Chinese
Thai

Noodle World Alhambra

review star

No reviews yet

700 Valley Blvd

Alhambra, CA 91830

APPETIZERS

1. THAI CHICKEN SATAY

$11.49

2. FRIED TOFU

$8.99

3. FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$11.49

4. SPICY WINGS

$11.99

5. CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

6. EGG ROLLS

$10.99

9. VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$10.59

7. VIETNAMESE HAND ROLLS

$11.29

8. CHICKEN SATAY HAND ROLLS

$11.29

10. GYOZA

$9.99

11. EDAMAME

$5.29

12. SEAWEED SALAD

$5.99

SALADS

15. NOODLE WORLD SALAD

$11.99

16. THAI CHICKEN SATAY SALAD

$11.99

17. PORKCHOP SALAD

$11.99

19. THAI SPICY BEEF SALAD

$13.99

20. PAPAYA SALAD

$12.99

CHICKEN LAB

$11.49

THAI NDL

24. NOODLE WORLD TOM YUM

$12.99

Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cake, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice stick noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lime juice, crushed peanuts, and chili flakes.

25. CHICKEN TOM YUM

$11.99

Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili paste.

26. SEAFOOD TOM YUM

$12.99

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

27. SHRIMP TOM YUM

$12.99

Shrimp, mushroom, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and rice vermicelli noodles in spicy tom yum soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice and chili.

28. CHICKEN TOM KAH

$11.99

Chicken, mushrooms, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

29. SEAFOOD TOM KAH

$13.49

Shrimp, mushrooms, mussel, squid, imitation crab meat, fish cake, and fish ball with green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in spicy coconut soup flavored with lemongrass, lime juice, and chili paste.

30. THAI BOAT NOODLES

$13.49

Rare beef slices, beef balls, tendon, tripe, green onions, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic and rice stick noodles in spicy beef soup.

CHIN NDL

34. HOUSE NOODLES

$12.29

Shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, fried garlic, and cilantro.

35. HOUSE WONTON NOODLES

$12.99

Wontons, shrimp, chicken, ground pork, fish ball, and fish cakes with bean sprouts, green onions, friend garlic, and cilantro.

37. BBQ PORK WONTON NOODLES

$12.49

Sliced BBQ pork, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

38. SEAFOOD NOODLES

$12.99

Shrimp, mussels, squid, imittion crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

39. SEAFOOD WONTON NOODLES

$13.29

Shrimp, mussels, squid, imitation crab meat, fish ball, fish cake, wontons, bok choy, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

40. FISH BALL & FISH CAKE NOODLES

$11.99

Fish balls, fish cakes, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

42. BEEF STEW NOODLES

$12.99

Beef stew, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

43. CHICKEN NOODLES

$10.99

Sliced chicken with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

VIET NDL

46. NOODLE WORLD PHO

$12.49

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro and rice stick noodles, in soup flavored with lime juice, peanuts and chili flakes.

47. COMBO PHO

$12.49

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, beef balls, tendon, tripe, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

48. RARE STEAK PHO

$11.59

Rare slices of steak, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

49. WELL DONE BEEF PHO

$11.59

Well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles.

50. RARE & WELL DONE BEEF PHO

$11.59

Rare slices of steak, well done flank, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles.

52. CHICKEN PHO

$10.99

Chicken slices, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.

53. SEAFOOD PHO

$12.29

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, fish cake, fish ball, onions, green onions, cilantro, and rice stick noodles in beef broth.

BEEF BALL PHO

$11.59

NDL & SOUP

$6.99

JPN NDL

55. SHRIMP TOM YUM RAMEN

$13.99

Shrimp, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.

55. BEEF TOM YUM RAMEN

$13.99

Beef stew, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onions in spicy tom yum broth with ramen noodles.

56. SPICY BEEF STEW RAMEN

$13.99

Beef stew, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, and seaweed in spicy tonkotsu broth with ramen noodles.

57. TONKOTSU RAMEN

$12.99

Pork slices, seaweed, bamboo, corn, sesame seeds, green onions, and bean sprouts in tonkotsu pork broth with ramen noodles.

58. VEGGIE SHOYU RAMEN

$12.49

Tofu, corn, carrots, black mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.

59. SHOYU RAMEN

$12.99

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, bamboo, and seaweed in soy sauce based broth with ramen noodles.

60. PORK MISO RAMEN

$12.99

Pork slices, ground pork, seaweed, bean sprouts, and green onions in miso broth with ramen noodles.

61. VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$12.49

Tofu, corn, carrots, bamboo, bean sprouts, green onions, and seaweed in miso broth with ramen noodles.

62. UDON

$12.99

Japanese fish cake, pork slices, tofu, seaweed, black mushrooms, and green onions with udon noodles.

63. KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.99

Pork slices, ground pork, green onions, and kimchi in spicy soup.

64. BEEF KIMCHI RAMEN

$13.99

65. TOFU KIMCHI RAMEN

$12.99

Soft tofu, kimchi, and green onions in spicy soup.

SOUPLESS NDL

66. CHARBROILED PORK CHOP NOODLES

$12.79

Charbroiled pork chop strips served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with fried onions, peanuts, and fresh vegetables.

67. CHARBROILED SHRIMP & EGG ROLLS

$12.79

Grilled shrimp and fried egg rolls served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with fried onions, peanuts, and fresh vegetables.

68. PORK CHOP LO-MEIN

$12.79

Charbroiled pork chop strips served on a bed of steamed lo-mein noodles and vegetables.

69. CHICKEN TERIYAKI LO-MEIN

$11.99

Grilled chicken teriyaki slices served on a bed of lo-mein noodles and vegetables, glazed with teriyaki sauce.

WOK

75. PADTHAI

$12.99

Chicken and shrimp with rice stick noodles, eggs, beansprouts, tofu, and crushed peanuts.

76. SEAFOOD PADTHAI

$14.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat with rice stick noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, tofu and crushed peanuts.

77. RADNAH BEEF

$14.29

Beef with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.

77. RADNAH CHICKEN

$12.79

Chicken with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.

77. RADNAH PORK

$12.79

Pork with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.

78. TALAY

$14.29

Shrimp, quid, mussels, and imitation crab meat with rice noodles with Chinese broccoli in gravy.

79. HONG KONG PAN FRIED

$13.99

Beef slices, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, and rice noodles pan fried with soy sauce.

80. PAD SEE-YOU BEEF

$14.29

Beef, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.

80. PAD SEE-YOU CHICKEN

$12.79

Chicken, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.

80. PAD SEE-YOU PORK

$12.79

Pork, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.

81. PAD SEE-YOU SEAFOOD

$14.29

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg, and soy sauce.

82. SPICY PAN FRIED BEEF

$14.29

Beef, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.

82. SPICY PAN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.79

Chicken, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.

82. SPICY PAN FRIED PORK

$12.79

Pork, rice noodles, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bean sprouts, basil, bell peppers, carrots, and chili paste.

83. THAI PAN FRIED

$12.99

Chicken, squid, green onions, and eggs pan fried with rice noodles.

84. YAKISOBA BEEF

$14.29

Beef, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.

84. YAKISOBA CHICKEN

$12.79

Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.

84. YAKISOBA PORK

$12.79

Pork, Japanese egg noodles, mixed vegetables, and yakisoba sauce.

85. SPICY YAKISOBA BEEF

$14.29

Beef, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.

85. SPICY YAKISOBA CHICKEN

$12.79

Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.

85. SPICY YAKISOBA PORK

$12.79

Pork, Japanese egg noodles, chili, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, and basil.

86. CHOW MEIN BEEF

$14.49

Beef, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CHOW MEIN CHICKEN

$12.99

Chicken, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CHOW MEIN PORK

$12.99

Pork, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CHOW MEIN SEAFOOD

$14.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN BEEF

$14.49

Beef, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN CHICKEN

$12.99

Chicken, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN PORK

$12.99

Pork, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

86. CRISPY CHOW MEIN SEAFOOD

$14.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat, crispy chow mein noodles, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, cabbage, and Chinese broccoli in gravy.

87. GARLIC NOODLES

$12.99

Chicken, Japanese egg noodles, white mushrooms, shittake mushrooms, green onions, butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese.

PASTA

92. NW SPAGHETTI

$13.59

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat and spaghetti pan-fried with vegetables, garlic, Thai basil, and chili.

93. SPICY SPAGHETTI CHICKEN

$12.59

Chicken, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.

93. SPICY SPAGHETTI PORK

$12.59

Pork, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.

93. SPICY SPAGHETTI BEEF

$14.09

Beef, spaghetti, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mushrooms and spicy tomato sauce.

93. SPICY SPAGHETTI SEAFOOD

$14.09

95. CHICKEN CURRY SPAGHETTI

$12.59

Chicken and potatoes inellow curry sauce, served over a bed of spaghetti.

96. THAI BASIL SPAGHETTI

$12.29

Spaghetti with ground chicken, Thai basil, garlic and chili.

RICE

101. HAINAM FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

Chicken fillet marinated with garlic and pepper, battered and deep fried, served over Hainam rice.

102. MINT LEAF CHICKEN

$12.99

Ground chicken stir fried with basil leaves and chili, topped with fried eggs served with steamed rice.

103. CHARBROILD PORK CHOP

$13.49

Pork chop marinated in special sauce, grilled and served with steamed rice.

104. BEEF STEAK

$13.99

Diced beef cubes pan fried with garlic, soy sauce, and onions served with steamed rice.

105. BEEF CHILI

$13.49

Beef stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.

105. CHICKEN CHILI

$11.99

Chicken stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.

106. SHRIMP CHILI

$13.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.

106. SEAFOOD CHILI

$13.49

Shrimp, squid, mussels, imitation crab meat stir fried with fresh chili, garlic, and onions served over steamed rice.

107. CATFISH CHILI

$13.99

108. THAI BBQ CHICKEN

$12.59

109. BEEF TERIYAKI

$12.59

109. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$11.59

110. GARLIC SPARE RIBS

$12.59

111. GARLIC BEEF

$13.79

111. GARLIC CHICKEN

$12.29

111. GARLIC PORK

$12.29

112. CHICKEN CURRY

$11.99

113. BEEF PANANG CURRY

$12.99

114. GREEN CURRY BEEF

$12.99

114. GREEN CURRY CHICKEN

$11.79

114. GREEN CURRY PORK

$11.79

114. GREEN CURRY SHRIMP

$12.99

114. THAI STYLE BBQ PORK

$12.99

115. MIXED VEGGIE BEEF

$13.49

115. MIXED VEGGIE CHICKEN

$11.99

115. MIXED VEGGIE PORK

$11.99

116. SPICY VEGGIE BEEF

$13.49

116. SPICY VEGGIE CHICKEN

$11.99

116. SPICY VEGGIE PORK

$11.99

FRIED RICE

120. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$11.99

120. PORK FRIED RICE

$11.99

120. BEEF FRIED RICE

$13.49

121. SPICY CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$12.29

121. SPICY PORK FRIED RICE

$12.29

121. SPICY BEEF FRIED RICE

$13.79

122. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$13.49

123. SEAFOOD FRIED RICE

$13.49

124. PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$12.99

125. NW FRIED RICE

$13.49

DESSERT

MANGO STICKY RICE

$9.99

DURIAN STICKY RICE

$10.59

THAI COCONUT ICE CREAM

$4.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.99

SHAVED ICE

$7.99

STICKY RICE

$5.99

CREME BRULEE

$5.99

SIDES

SM RICE

$1.99

LG RICE

$2.99

FR RICE

$3.00

SM SOUP

$1.99

PNT SAUCE

$1.50

B SALAD SAUCE

$1.50

SM SALAD

$3.50

FRIED EGG

$2.25

TERI SAUCE

$1.25

NDL & SOUP

$6.99

DELIVERY MODS

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS, YES STRAW

NO STRAW

YES STRAW

CHOPSTICKS

SRIRACHA

SOY SAUCE

HOISIN SAUCE

CHILI OIL

CHILI PASTE

CHILI FLAKES

JALAPENO W/ VINEGAR

HOUSE CHILI

GREEN CHILI

CUSTOMER CONTRIB

