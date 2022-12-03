Vietnamese
Ramen
Migo Saigon Food Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H, Houston, TX 77036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kim Son - Bellaire - 10603 Bellaire Blvd
3.5 • 74
10603 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurant
Kim Son - Stafford - 12750 Southwest Freeway
No Reviews
12750 Southwest Freeway Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurant