Chinese
Phoenix Food Boutique Monterey Park
1,107 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Monterey Park community since 2010. Welcome!
Location
500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra
No Reviews
208 East Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurant
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel - Noodology-534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA
No Reviews
534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1 San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix Food Boutique - South Pasadena
No Reviews
456 Fair Oaks Avenue South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurant
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
No Reviews
55 s madison ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Monterey Park
It's Boba Time - Monterey Park
4.6 • 1,103
2252 S Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurant
More near Monterey Park