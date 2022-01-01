Noodle World Alhambra
No reviews yet
700 Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
SALADS
THAI NDL
24. NOODLE WORLD TOM YUM
Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cake, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice stick noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lime juice, crushed peanuts, and chili flakes.
25. CHICKEN TOM YUM
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili paste.
26. SEAFOOD TOM YUM
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
27. SHRIMP TOM YUM
Shrimp, mushroom, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili.
28. CHICKEN TOM KAH
Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
29. SEAFOOD TOM KAH
Shrimp, mushrooms, mussel, squid, imitation crab meat, fish cake, and fish ball with green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.
30. THAI BOAT NOODLES
Rare beef slices, beef balls, tendon, tripe, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic and rice stick noodles in spicy beef soup.
CHIN NDL
34. HOUSE NOODLES
Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro.
35. HOUSE WONTON NOODLES
Wontons, shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, and fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, friend garlic, and cilantro.
37. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES
Sliced BBQ pork, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
38. SEAFOOD NOODLES
Shrimp, mussels, squid, imittion crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
39. SEAFOOD WONTON NOODLES
Shrimp, mussels, squid, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
40. FISH BALL & FISH CAKE NOODLES
Fish balls, fish cakes, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
42. BEEF STEW NOODLES
Beef stew, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
43. CHICKEN NOODLES
Sliced chicken with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
VIET NDL
46. NOODLE WORLD PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles, in soup flavored with lime juice, peanuts and chili flakes.
47. COMBO PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
48. RARE STEAK PHO
Rare slices of steak, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
49. WELL DONE BEEF PHO
Well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles.
50. RARE & WELL DONE BEEF PHO
Rare slices of steak, well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.
52. CHICKEN PHO
Chicken slices, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.
53. SEAFOOD PHO
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish cake, fish ball, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.
BEEF BALL PHO
NDL & SOUP
JPN NDL
55. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN
Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.
55. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN
Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.
56. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN
Beef stew, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and seaweed in spicy tonkotsu broth with ramen noodles.
57. TONKOTSU RAMEN
Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.
58. VEGGIE SHOYU RAMEN
Tofu, corn, carrots, black mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.
59. SHOYU RAMEN
Japanese fish cake, pork slices, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.
60. PORK MISO RAMEN
Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.
61. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN
Tofu, corn, carrots, bamboo, bean sprouts, green onions, and seaweed in miso broth with ramen noodles.
62. UDON
Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.
63. KIMCHI RAMEN
Pork slices, ground pork, green onions, and kimchi in spicy soup.
64. BEEF KIMCHI RAMEN
65. TOFU KIMCHI RAMEN
Soft tofu, kimchi, and green onions in spicy soup.
SOUPLESS NDL
66. CHARBROILED PORK CHOP NOODLES
Charbroiled pork chop strips served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with fried onions, peanuts, and fresh vegetables.
67. CHARBROILED SHRIMP & EGG ROLLS
Grilled shrimp and fried egg rolls served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with fried onions, peanuts, and fresh vegetables.
68. PORK CHOP LO-MEIN
Charbroiled pork chop strips served on a bed of steamed lo-mein noodles and vegetables.
69. CHICKEN TERIYAKI LO-MEIN
Grilled chicken teriyaki slices served on a bed of lo-mein noodles and vegetables, glazed with teriyaki sauce.
WOK
75. PADTHAI
Chicken and shrimp with rice stick noodles, eggs, beansprouts, tofu, and crushed peanuts.
76. SEAFOOD PADTHAI
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat with rice stick noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, tofu and crushed peanuts.
77. RADNAH BEEF
Beef with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.
77. RADNAH CHICKEN
Chicken with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.
77. RADNAH PORK
Pork with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.
78. TALAY
Shrimp, quid, mussels, and imitation crab meat with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.
79. HONG KONG PAN FRIED
Beef slices, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, and rice noodles pan fried with soy sauce.
80. PAD SEE-YOU BEEF
Beef, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
80. PAD SEE-YOU CHICKEN
Chicken, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
80. PAD SEE-YOU PORK
Pork, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
81. PAD SEE-YOU SEAFOOD
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.
82. SPICY PAN FRIED BEEF
Beef, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.
82. SPICY PAN FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.
82. SPICY PAN FRIED PORK
Pork, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.
83. THAI PAN FRIED
Chicken, squid, green onions, and eggs pan fried with rice noodles.
84. YAKISOBA BEEF
Beef, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.
84. YAKISOBA CHICKEN
Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.
84. YAKISOBA PORK
Pork, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.
85. SPICY YAKISOBA BEEF
Beef, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.
85. SPICY YAKISOBA CHICKEN
Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.
85. SPICY YAKISOBA PORK
Pork, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.
86. CHOW MEIN BEEF
Beef, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CHOW MEIN CHICKEN
Chicken, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CHOW MEIN PORK
Pork, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CHOW MEIN SEAFOOD
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN BEEF
Beef, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN CHICKEN
Chicken, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN PORK
Pork, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN SEAFOOD
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.
87. GARLIC NOODLES
Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, white mushrooms, shittake mushrooms, green onions, butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese.
PASTA
92. NW SPAGHETTI
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat and spaghetti pan-fried with vegetables, garlic, Thai basil, and chili.
93. SPICY SPAGHETTI CHICKEN
Chicken, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.
93. SPICY SPAGHETTI PORK
Pork, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.
93. SPICY SPAGHETTI BEEF
Beef, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.
93. SPICY SPAGHETTI SEAFOOD
95. CHICKEN CURRY SPAGHETTI
Chicken and potatoes inellow curry sauce, served over a bed of spaghetti.
96. THAI BASIL SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti with ground chicken, Thai basil, garlic and chili.
RICE
101. HAINAM FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken fillet marinated with garlic and pepper, battered and deep fried, served over Hainam rice.
102. MINT LEAF CHICKEN
Ground chicken stir fried with basil leaves and chili, topped with fried eggs served with steamed rice.
103. CHARBROILD PORK CHOP
Pork chop marinated in special sauce, grilled and served with steamed rice.
104. BEEF STEAK
Diced beef cubes pan fried with garlic, soy sauce, and onions served with steamed rice.
105. BEEF CHILI
Beef stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.
105. CHICKEN CHILI
Chicken stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.
106. SHRIMP CHILI
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.
106. SEAFOOD CHILI
Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.
107. CATFISH CHILI
108. THAI BBQ CHICKEN
109. BEEF TERIYAKI
109. CHICKEN TERIYAKI
110. GARLIC SPARE RIBS
111. GARLIC BEEF
111. GARLIC CHICKEN
111. GARLIC PORK
112. CHICKEN CURRY
113. BEEF PANANG CURRY
114. GREEN CURRY BEEF
114. GREEN CURRY CHICKEN
114. GREEN CURRY PORK
114. GREEN CURRY SHRIMP
114. THAI STYLE BBQ PORK
115. MIXED VEGGIE BEEF
115. MIXED VEGGIE CHICKEN
115. MIXED VEGGIE PORK
116. SPICY VEGGIE BEEF
116. SPICY VEGGIE CHICKEN
116. SPICY VEGGIE PORK
FRIED RICE
DESSERT
SIDES
DELIVERY MODS
DESSERT
BEV SODA
ICED WATER
HOT WATER
HOT COFFEE
HOT TEA
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
FANTA ORANGE SODA
SODA
FRESH LIME SODA
LYCHEE SODA
RASPBERRY SODA
GREEN APPLE SODA
SALTY PLUM SODA
CHERRY COKE
ROOT BEER
FRUIT PUNCH
TROPICANA LEMONADE
RASPBERRY LEMONADE
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
LEMONADE WITH ICED TEA
LEMON ICED TEA
REGULAR ICED TEA
LIPTON RASPBERRY ICED TEA
MILK TEA / COFFEE
THAI TEA
THAI TEA BOBA
THAI COFFEE
THAI COFFEE BOBA
BLACK MILK TEA
GREEN MILK TEA
ALMOND BLACK MILK TEA
ALMOND GREEN MILK TEA
ALMOND HONEY BLACK MILK TEA
ALMOND HONEY GREEN MILK TEA
BLENDED THAI TEA
HONEY BLACK MILK TEA
HONEY GREEN MILK TEA
TARO BLACK MILK TEA
TARO GREEN MILK TEA
HOT COFFEE
ICED WATER
HOT WATER
HOT TEA
BLENDED COFFEE CAPPUCCINO
BLENDED COFFEE COFFEE
BLENDED COFFEE MOCHA
BLENDED COFFEE OREO CAPPUCCINO
ICED JAPANESE GREEN TEA
ICED JAPANESE MILK GREEN TEA
BLENDED JAPANESE MILK TEA
THAI TEA FLOAT
CAPPUCCINO FLOAT
ORANGE SODA FLOAT
ROOT BEER FLOAT
FUSION TEA
PLAIN GREEN TEA
PEACH GREEN TEA
HONEY GREEN TEA
LYCHEE GREEN TEA
MANGO GREEN TEA
STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA
PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA
PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA
PLAIN BLACK TEA
PEACH BLACK TEA
HONEY BLACK TEA
LYCHEE BLACK TEA
MANGO BLACK TEA
STRAWBERRY BLACK TEA
PASSION FRUIT BLACK TEA
PINEAPPLE BLACK TEA
SMOOTHIES
CHAMANGO SMOOTHIE
COCONUT SMOOTHIE
PINA COLADA
HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE
MANGO SMOOTHIE
MANGO PEACH SMOOTHIE
PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE
TARO SMOOTHIE
TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE
CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE
OREO CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE
VANILLA SMOOTHIE
OREO VANILLA SMOOTHIE
COOLERS
BOTTLED
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
700 Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91830