UKRAFT Cafe and Catering

Popular Items
AVO TOAST
Plain Avo Toast
Multi grain and avocado
Caprese Avo Toast
Avocado spread, heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, topped with an over medium local free range egg, and drizzled with balsamic reduction on Multi Grain
Tex Mex Avo Toast
Avocado spread, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, topped with an over medium local free range egg and drizzled with Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette on Multi Grain
AVOBLTE Avo Toast
Avocado spread, Applewood smoked Bacon, Arugula, heirloom Tomato, topped with an over medium local free range egg, and drizzled with Herb Aioli on Multi Grain
Avo N Lox
Avocado Spread, smoked salmon, capers, heirloom tomato, diced red onion, dill, topped with an over medium free range egg and drizzled with evoo
Breakfast Sliders
Bacon Egg and Cheese Slider
Bacon , Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
Ham , Egg and Cheese Slider
Ham, Local Free Range Egg and Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
Local Free Range Egg and Cheese Slider
Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Slider
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Mini Brioche Bun
3 Breakfast Sliders
3 Breakfast Sliders of your choice. Mix and Match however you like. Let us know in the special instruction the 3 you choose.
SAMMIES & BOWLS & WRAPS
Southwest Sunrise
Local free range egg, turkey sausage, avocado, pepper jack and Chipotle Aioli
Rajun Cajun
Antibiotic Free Chicken, local free range egg, chipotle Aioli and pepper jack
Cali Breakfast
Turkey Sausage, local free range egg, avocado, baby organic spinach, mozzarella, and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Breakfast Burrito
Local Free Range Eggs, turkey sausage, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, and Mikes signature Chiptole Aioli in a grilled tortilla
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Applewood Smoked Bacon, local free range egg, Bacon Jam and sharp cheddar
Ham, Egg and Cheese
Ham, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Turkey Sausage, Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar
Steak Egg & Cheese
Grilled Marinated Steak, local free range egg, sauteed peppers and onions, sharp cheddar cheese and drizzled with Tiger Sauce
Egg and Cheese
Local Free Range Egg and Sharp Cheddar
The Pork Lover
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Ham, local free range egg, Bacon Jam, cheddar cheese and herb aioli served on a Brioche Bun
The 3 Little Pig
Free Range Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, pulled pork, ham, cheddar, pepper jack cheese and honey Dijon
Bagel N Lox
Salmon, local free range egg, cream cheese, onions, dill on a Bagel
-Biscuits and Gravy
1 Biscuit and Gravy
2 Biscuit and Gravy
Biscuits , Gravy and Egg
2 Fresh Biscuits with our homemade Sausage Gravy with a Local Free Range Egg
Biscuits, Gravy , Bacon and Egg
2 Biscuits with our homemade Sausage Gravy topped with a local free range egg and Applewood Smoked Bacon
Biscuits, Gravy, Turkey Sausage and Egg
2 Biscuits with our Homemade Sausage Gravy topped with a local free range egg and Turkey Sausage
UKRAFT BREAKFAST
DRINKS
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
DIET Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Fresh squeezed Lemonade
Bottled Water
Orange Juice
Unsweet Black Tea
Elderberry Mango Kombucha
16oz Blueberry Kombucha
16oz Hibiscus Watermelon Kombucha
Monster
Coke Can
Coke Zero Can
Diet Coke Can
Citron Green Hot Tea
Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea
China Breakfast Hot Tea
Cherry Coke
SIDES
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Regular Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Multigrain Toast
Sweet Potatoes
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Regular Zapps Chips
Free Range Egg
Hard Boiled Egg
Bacon
Seasonal Fruit
Regular Bagel with Peanut Butter
Multigrain Toast with Peanut Butter
Oatmeal
Salted Carmel Cookie
Gluten Free Brownie
SMOOTHIES
The Black Forest
1st phorm chocolate protein, Frozen Cherries, Honey, Oats, Chia Seeds, Cocoa , Spinach and Almond Milk.
Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana
1st phorm Chocolate Protein, Peanut Butter, Banana’s, Oats, Cocoa and Almond Milk
The Strawberry Banana
Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, and Almond Milk
The Immune Builder
Strawberries, Mango, Blueberries, Bananas, Honey, Immune Booster, Chia Seeds, Orange Juice and Almond Milk.
The Good Morning
Park Avenue Coffee, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Banana’s, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt and Almond Milk
The Vegan Delight
Vegan Plant Based Protein, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Mango, Almond Milk and Orange Juice
UKRAFT BYO Smoothie
Choose base and 3 add ons, extra add on +1, protein +2
Hawaii Five-0
Pineapples, Mangos, Bananas, 1st Phorm Vanilla Protein, Honey, Coconut Milk, Pineapple Juice.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie
1st Phorm Strawberry Protein, 1st Phorm Chocolate Protein, Dark Cocoa, Strawberry, Banana, Banana, Oats, and honey.
WRAPS
Baja California Wrap
Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Buffalo Wrap
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce, and Mikes Signature Greek Yogurt Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons and Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing rolled in a Tortilla.
Cobb Wrap
Mixed Greens, Onions, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Chicken and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch in a Rolled Tortilla.
Honey Apple Wrap
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds, Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Santorini Wrap
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Chicken with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing rolled in a Tortilla
Spicy Thai Wrap
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Red Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions, Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Sunflower Seeds and Cilantro with Mike's Signature Soy Chili Sauce rolled in a Tortilla
The Hill Wrap
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Banana Peppers and Tomatoes served with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
PANINIS and SAMMIES
Avo Turkey
Avocado, turkey, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, bacon, and herb aioli. Served on multigrain
BLT
Bacon, tomatoes, and arugula, with herb aioli.
Cajun Shrimp Panini
Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, drizzled with Mike's Signature Chipotle Aioli. We recommend adding Bacon!
Chicago Italian Beef Panini
Roast Beef smothered in homemade Beef Gravy, horseradish sauce, mild giardiniera, sharp cheddar cheese.
Jerk Jackfruit Panini
Vegan Caribbean jerk jackfruit, cabbage, and mango slaw
Italian Panini
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Banana Peppers, and Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing. Served Hot
UKRAFT Club
Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and peppered bacon aioli on grilled sourdough bread.
4 Cheese
Mozzarella, Pepperjack, Cheddar and Swiss Cheeses on choice of multigrain or sourdough.
Chicken Caprese Panini
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Shrimp BLT Panini
Pesto Grilled Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula and Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie. We Recommend adding Mozzarella Cheese.
Portobello Panini
Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, organic baby spinach, mozzarella Cheese with Mike's Signature Herb Aioli on a Ciabatta Hoagie.
Cuban Panini
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Mustard on a Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Ham & Swiss Panini
Freshly Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Dijon and Pickles on A Fresh Ciabatta Hoagie
Roast Beef Panini
Sliced roast beef, swiss, arugula, tomatoes, onions, pickles, banana peppers, and horseradish sauce
Turkey Club Panini
Freshly Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Mike's Signature Russian Sauce and Mozzarella on Multi Grain.
Steak & Cheese Panini
Grilled Marinated Steak, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Tiger Sauce on a Ciabatta Hoagie.
SALADS
Baja California Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Mike's Signature Chipotle Lime Dressing
Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons with Mike's Signature Caesar Dressing.
Santorini Salad
Miked Greens , Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing
Spicy Thai Salad
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
The Hill Salad
Freshly Sliced Salami and Ham, Parmesan Cheese, onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes with Mike's Signature White Balsamic Dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Onions, Eggs, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Buffalo Salad
Mixed Greens, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chicken, Wing Sauce and Mike's Signature Greek Yogurt Ranch.
Honey Apple Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Almonds and Granola with Mike's Signature Honey Apple Vinaigrette Dressing
GRAIN BOWLS
Honey Apple Grain Bowl
Antibiotic free chicken, apples, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, cucumbers, almonds, granola, honey apple vinaigrette
The Hill Grain Bowl
Freshly sliced salami and ham, onions, parmesan, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and tomatoes, with white balsamic
Caesar Grain Bowl
Parmesan cheese, antibiotic free chicken, croutons, creamy ceasar
Cobb Grain Bowl
Onions, eggs, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, antibiotic free chicken, Greek yogurt ranch
Buffalo Grain Bowl
Celery, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, carrots, antibiotic free chicken, UKraft wing sauce, Greek yogurt ranch
Spicy Thai Bowl
Edamame, red bell peppers, carrots, red onion, blackened shrimp, spicy sun ﬂower seeds, served with soy chili sauce
Santorini Bowl
Kalamata olives, red bell peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, banan peppers, chick peas, cucmber, antibiotic free chicken, and feta cheese, served with white balsamic vinaigrette
Baja California Bowl
Black bean corn salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, pepper jack cheese, antibiotic free chicken, chipotle lime vinaigrette
SOUP
UKRAFT 2 Combo
KRAFT your Own Salad/Grain Bowl/Wraps
SIDES/DESSERTS
COFFEES and HOT TEA - POWERED BY PARK AVENUE
Single Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Triple Shot Espresso
Add a shot of Espresso
Park Avenue 12oz
Park Avenue 16oz
Americano
Americano Large
Cappuccino
Cappuccino Large
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Macchiato Large
Diet Dr. Pepper
Latte
Latte Large
Mocha
Mocha Large
Citron Green Hot Tea Regular
Citron Green Hot Tea Large
Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea Regular
Hibiscus Berry Hot Tea Large
Breakfast Blend Hot Tea Regular
Breakfast Blend Hot Tea Large
Chai Tea Latte Regular
Chai Tea Latte Large
Air Roasted Blend 1 Pound Bag (Retail)
Enjoy our delicious Air Roasted Blend powered by Park Avenue from the comfort of your own home. If you need us to grind the beans just let us know.
Park Avenue Cold Brew 16 ounce
Pumpkin Spice Latte Regular
Pumpkin Spice Latte Large
Peppermint Mocha Large
Peppermint Mocha Regular
UKRAFT 2 Combo
SIDE SALADS
AVOCADO TOAST PLATTER - 5 TOASTS CUT IN 1/2
BEVERAGE AND COFFEE CATERING
BOX BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH SIDE
Bacon Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich
Southwest Sunrise Box Sandwich
Ham , Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich
Cali Breakfast Box Sandwich
Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese Box Sandwich
Bagel n Lox Box Sandwich
Pork Lover Box Sandwich
Rajun Cajun Box Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
3 Little Pig Sandwich
BOX BREAKFAST WRAP- COMES WITH SIDE
Rajun Cajun Breakfast Box Wrap
Southwest Sunrise Box Breakfast Wrap
Cali Breakfast Box Wrap
Bacon , Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap
Steak , Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap
The Pork Lover Breakfast Box Wrap
Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Box Wrap
3 Little Pig Box Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Burrito Box Breakfast Wrap
BOX SALADS COMES CHIPS CAN ADD A DESSERT
BOX LUNCH SANDWICHES COMES WITH CHIPS, CAN ADD A DESSERT
Steak & Cheese Box
Chicken Caprese Box
Chipotle Chicken Box
Shrimp BLT Box
Portobello Box
Cajun Shrimp Box
Cuban Box
Ham and Swiss Box
Turkey Club Box
Avo Turkey Box
Italian Box
4 Cheese Box
Jerk Jackfruit Box
Chicago Italian Beef Box
Roast Beef Box
UKRAFT CLUB Box
BLT Box
BOX LUNCH WRAPS-COMES WITH CHIPS, CAN ADD A DESSERT
BREAKFAST SANDWICH PLATTERS (5 SANDWICHES CUT IN 1/2)
Southwest Sunrise Sandwich Platter
Rajun Cajun Sandwich Platter
Cali Breakfast Sandwich Platter
Bacon , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Ham , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Turkey Sausage , Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Steak Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Egg and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Bagel and Lox Sandwich Platter
Pork Lover Sandwich Platter
3 Little Pig Sandwich Platter
BREAKFAST SIDES AND PASTRIES
Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar (Feeds 10)
Oatmeal
Fruit Cups
Assorted Fruit Platter (Feeds 5-7)
Assorted Pastries (Feeds 10-12)
Biscuits and Gravy Platter (Feeds 5-7)
Assorted Bagel Tray (Feeds 5)
Scrambled Egg Tray (Feeds 10)
Applewood Smoked Bacon Tray (Feeds 10)
Turkey Sausage Tray (Feeds 10)
Ham Tray (Feeds 10)
BREAKFAST SLIDERS (12 Pack)
BREAKFAST WRAP AND BURRITO PLATTERS (5 CUT IN 1/2)
Southwest Sunrise Wrap Platter
Rajun Cajun Wrap Platter
Cali Breakfast Wrap Platter
Breakfast Burrito Platter
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter
Ham , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter
Turkey Sausage , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter
Steak , Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter
Egg and Cheese Wrap Platter
Pork Lover Wrap Platter
3 Little Pig Wrap Platter
LUNCH SIDES AND DESSERTS
Pita and Hummus Platter (Feeds 10-15)
Grilled Veggie Platter (Feeds 10-15)
House Made Potato Salad Platter (Feeds 10-15)
House Made Mango Slaw Platter (Feeds 10-15)
Assorted Fruit Platter (Feeds 5-10 People)
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray (10 Jumbo Cookies)
M and M Cookie Tray (10 Jumbo Cookies )
Salted Carmel Cookie Tray (10 Cookies)
Gluten Free Brownie Tray (10 Brownies)
SALAD PLATTERS (LUNCH) CATERING BOWL OF YOUR FAVORITES. FEEDS 5-7 FOR A MEAL OR 10-12 AS A SIDE
Baja California Salad Platter
Buffalo Salad Platter
Caesar Salad Platter
Cobb Salad Platter
Honey Apple Salad Platter
Santorini Salad Platter
Spicy Thai Salad Platter
The Hill Salad Platter
Baja California Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Buffalo Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Caesar Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Cobb Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Honey Apple Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Santorini Side Salad Platter (No Chicken)
Spicy Thai Side Salad Platter (No Shrimp)
The Hill Side Salad Platter (No Ham and Salami)
SANDWICH PLATTERS (LUNCH) 5 OF OUR SANDWICHES CUT IN 1/2 AND IN A TRAY
Steak and Cheese Sandwich Platter
Chicken Caprese Sandwich Platter
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Platter
Shrimp BLT Sandwich Platter
Portobello Sandwich Platter
Cajun Shrimp Platter
Cuban Sandwich Platter
Ham and Swiss Sandwich Platter
Roast Beef Sandwich Platter
Turkey Club Sandwich Platter
Avo Turkey Sandwich Platter
BLT Sandwich Platter
Italian Sandwich Platter
Jerk Jackfruit Sandwich Platter
UKRAFT Club Sandwich Platter
WRAP PLATTERS (LUNCH) 5 OF OUR WRAPS CUT 1/2- OUR HOUSE MADE DRESSING SERVED ON SIDE
