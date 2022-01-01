My 3 Sons Diner 6518 11th ave

My 3 Sons Diner imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Pancake

Egg Sandwiches

1 Egg Sand

$3.90

1 Egg w/ Bacon sandwhich

$5.10

1 Egg w/ Ham Sandwhich

$5.10

1 Egg on a Roll w/ Sausage

$5.10

2 Eggs on a Roll

$4.50

2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Bacon

$5.70

2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Ham

$5.70

2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Sausage

$5.70

2 Eggs on a Roll w/ Turkey Bacon

$6.30

3 Egg Whites on a Roll

$5.70

Potatoes & Eggs on a Roll

$5.70

Bacon Egg And Cheese On A Roll

$6.30

Two Eggs Bacon And Cheese On A Roll

$6.90

Breakfast Platters

Served with Home Fries & Toast

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.10

2 Eggs Any Style with Bacon

$9.60

2 Eggs Any Style with Ham

$9.60

2 Eggs Any Style with Sausage

$9.60

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Turkey Bacon

$10.20

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Corned Beef Hash

$10.80

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Chorizo

$10.80

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Canadian Bacon

$10.80

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Canadian Bacon

$10.80

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Turkey

$11.40

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Roast Beef

$11.40

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Pastrami

$11.40

2 Eggs Any Style w/ Grilled Skirt Steak

$16.50Out of stock

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

Two Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon on English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce

Florentine Benedict

$13.75

Two Poached Eggs, Spinach & Feta Cheese on English Muffins with Hollandaise Sauce

3 Egg Platter

$9.00

3 Egg Omelettes

Served with Home Fries & Toast

Plain Omelette

$8.40

Cheese Omelette

$9.60

Bacon Omelette

$10.30

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.80

Ham Omelette

$10.30

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.80

Greek Omelette

$10.80

Feta Cheese & Tomato

Florentine Omelette

$10.80

Spinach & Feta

Cowboy Omelette

$10.80

Ham, Peppers, & Onions

Eliana Omelette

$11.70

Egg Whites, Spinach, Tomatoes & Onion

Meatlovers Omelette

$13.75

Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Turkey

West Coast Omelette

$11.70

Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar & Onion

Mexican Omelette

$11.70

Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese & Spanish Onion

Protein Omelette

$11.70

Egg Whites, Turkey, American Cheese

Chorizo Omelette

$11.70

Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese & Onion

Veggie Omelette

$11.70

Spanish, Onion, Peppers & Mushrooms

The NOVA

$13.75

Nova Scotia Lox & Onions

Wrap it Up!

$8.70

Wrap Up Any Omelette (plain or whole wheat). No potatoes or toast.

Pancakes

Short Stack Pancake

$6.30

Pancakes

$8.10

Silver Dollar

$8.10

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$9.60

Blueberry Pancake

$9.60

Banana Pancake

$9.60

Strawberry Pancake

$9.60

Nutella Pancakes

$9.60

Nutella & Banana Pancake

$10.60

Hungry Man Special Pancakes

$12.30

2 Eggs Any Style, Pancakes, w/ choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

French Toast

Short Stack French Toast

$6.30

French Toast

$8.10

Challah Bread French Toast

$8.40

Chocolate Chip French Toast

$9.60

Blueberry French Toast

$9.60

Banana French Toast

$9.60

Strawberry French Toast

$9.60

Nutella French Toast

$9.60

Nutella & Banana French Toast

$10.60

Hungry Man Special French Toast

$12.30

2 Eggs Any Style, French Toast, w/ choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Bagels & More

BAGEL

$1.80

Bialy

$1.80

English Muffin

$1.80

Croissant

$3.00

White Bread

$1.20

Rye Bread

$1.20

Whole Wheat Bread

$1.20

Roll

$1.80

Healthy Breakfast

Oatmeal w Cinnamon

$5.10

Fresh Cut Fruit Salad

$6.60

Fage Greek Yogurt w Honey

$6.60

3 Son's Parfait

$9.00

Fage Greek Yogurt with Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries & Bananas

One Banana

$1.20

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.10

Spartan Waffle

$14.10

Fage Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries and Honey

Chicken Kebab

Served with our Secret House Lemon Dressing

Kebab Sandwich

$10.50

w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions on a Grilled Pita

Kebab Salad

$17.10

Choice of Greek, Garden or Caesar Salad, served w/ Grilled Pita

Kebab Platter

$17.10

w/ Choice of French Fries or Rice, Greek Salad & a side of Grilled Pita

Greek Corner

Gyro Sandwich

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce on a Pita

Gyro Platter

$17.10

Served with French Fries, Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread

Homemade Pastichio

$18.30

Baked Macaroni, Seasoned Chopped Meat, Topped with Béchamel Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread

Homemade Moussaka

$18.30

Layers of Baked Eggplant, Seasoned Chopped Meat, Potatoes, Topped with Béchamel Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread

Homemade Spinach Pie Platter

$15.75

Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread

My 3 Son's Greek Combo

$19.50

Our Famous Chicken Kebab, Gyro Meat, Greek Fries & Tzatziki Sauce, Served with Greek Salad & Pita Bread

Famous Creations

Served on a Hero Bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.80

American Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions

The Munchie

$10.80

Hot Roast Beef, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Melted Mozzarella

Right Said Fred

$13.25Out of stock

Grilled Skirt Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce

The Honey Mustard

$10.80

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Honey Mustard

Run for the Border

$11.40

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeños, Avocado, Ranch Dressing

Triple Deckers

Served with French Fries, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Pickle

Egg Salad Club

$12.90

Tuna & Egg Club

$12.90

Turkey Club

$13.80

Roast Beef & American Cheese Club

$13.80

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.80

Chicken Salad Club

$12.90

BLT Club

$12.90

Classic Sandwiches

Choice of White, Whole Wheat, Rye or Roll

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$6.90

Egg Salad

$6.30

Tuna Salad

$8.10

Chicken Salad

$8.10

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.70

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.50

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$10.50

Fried Filet of Flounder

$9.90

Turkey

$9.90

Roast Beef

$9.90

Hot Pastrami

$9.90

Corned Beef

$9.90

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.90

Chicken Cutlet

$8.70

Tuna Melt

$9.30

Rueben

$10.50

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.90

BLT/ Turkey Bacon

$7.90

Burger Bar

8 oz Pure 100% Certified Fresh Black Angus Beef

Beef Burger

$7.80

Cheese Burger

$8.40

Turkey Burger

$9.10

Mediterranean Burger

$11.10

Feta, Spinach, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

BBQ Burger

$11.10

Thick Cut Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions

Pizza Burger

$9.90

Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

Veggie Burger

$7.80

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.90

Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Brooklyn Burger

$12.00

Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Mustard

The Slades Burger

$12.00

Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Onion Ring & Cheddar Cheese

California Burger

$12.60

Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing

Wraps

Served with French Fried or Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.80

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing

Tuna & Avocado Wrap

$13.80

Tuna Salad, Fresh Avocado, Spinach, Red Onion

3 Son's Wrap

$13.80

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Lemon Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.80

Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Blue Cheese & Grilled Onions

Steak Wrap

$15.80Out of stock

Skirt Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Chipotle Mayo

Paninis

Traditional Style Full Length Panini Bread. Served with French Fries or Greek Salad

P1. 3 Son's Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Basil & Garlic

P2. Philly Cheese Panini

$16.50

Philly Steak, American Cheese, Sautéed Peppers & Onions

P3. Al Panino Panini

$16.50Out of stock

Grilled Skirt Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Chipotle Mayo

P4. Roast Beef Panini

$16.50

Grilled Roast Beef, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Mozzarella w/ side of Gravy

P5. Turkey Panini

$15.00

Fresh Turkey, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomato & Basil, Herb Vinaigrette

P6. Chicken Avocado Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Quesadillas

Served with Sour Cream & Homemade Salse

Veggie Quesadillas

$11.70

Mixed Veggies, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Sauce

Steak Quesadillas

$13.90Out of stock

Grilled Skirt Steak, Peppers, Onions & American Cheese

3 Cheese Quesadillas

$10.50

Mozzarella, Pepper Jack & Cheddar

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.70

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Jalapeños

The "Cha Cha Cha" Quesadillas

$12.90

CHorizo, CHicken & CHeddar

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.10

French Fries w/ Cheese

$6.90

Curly Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries w/ Cheese

$7.80

Onion Rings

$6.00

Onion Rings w/ Cheese

$7.80

Homemade Mashed Potatoes With Gravy

$5.10

Potato Salad

$5.10

Cole Slaw

$5.10

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Stuffed Graped Leaves

$7.20

Greek Fries

$7.80

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.30

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.30Out of stock

Chicken Fingers (4)

$9.30

Buffalo Wings

$9.30

Fried Calamari

$11.70Out of stock

Finger Combo

$17.10

Hot Dog

$4.00

Hot Dog w/ Sauerkraut

$5.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Ham

$4.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side of Chorizo

$5.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side of Homefries

$5.10

Side of Avocado

$5.10

Side of Baked Potato

$5.10

Side of Sautéed Spinach

$6.10

Side of Sautéed Broccoli

$6.10

Side of White Rice

$5.10

Side of Pickles

$3.60

Side of Gravy (small)

$2.00

Side of Gravy (large)

$4.00

Pita

$1.00

Side Tzatziki Small

$2.00

Coffee Cup Of Tzatziki

$4.00

Side Order Kbob

$7.00

Salads

Served with Grilled Pitas

Greek Salad

$12.25

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Feta, Olives & Grape Leaves

Garden Salad

$12.25

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Peppers

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.25

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.25

Goat Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions & Roasted Peppers

The Granny

$12.25

Spring Mix, Granny Smith Apples, Craisins, Walnuts & Goat Cheese

Mixed Spring Salad

$12.25

Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese & Croutons

Chef's Salad

$17.10

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Hard-Boiled Egg, Served over Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers and Onions

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.30

Egg Salad Plate

$15.30

Tuna Salad Plate

$15.30

Pasta

Served with Italian Bread

Spaghetti w Marinara Sauce

$11.10

Spaghetti w Meatballs

$13.50

Penne Broccoli in Garlic & Oil

$13.80

Penne a la Vodka

$13.80

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.80

3 Sons' GrandKIDS Menu

Includes Free Small Drink

The Elias

$8.70

Hot Dog and Fries

The Kayla

$8.70

Chicken Fingers (2) and Fries

The Lucas

$8.70

Grilled Cheese and Fries

Desserts

Homemade Rice Pudding

$5.75

Apple Crumb Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream - One Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream - Two Scoops

$4.00

Black Forest Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Black Out Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie

$6.60

Carrot Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.60Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.60

Coconut Custard

$6.60Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Lemon Coconut Cake

$6.60

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.60Out of stock

Oreo Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.60

Tiramisu Cake

$6.60Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Quarter Of A Waffle With One Scoop Of Icecream

$7.00

Chocholate Layer Cake

$6.60

Baked Goods

Apple Turnover

$3.60Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.60Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin Danish

$3.60Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.60Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$3.60Out of stock

Marble Pound Cake

$3.60

Chocolate Brownies

$3.60

Crossaint

$3.00

Baklava

$5.00Out of stock

Muffins

Corn Muffin

$2.70

Bran Muffin

$2.70

Blueberry Muffin

$2.70Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.70Out of stock

NA Beverages

Small Coffee

$1.84

Large Coffee

$2.50

Small Tea

$1.84

Large Tea

$2.50

Small Herbal Tea

$2.25

Large Herbal Tea

$2.75

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.70

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Small Cappuccino

$2.70

Large Cappuccino

$3.30

Small French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.70

Large French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.30

Small Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Large Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Small Decaf Tea

$2.25

Large Decaf Tea

$2.75

Hazelnut Coffee - small

$2.35

Hazelnut Coffee - large

$3.00

French Vanilla Coffee - small

$2.35

French Vanilla - large

$3.00

Box Of Joe

$20.00

Can of Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Snapple

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.80

Tropicana Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Iced Coffee

$3.25

Large Iced Coffee

$4.25

Hazelnut Iced Coffee - small

$3.75

Hazelnut Iced Coffee - large

$4.75

French Vanilla Iced Coffee - large

$4.75

French Vanilla Iced Coffee - small

$3.75

Small Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Large Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.25

Small Egg Cream

$3.30

Large Egg Cream

$3.75

Milk - small

$3.30

Milk - large

$4.80

Chocolate Milk - small

$3.60

Chocolate Milk - large

$4.80

Small Greek Nescafe Frappe

$5.50

Large Greek Nescafe Frappe

$6.50

Milk Shake - Small

$6.60

Milk Shake - Large

$8.10

Ice Cream Soda - small

$6.60

Ice Cream Soda - large

$8.10

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Small Frozen Frappuccino

$6.50

Large Frozen Frappuccino

$8.00

Small Fruit Smoothies

$6.50

Large Fruit Smoothies

$8.00

Monday

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.90

Beef Goulash

$18.10

Chicken alla King

$17.10

Tuesday

Meatloaf

$17.10

Roast Loin of Pork

$18.30

Fried Shrimp

$18.30

Wednesday

Sausage & Peppers

$17.10Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.30

Chopped Sirloin

$17.10

Thursday

"Greek Style" Baked Chicken

$19.50Out of stock

Beef Stew

$18.30

Fish & Chips

$17.10

Friday

Baked Filet of Flounder

$20.70

Mom's Shrimp

$20.70

Greek Gemista (stuffed peppers)

$17.10

Shrimp Scampi

$19.50

Lunch Specials

L 1-Greek Salad

$11.00

L 2- Tuna Wrap

$11.00

L 3- Penne alla Vodka

$11.00

L 4- Homemade Spniach Pie

$11.00

L 5- My 3 Son's Panini

$11.00

L 6- Famous Chicken Kebab

$11.00

L 7- Gyro Sandwich

$11.00

L 8- Soup and Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Monday

Cup (Dine In Only)

$4.50

Bowl (Dine In Only)

$5.70

Take Out-Small

$5.00

Take Out- Large Pint

$6.00

Take Out- X Large Quart

$9.00

Tuesday

Cup (Dine In Only)

$4.50

Bowl (Dine In Only)

$5.70

Take Out-Small

$5.00

Take Out- Large Pint

$6.00

Take Out- X Large Quart

$9.00

Wednesday

Cup (Dine In Only)

$4.50

Bowl (Dine In Only)

$5.70

Take Out-Small

$5.00

Take Out- Large Pint

$6.00

Take Out- X Large Quart

$9.00

Thursday

Cup (Dine In Only)

$4.50

Bowl (Dine In Only)

$5.70

Take Out-Small

$5.00

Take Out- Large Pint

$6.00

Take Out- X Large Quart

$9.00

Friday

Cup (Dine In Only)

$4.50

Bowl (Dine In Only)

$5.70

Take Out-Small

$5.00

Take Out- Large Pint

$6.00

Take Out- X Large Quart

$9.00

Entrees

Angus Meatloaf

$17.10

with homemade gravy, potato & vegetable

Chopped Sirloin

$18.30

w/ grilled onions served with potato & vegetable

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.30

w/ spaghetti

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.70

w/ spaghetti

Fish Cakes

$19.50

w/ spaghetti

Fried Shrimp

$19.50

w/ potato & vegetable

Fish & Chips

$18.30

Fresh Turkey Platter

$18.30

w/ potato & vegetable

Fresh Roast Beef Platter

$18.30

w/ potato & vegetable

Chicken Francaise

$19.50

w/ potato & vegetable

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

w/ potato & vegetable

Chicken Scampi

$19.50

over rice

Shrimp Scampi

$20.10

over rice

Skirt Steak Scampi

$21.90Out of stock

over rice

Romanian Skirt Steak

$24.90Out of stock

w/ potato & vegetable

Fried Fillet Of Flounder

$19.50

Eggplant Parm With Spaghetti

$16.90

Fried Chicken

$17.10

w/ side of mashed potato and gravy

Grilled Salmon Platter

$19.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

My Three Sons Diner, a small family owned place opened its doors in 1984. Louie and Georgia (a couple of young Greek immigrants) decided to open a restaurant. Having three children, (all boys) they decided to name the place My Three Sons. Originally a small donut shop that evolved into a bigger space expanding its hours and with Georgia’s great recipes a bigger menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Home of the famous chicken k bob with secret house lemon dressing, My Three Sons Diner continues to serve their community for over 36 years!!!

Location

6518 11Th ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219

Directions

Gallery
My 3 Sons Diner image

