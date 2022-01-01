Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Phoenix Food Boutique Monterey Park

1,107 Reviews

$

500 North Atlantic Boulevard

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Order Again

Popular Items

XO海鮮炒烏冬 XO Seafood Udon
老火靚湯 (大) Chef's Soup of the Day (Large)
榴槤西米露 Fresh Durian Delight

滷水 Cold Dishes

Traditional Chinese cold appetizers and salad.
滷水雞翼 Soy Marinated Chicken Wings

滷水雞翼 Soy Marinated Chicken Wings

$10.95

Mid joint wings, house soy sauce marinade.

五香鳳爪 Marinated Chicken Feet

$8.75

銀魚花生 Pan Fried Anchovies & Peanuts

$6.75
滷水豆包 Marinated Pocket Tofu

滷水豆包 Marinated Pocket Tofu

$6.95

Tofu skin marinated in our homemade soy sauce.

毛豆干絲 Edamame & Shredded Tofu

$5.75
滷水拼盆 (A) Cold Appetizer Platter (A)

滷水拼盆 (A) Cold Appetizer Platter (A)

$10.95

An assortment of our most popular cold dishes

滷水拼盆 (B) Cold Appetizer Platter (B)

$10.95
辣味豬耳牛筋拼 Beef Tendon & Pig's Ear in Chili Oil

辣味豬耳牛筋拼 Beef Tendon & Pig's Ear in Chili Oil

$7.75

滷水豆腐 Marinated Tofu

$6.25

香蒜小黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$5.75

日本海藻 Seaweed Salad

$5.95Out of stock

湯 Soup

雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup

雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup

$11.50

Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.

老火靚湯 (小) Chef's Soup of the Day (Small)

老火靚湯 (小) Chef's Soup of the Day (Small)

$6.50

Selection changes daily. Individual portion.

老火靚湯 (大) Chef's Soup of the Day (Large)

老火靚湯 (大) Chef's Soup of the Day (Large)

$10.75

Selection changes daily. Large portion (serves 3-4).

頭盆 Appetizers

生菜雞鬆 Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups

生菜雞鬆 Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups

$12.25
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings

椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings

$12.95

Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.

蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings

$12.95
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls

炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$10.75

Handmade with all-shrimp filling.

椒鹽鮮魷 Spicy Salt & Pepper Squid

椒鹽鮮魷 Spicy Salt & Pepper Squid

$13.95
炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi

炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi

$6.75

Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.

炸迷你饅頭 Fried Mantou

炸迷你饅頭 Fried Mantou

$6.75Out of stock

Chinese bread bites served with condensed milk sauce.

咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

$7.75

廚師推介 Side Dishes

東江雞 (半) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (H)

東江雞 (半) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (H)

$18.95

Our famous chilled and marinated antibiotic free chicken.

東江雞 (全) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (W)

東江雞 (全) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (W)

$33.95

Whole portion of our famous chilled and marinated antibiotic free chicken.

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

芝麻雞 Sesame Chicken

$12.95
雞沙律 Shredded Chicken Salad

雞沙律 Shredded Chicken Salad

$9.50

客飯 Entrée with Rice

Served with a side of white rice.
東江雞飯 Phoenix Boneless Chicken

東江雞飯 Phoenix Boneless Chicken

$12.50

Our famous chilled and marinated chicken.

海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken

海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken

$12.50

Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.

金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken

金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken

$12.50

Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.

宮保雞飯 Kung Pao Chicken

宮保雞飯 Kung Pao Chicken

$12.50
日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame

日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame

$13.50

Served with a sunny-side egg on top.

梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

$12.95

Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.

京都豬排 Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

京都豬排 Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$12.75

滷汁豬扒 Taiwanese Pork Chop in Special Soy

$12.75
椒鹽豬扒飯 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

椒鹽豬扒飯 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

$12.75
麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork

麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork

$11.95
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce

韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce

$13.50

Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.

蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef

蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef

$12.95

日式洋蔥肥牛飯 Japanese Sliced Ribeye & Onions

$12.95

法式牛肉飯 Black Pepper & Basil Beef

$12.95

蕃茄蛋牛飯 Tomato & Egg Beef

$12.95
合桃西汁蝦飯 Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts

合桃西汁蝦飯 Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts

$13.95

Our most popular shrimp option! Crispy shrimp with honey-glazed walnuts.

滑蛋蝦球飯 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

滑蛋蝦球飯 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

$13.95

The perfect omelette for any time of day.

福建燴飯 Shrimp & Chicken with Gravy

$13.75

宮保蝦飯 Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.75

紅燒豆腐海鮮飯 Braised Tofu with Seafood

$13.75
酥炸老虎班 Fried Pearl Grouper Fillet

酥炸老虎班 Fried Pearl Grouper Fillet

$13.95

椒鹽魚塊飯 Fish Fillet with Spicy Salt

$12.95
法式魚塊飯 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

法式魚塊飯 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

$12.95

桔汁魚塊飯 Tangerine Fish

$12.95

粟米魚塊飯 Deep Fried Fish Fillet with Sweet Corn

$12.95

時蔬 Vegetables

羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate

羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate

$12.50

Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.

鳳城豆角鬆 Sauteed Minced String beans, Mushroom & Sausage

鳳城豆角鬆 Sauteed Minced String beans, Mushroom & Sausage

$13.50

干扁四季豆 Szechwan String Beans

$12.50

蒜茸通菜 Water Spinach with Minced Garlic

$13.50

上湯白菜苗 Baby Bok Choy in Broth

$11.95

炒飯 Fried Rice

楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions

香蒜蝦炒飯 Shrimp & Minced Garlic Fried Rice

香蒜蝦炒飯 Shrimp & Minced Garlic Fried Rice

$13.50

Shrimp, squid, fish, XO sauce. Spicy.

咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice

咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

XO海鮮炒飯 XO Seafood Fried Rice

$14.50

素菜炒飯 Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.50

粥 Congee

A Phoenix signature dish since 1965.
皮蛋瘦肉粥 Diced Salted Pork & Preserved Egg Congee

皮蛋瘦肉粥 Diced Salted Pork & Preserved Egg Congee

$10.25

鮮雞肉粥 Boneless Chicken Congee

$10.25

鮮魚片粥 Fish Fillet & Lettuce

$10.25

免治牛肉粥 Seasoned Ground Beef Congee

$10.25
火鴨皮蛋粥 Roasted Duck & Preserved Egg Congee

火鴨皮蛋粥 Roasted Duck & Preserved Egg Congee

$11.25

白粥 Simple Congee

$6.75
油條 Chinese Donut

油條 Chinese Donut

$4.25

The perfect pairing with any congee.

海鮮粥 Seafood Congee

$11.25

皮蛋(一隻) Preserved Egg

$3.50

炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles

干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef

干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef

$12.95

Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.

招牌炒粗麵 House Special Egg Noodles

$13.50

chicken, shredded duck, bean sprouts.

星洲炒米 Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Shrimp, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions. Spicy.

XO海鮮炒烏冬 XO Seafood Udon

$14.50

Mixed seafood, house XO sauce. Spicy.

泰式炒粉 Phoenix Pad Thai

$13.50

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, peanuts.

豉油王炒面 Soy Sauce Noodles

$10.50

Bean sprouts, onions, house soy sauce.

豉椒炒牛河 Rice Noodles with Beef & Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Spicy.

肉絲兩麵王 Crispy Noodles with Shredded Pork

肉絲兩麵王 Crispy Noodles with Shredded Pork

$13.50
沙茶蝦粒撈麵 Minced Shrimp & Pork Lo Mein

沙茶蝦粒撈麵 Minced Shrimp & Pork Lo Mein

$13.50

Thin egg noodles. Spicy.

海鮮炒麵 Stir Fried Egg Noodles with Seafood

$14.50
牛腩炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles w/ Beef Brisket

牛腩炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles w/ Beef Brisket

$12.50

湯麵 Noodle Soup

鮮蝦雲吞麵 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

鮮蝦雲吞麵 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.50

Our most popular noodle soup! Handmade soup dumplings, wonton noodles.

紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup

紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$12.50

Slow-cooked beef, bok choy, egg noodles.

手撕雞湯麵 Shredded Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.50

Rice noodles in house chicken broth.

火鴨湯麵 BBQ Duck Noodle Soup

火鴨湯麵 BBQ Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95
泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup

泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.

雪菜肉絲湯米 Preserved Vegetables & Pork Noodle Soup

$12.50

特式飲品 Signature Drinks

雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight

雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight

$5.75

Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.

芒果西米露 Mango Delight

$5.75

西瓜蜜瓜西米露 Mixed Melon Delight

$5.75

芋茸西米露 Taro Delight

$5.75

椰青西米露 Young Coconut Delight

$5.75

榴槤西米露 Fresh Durian Delight

$6.75
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea

天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea

$5.75

Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.

檸檬茶 Fresh Lemon Tea

檸檬茶 Fresh Lemon Tea

$4.75

Available iced or hot.

健康薏米水 Barley with Lime

健康薏米水 Barley with Lime

$4.95
黄薑金橘蜜 Kumquat & Honey

黄薑金橘蜜 Kumquat & Honey

$4.95
菊花茶 Chrysanthemum Tea

菊花茶 Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.95

無糖廿四味 24 Flavors Herbal Tea

$4.95Out of stock

低糖五花茶 Five Flowers Herbal Tea

$4.95
雞骨草 Ji Gu Tsao Herbal Tea

雞骨草 Ji Gu Tsao Herbal Tea

$4.95

豆奶 Fresh Pressed Non-GMO Soy Milk

$3.95

香茅檸檬綠茶樽裝 Lemongrass Lemon Green Tea

$4.95

桂花綠茶樽裝 Osmanthus Green Tea

$4.95

百香果綠茶樽裝 Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.95

特級凍奶茶 Special Blend HK Milk Tea

$4.95

法式咖啡 French Roasted Coffee

$4.95

鮮糯米糍 Fresh Mochi

Handmade daily from scratch.
芒果糍 Fresh Mango Mochi

芒果糍 Fresh Mango Mochi

$5.50

榴槤糍 Fresh Durian Mochi

$5.95
黑糯米糍 Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi

黑糯米糍 Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi

$4.75
紅豆糍 Red Bean Mochi

紅豆糍 Red Bean Mochi

$4.75
綠茶芝麻糍 Green Tea Sesame Mochi

綠茶芝麻糍 Green Tea Sesame Mochi

$4.75
糯米糍拼盆 Assorted Fresh Mochi

糯米糍拼盆 Assorted Fresh Mochi

$5.95

An assortment of our most popular mochi.

椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls

椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls

$5.95

Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.

布甸 Fresh Pudding

楊枝甘露布甸 Mango & Grapefruit Pudding

楊枝甘露布甸 Mango & Grapefruit Pudding

$5.50

Our most popular panna cotta! The perfect combination of sweet and tart.

芒果布甸 Fresh Mango Pudding

芒果布甸 Fresh Mango Pudding

$4.75
黑芝麻布甸 Black Sesame Pudding

黑芝麻布甸 Black Sesame Pudding

$4.75
椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding

椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$4.75

豆腐花 Silken Tofu

鮮芒果西米豆腐花 Silken Tofu with Fresh Mango

$6.75

Served with coconut syrup.

薑汁豆腐花 Silken Tofu with Ginger Syrup

$4.75
楊枝甘露豆腐花 Mango Pomelo Sago with Silken Tofu

楊枝甘露豆腐花 Mango Pomelo Sago with Silken Tofu

$7.25

熱甜品 Hot Dessert

Traditional Cantonese hot dessert.
個人黑糯米海底椰 Individual Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

個人黑糯米海底椰 Individual Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

$5.50

家庭黑糯米海底椰 Family Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

$14.95
個人香芋雙米露 Individual Taro & Black Sticky Rice

個人香芋雙米露 Individual Taro & Black Sticky Rice

$5.50

家庭香芋雙米露 Family Taro & Black Sticky Rice

$14.95
個人香滑芝麻 Individual Sweet Black Sesame Puree

個人香滑芝麻 Individual Sweet Black Sesame Puree

$5.50
家庭香滑芝麻 Family Sweet Black Sesame Puree

家庭香滑芝麻 Family Sweet Black Sesame Puree

$14.95
個人蓮子紅豆沙 Individual Red Bean & Lotus Seed

個人蓮子紅豆沙 Individual Red Bean & Lotus Seed

$5.50
家庭蓮子紅豆沙 Family Red Bean & Lotus Seed

家庭蓮子紅豆沙 Family Red Bean & Lotus Seed

$14.50
滋補合桃糊 Sweet Walnut

滋補合桃糊 Sweet Walnut

$5.50Out of stock
個人蛋白杏仁茶 Individual Sweet Almond

個人蛋白杏仁茶 Individual Sweet Almond

$5.50

家庭蛋白杏仁茶 Family Sweet Almond

$14.95
個人海帶綠豆沙 Individual Green Bean & Seaweed

個人海帶綠豆沙 Individual Green Bean & Seaweed

$5.50
家庭海帶綠豆沙Family Green Bean & Seaweed

家庭海帶綠豆沙Family Green Bean & Seaweed

$14.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Monterey Park community since 2010. Welcome!

Website

Location

500 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

Gallery
Phoenix Food Boutique image
Phoenix Food Boutique image

