDWICHES CUT IN 1/2 AND IN A TRAY

Steak and Cheese Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Shrimp BLT Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Portobello Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Cajun Shrimp Platter

$47.00

Cuban Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Ham and Swiss Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Roast Beef Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Turkey Club Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Avo Turkey Sandwich Platter

$47.00

BLT Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Italian Sandwich Platter

$47.00

Jerk Jackfruit Sandwich Platter

$47.00

UKRAFT Club Sandwich Platter

$47.00

WRAP PLATTERS (LUNCH) 5 OF OUR WRAPS CUT 1/2- OUR HOUSE MADE DRESSING SERVED ON SIDE

Baja California Wrap Platter

$60.00

Cobb Wrap Platter

$60.00

The Hill Wrap Platter

$60.00

Spicy Thai Wrap Platter

$60.00

Santorini Wrap Platter

$60.00

Caesar Wrap Platter

$57.00

Buffalo Wrap Platter

$60.00

Assorted Wrap Platter (Most Popular)

$60.00

PASTRIES/DESSERTS

All of our Pastries and Desserts are KRAFTED from scratch.

Energy Bites

$2.00Out of stock

Energy Bites 3 Pack

$5.75Out of stock

Energy Bites 6 Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

1st Phorm Peanut Lovers Protein Bar

$2.75Out of stock