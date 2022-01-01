- Home
My 3 Sons Diner 6518 11th ave
240 Reviews
$
6518 11Th ave
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Popular Items
Egg Sandwiches
1 Egg Sand
1 Egg w/ Bacon sandwhich
1 Egg w/ Ham Sandwhich
1 Egg on a Roll w/ Sausage
2 Eggs on a Roll
2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Bacon
2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Ham
2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Sausage
2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Turkey Bacon
3 Egg Whites on a Roll
Potatoes & Eggs on a Roll
Bacon Egg And Cheese On A Roll
Two Eggs Bacon And Cheese On A Roll
Breakfast Platters
2 Eggs Any Style
2 Eggs Any Style with Bacon
2 Eggs Any Style with Ham
2 Eggs Any Style with Sausage
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Turkey Bacon
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Corned Beef Hash
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Chorizo
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Canadian Bacon
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Turkey
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Roast Beef
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Pastrami
2 Eggs Any Style w/ Grilled Skirt Steak
Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon on English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce
Florentine Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, Spinach & Feta Cheese on English Muffins with Hollandaise Sauce
3 Egg Platter
3 Egg Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Ham Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Greek Omelette
Feta Cheese & Tomato
Florentine Omelette
Spinach & Feta
Cowboy Omelette
Ham, Peppers, & Onions
Eliana Omelette
Egg Whites, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onion
Meatlovers Omelette
Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Turkey
West Coast Omelette
Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar & Onion
Mexican Omelette
Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese & Spanish Onion
Protein Omelette
Egg Whites, Turkey, American Cheese
Chorizo Omelette
Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese & Onion
Veggie Omelette
Spanish, Onion, Peppers & Mushrooms
The NOVA
Nova Scotia Lox & Onions
Wrap it Up!
Wrap Up Any Omelette (plain or whole wheat). No potatoes or toast.
Pancakes
French Toast
Short Stack French Toast
French Toast
Challah Bread French Toast
Chocolate Chip French Toast
Blueberry French Toast
Banana French Toast
Strawberry French Toast
Nutella French Toast
Nutella & Banana French Toast
Hungry Man Special French Toast
2 Eggs Any Style, French Toast, w/ choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Bagels & More
Healthy Breakfast
Waffles
Chicken Kebab
Greek Corner
Gyro Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce on a Pita
Gyro Platter
Served with French Fries, Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
Homemade Pastichio
Baked Macaroni, Seasoned Chopped Meat, Topped with Béchamel Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread
Homemade Moussaka
Layers of Baked Eggplant, Seasoned Chopped Meat, Potatoes, Topped with Béchamel Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread
Homemade Spinach Pie Platter
Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread
My 3 Son's Greek Combo
Our Famous Chicken Kebab, Gyro Meat, Greek Fries & Tzatziki Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread
Famous Creations
Philly Cheese Steak
American Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions
The Munchie
Hot Roast Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Melted Mozzarella
Right Said Fred
Grilled Skirt Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce
The Honey Mustard
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Honey Mustard
Run for the Border
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, Avocado, Ranch Dressing
Triple Deckers
Classic Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Fried Filet of Flounder
Turkey
Roast Beef
Hot Pastrami
Corned Beef
Eggplant Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet
Tuna Melt
Rueben
Meatloaf Sandwich
BLT/ Turkey Bacon
Burger Bar
Beef Burger
Cheese Burger
Turkey Burger
Mediterranean Burger
Feta, Spinach, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce
BBQ Burger
Thick Cut Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions
Pizza Burger
Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
Veggie Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
Brooklyn Burger
Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Mustard
The Slades Burger
Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Onion Ring & Cheddar Cheese
California Burger
Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing
Tuna & Avocado Wrap
Tuna Salad, Fresh Avocado, Spinach, Red Onion
3 Son's Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Lemon Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Blue Cheese & Grilled Onions
Steak Wrap
Skirt Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Chipotle Mayo
Paninis
P1. 3 Son's Panini
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Basil & Garlic
P2. Philly Cheese Panini
Philly Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Peppers & Onions
P3. Al Panino Panini
Grilled Skirt Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Chipotle Mayo
P4. Roast Beef Panini
Grilled Roast Beef, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Mozzarella w/ side of Gravy
P5. Turkey Panini
Fresh Turkey, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil, Herb Vinaigrette
P6. Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadillas
Mixed Veggies, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Sauce
Steak Quesadillas
Grilled Skirt Steak, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese
3 Cheese Quesadillas
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack & Cheddar
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Jalapeños
The "Cha Cha Cha" Quesadillas
CHorizo, CHicken & CHeddar
Appetizers
French Fries
French Fries w/ Cheese
Curly Fries
Curly Fries w/ Cheese
Onion Rings
Onion Rings w/ Cheese
Homemade Mashed Potatoes With Gravy
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Stuffed Graped Leaves
Greek Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Fingers (4)
Buffalo Wings
Fried Calamari
Finger Combo
Hot Dog
Hot Dog w/ Sauerkraut
Sides
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Ham
Side of Turkey Bacon
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Chorizo
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Homefries
Side of Avocado
Side of Baked Potato
Side of Sautéed Spinach
Side of Sautéed Broccoli
Side of White Rice
Side of Pickles
Side of Gravy (small)
Side of Gravy (large)
Pita
Side Tzatziki Small
Coffee Cup Of Tzatziki
Side Order Kbob
Salads
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Feta, Olives & Grape Leaves
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Peppers
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Spinach Salad
Goat Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions & Roasted Peppers
The Granny
Spring Mix, Granny Smith Apples, Craisins, Walnuts & Goat Cheese
Mixed Spring Salad
Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese & Croutons
Chef's Salad
Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Hard-Boiled Egg, Served over Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers and Onions
Dinner Salad
Chicken Salad Plate
Egg Salad Plate
Tuna Salad Plate
Pasta
3 Sons' GrandKIDS Menu
Desserts
Homemade Rice Pudding
Apple Crumb Pie
Blueberry Crumb Pie
Ice Cream - One Scoop
Ice Cream - Two Scoops
Black Forest Cake
Black Out Cake
Boston Cream Pie
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Coconut Custard
German Chocolate Cake
Lemon Coconut Cake
Lemon Meringue Pie
Oreo Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Tiramisu Cake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Cherry Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Pumpkin Pie
Quarter Of A Waffle With One Scoop Of Icecream
Chocholate Layer Cake
Baked Goods
Muffins
NA Beverages
Small Coffee
Large Coffee
Small Tea
Large Tea
Small Herbal Tea
Large Herbal Tea
Small Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Small Cappuccino
Large Cappuccino
Small French Vanilla Cappuccino
Large French Vanilla Cappuccino
Small Decaf Coffee
Large Decaf Coffee
Small Decaf Tea
Large Decaf Tea
Hazelnut Coffee - small
Hazelnut Coffee - large
French Vanilla Coffee - small
French Vanilla - large
Box Of Joe
Black
Dark
Light And Sweet
Regular
Dark No Sugar
Dark 1 Sugar
Dark 2 Sugar
Milk
Skim
Half n Half
Almond
French Vanilla
Black
Dark
Reg
Light
No Sugar
1 Sugar
2 sugars
3 Sugars
Sweet n Low
Equal
Splenda
2 Splenda
3 Splenda
Regular
Black
Dark
Light And Sweet
Can of Soda
Bottled Soda
Bottled Snapple
Poland Spring Water
Tropicana Juice
Apple Juice
Small Iced Coffee
Large Iced Coffee
Hazelnut Iced Coffee - small
Hazelnut Iced Coffee - large
French Vanilla Iced Coffee - large
French Vanilla Iced Coffee - small
Small Unsweetened Iced Tea
Large Unsweetened Iced Tea
Small Egg Cream
Large Egg Cream
Milk - small
Milk - large
Chocolate Milk - small
Chocolate Milk - large
Small Greek Nescafe Frappe
Large Greek Nescafe Frappe
Milk Shake - Small
Milk Shake - Large
Ice Cream Soda - small
Ice Cream Soda - large
Cup Of Ice
Regular
Milk no Sugar
Light and Sweet
Black No Sugar
Milk
Skim
Half n Half
Almond
French Vanilla
Black
Dark
Reg
Light
Hazelnut
No Sugar
1 Sugar
2 sugars
3 Sugars
Sweet n Low
Equal
Splenda
Small Frozen Frappuccino
Large Frozen Frappuccino
Small Fruit Smoothies
Large Fruit Smoothies
Friday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Entrees
Angus Meatloaf
with homemade gravy, potato & vegetable
Chopped Sirloin
w/ grilled onions served with potato & vegetable
Chicken Parmigiana
w/ spaghetti
Shrimp Parmigiana
w/ spaghetti
Fish Cakes
w/ spaghetti
Fried Shrimp
w/ potato & vegetable
Fish & Chips
Fresh Turkey Platter
w/ potato & vegetable
Fresh Roast Beef Platter
w/ potato & vegetable
Chicken Francaise
w/ potato & vegetable
Chicken Marsala
w/ potato & vegetable
Chicken Scampi
over rice
Shrimp Scampi
over rice
Skirt Steak Scampi
over rice
Romanian Skirt Steak
w/ potato & vegetable
Fried Fillet Of Flounder
Eggplant Parm With Spaghetti
Fried Chicken
w/ side of mashed potato and gravy
Grilled Salmon Platter
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
My Three Sons Diner, a small family owned place opened its doors in 1984. Louie and Georgia (a couple of young Greek immigrants) decided to open a restaurant. Having three children, (all boys) they decided to name the place My Three Sons. Originally a small donut shop that evolved into a bigger space expanding its hours and with Georgia’s great recipes a bigger menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Home of the famous chicken k bob with secret house lemon dressing, My Three Sons Diner continues to serve their community for over 36 years!!!
6518 11Th ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219