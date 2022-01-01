Downtown BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Downtown
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Tow smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Kimchi Guys
Kimchi Guys
612 North 2nd Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
|$4.75
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
|4-Piece Tender Combo
|$15.99
Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce