Vietnamese
Ramen

Migo Saigon Food Street

review star

No reviews yet

9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H

Houston, TX 77036

Popular Items

Mi ga
Mi Go
Fried Wontons

Migo Noodle

Mi Go

$11.00

Egg noodle, pork meat, chives, green onions, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil

Hu Tieu Go

$11.00

Rice noodle, pork meat, chives, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil

Mi ga

$11.50

Egg noodle, Free range chicken meat, chives, green onions, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil

Hu Tieu Ga

$11.50

Rice noodle, Free range chicken meat, chives, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil

Mi Chay

$10.75

Yellow Noodle, assorted vegetables, tofu, crispy bean curd, crispy shallots, shallot oil, served in vegetable broth (vegetarian)

Hu Tieu Chay

$10.75

Rice Noodle, assorted vegetables, tofu, fried bean curd, crispy shallots, bean sprouts, shallot oil, served in vegetable broth (vegetarian)

Migo Small Dish

Grilled Chicken Hearts

$5.50

Marinated with house spicy sauce

Grilled Chicken Gizzards

$5.50

Chicken Thigh

$7.50

Sauteed Vietnamese Corn

$6.50

With tiny dried shrimp, crispy pork fat, and green onion

Fried Fish Balls

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Wontons

$6.00

A Cup of Wonton Soup

$6.00

Cup of Beef Balls

$5.25

Xi Quach

$6.50

8 hours slow cooked pork bones

Grilled Squid

$7.75

Seasonal Migo Special

Braised Duck Noodle Soup

$15.50

Migo T-Shirt

$25.00

Migo Drink

Jasmine Iced Tea

$2.75

Herbal Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Herbal Tea No Ice

$4.50Out of stock

Salted Egg Cream Green Tea

$5.95

Extra Salted Egg Yolk Cream

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Fanta Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Honey Lemon Peach Tea

$6.50

Butterfly tea Limeade

$5.25

Longan Honey Limeade

$5.25

Migo Ca Phe

$3.75

Coffee Hot or Cold

Migo Ca Phe Sua

$4.25

Coffee with condensed milk Hot or Cold

Pandan Milk

$5.25

Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Fanta Can

$2.50

$1 Add On

$1.00

Add On

Crispy Pork Fat and Shallots

$2.00

Egg Noodle

$5.50

Rice Noodle

$5.00

Wontons

$4.50

Tofu

$2.50

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.50

Mushrooms

$3.00

Pork Meat

$5.00

Chicken Meat

$5.50

Beef Balls

$3.50

Pork Broth

$2.50

Chicken Broth

$2.50

Duck Leg

$8.50

Tall Soup Cup Togo

$0.30

Soup Cup Togo

$0.25

Noodle Bowl Togo

$0.75

Tall Soup Cup Togo

$0.30

Soup Cup Togo

$0.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

Gallery
Migo Saigon Food Street image
Migo Saigon Food Street image

