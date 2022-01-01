Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

301 Ord Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef
粟米魚塊飯 Deep Fried Fish Fillet with Sweet Corn
鳳城豆角鬆 (小) Sautéed Minced String Beans, Mushroom & Sausage (S)

頭盆 Appetizers

生菜雞鬆 (小) Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups (S)

生菜雞鬆 (小) Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups (S)

$12.25
生菜雞鬆 (大) Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups (L)

生菜雞鬆 (大) Minced Chicken Lettuce Cups (L)

$15.95
椒鹽鮮魷 (小) Deep Fried Squid w/ Spicy Salt (S)

椒鹽鮮魷 (小) Deep Fried Squid w/ Spicy Salt (S)

$13.95
椒鹽鮮魷 (大) Deep Fried Squid w/ Spicy Salt (L)

椒鹽鮮魷 (大) Deep Fried Squid w/ Spicy Salt (L)

$17.75
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls

炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls

$10.75

Handmade with all-shrimp filling.

椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings

椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings

$12.95

Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.

蒜茸雞翼 Garlic Chicken Wings

$12.95
炸迷你饅頭 Fried Mantou

炸迷你饅頭 Fried Mantou

$6.75Out of stock

Chinese bread bites served with condensed milk sauce.

咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

咖哩魚蛋 Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls

$7.75
炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi

炸芝麻湯丸 Black Sesame Mochi

$6.75

Deep fried sweet mochi, black sesame filling.

雞沙律 Shredded Chicken Salad

雞沙律 Shredded Chicken Salad

$9.50

湯 Soup

老火靚湯 (小) Chef's Soup of the Day (Small)

老火靚湯 (小) Chef's Soup of the Day (Small)

$6.50

Selection changes daily. Individual portion.

老火靚湯 (大) Chef's Soup of the Day (Large)

老火靚湯 (大) Chef's Soup of the Day (Large)

$10.75

Selection changes daily. Large portion (serves 3-4).

雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup

雲吞湯 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Soup

$11.50

Hong Kong wonton noodle soup.

蟹肉魚肚羹 Crab Meat & Fish Maw Soup

$19.50

京都酸辣湯 Hot & Sour Soup

$14.50

海鮮豆腐羹 Homemade Seafood Soup w/ Tofu

$15.50

粥 Congee

鳳城粥 House Special

$10.95
皮蛋瘦肉粥 Diced Salted Pork & Preserved Egg Congee

皮蛋瘦肉粥 Diced Salted Pork & Preserved Egg Congee

$10.25

鮮雞肉粥 Boneless Chicken Congee

$10.25
火鴨皮蛋粥 Roasted Duck & Preserved Egg Congee

火鴨皮蛋粥 Roasted Duck & Preserved Egg Congee

$11.25

海鮮粥 Seafood Congee

$11.25

鮮魚片粥 Fish Fillet & Lettuce

$10.25

白粥 Simple Congee

$6.75
油條 Chinese Donut

油條 Chinese Donut

$4.25

The perfect pairing with any congee.

皮蛋(一隻) Preserved Egg

$3.50

免治牛肉粥 Seasoned Ground Beef Congee

$10.25

雞類 Chicken

東江鹽焗雞 (小) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (S)

東江鹽焗雞 (小) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (S)

$12.50
東江雞 (半) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (H)

東江雞 (半) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (H)

$18.95

Our famous chilled and marinated antibiotic free chicken.

東江雞 (全) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (W)

東江雞 (全) Phoenix Boneless Chicken (W)

$33.95

Whole portion of our famous chilled and marinated antibiotic free chicken.

東江鹽水雞(有骨) (小) Phoenix Chicken (w/ Bone) (S)

$12.50Out of stock

東江鹽水雞(有骨) (半) Phoenix Chicken (w/ Bone) (H)

$18.95Out of stock

東江鹽水雞(有骨) (全) Phoenix Chicken (w/ Bone) (W)

$33.95Out of stock

蔥油淋切雞 (小) Ginger & Green Onion Steamed Chicken (S)

$12.50

蔥油淋切雞 (半) Ginger & Green Onion Steamed Chicken (H)

$18.95

蔥油淋切雞 (全) Ginger & Green Onion Steamed Chicken (W)

$33.95
鳳城炸子雞 (半) Phoenix Fried Chicken (H)

鳳城炸子雞 (半) Phoenix Fried Chicken (H)

$18.95Out of stock
鳳城炸子雞 (全) Phoenix Fried Chicken (W)

鳳城炸子雞 (全) Phoenix Fried Chicken (W)

$33.95Out of stock
宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken

宮保雞 Kung Pao Chicken

$15.95
金桔陳皮雞 Tangerine Chicken

金桔陳皮雞 Tangerine Chicken

$15.95

豬類 Pork

梅菜扣肉 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

梅菜扣肉 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

$15.50

鎮江三寸骨 Baby Back Ribs w/ Balsamic Vinegar

$18.50Out of stock
咕噜香肉 Sweet & Sour Pork

咕噜香肉 Sweet & Sour Pork

$15.95
椒鹽肉排 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

椒鹽肉排 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

$16.95

京都肉排 Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$16.95

咸魚肉餅 Minced Pork w/ Anchovies

$16.95

咸旦肉餅 Minced Pork w/ Salted Egg

$15.50

牛類 Beef

韓式肥牛 (小) Sliced Ribeye w/ Korean BBQ Sauce (S)

$12.95

韓式肥牛 (大) Sliced Ribeye w/ Korean BBQ Sauce (L)

$21.25

日式洋蔥肥牛 (小) Japanese Style Sliced Beef w/ Onions (S)

$12.95

日式洋蔥肥牛 (大) Japanese Style Sliced Beef w/ Onions (L)

$21.25

宮保牛肉 Kung Pao Beef

$17.50

蒙古牛肉 Mongolian Beef

$17.50

薑蔥牛肉 Sliced Beef w/ Ginger & Green Onions

$17.50

蘭遠牛肉 Sliced Beef w/ Chinese Broccoli

$17.50

四季豆牛肉 Stir Fried Beef w/ String Beans

$17.50

魚 Fish

干煎全魚 Deep Fried Whole Fish w/ Soy Sauce

干煎全魚 Deep Fried Whole Fish w/ Soy Sauce

$19.95
桔汁魚塊 Tangerine Fish

桔汁魚塊 Tangerine Fish

$16.50
法式魚塊 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

法式魚塊 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

$16.50

椒鹽魚塊 Fish Fillet with Spicy Salt

$16.50

豉椒魚塊 Fish Fillet w/ Black Bean Sauce

$16.50

粟米魚塊 Deep Fried Fish Fillet with Sweet Corn

$16.50

甲殼類 Shellfish

合桃西汁蝦 (小) Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts (S)

合桃西汁蝦 (小) Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts (S)

$14.50

合桃西汁蝦 (大) Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts (L)

$20.95

宮保蝦仁 Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.50

椒鹽蝦 (大) Deep Fried Shrimp (in shell) in Spicy Salt (L)

$20.95
蝦仁滑蛋 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

蝦仁滑蛋 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

$16.50

西蘭花蝦仁 Stir Fried Shrimp & Broccoli

$16.50

蝦龍糊 Shrimp w/ Seafood Gravy

$16.50

時蔬 Vegetables

金銀旦浸時菜 1000 Years & Salted Egg w/ Baby Bok Choy

$16.95
鳳城豆角鬆 (小) Sautéed Minced String Beans, Mushroom & Sausage (S)

鳳城豆角鬆 (小) Sautéed Minced String Beans, Mushroom & Sausage (S)

$13.50

鳳城豆角鬆 (大) Sautéed Minced String Beans, Mushroom & Sausage (L)

$16.50
羅漢上素 (小) Buddha's Plate (S)

羅漢上素 (小) Buddha's Plate (S)

$12.50

羅漢上素 (大) Buddha's Plate (L)

$14.95

西蘭花 Broccoli

$14.50

芥蘭 Gai Lan

$14.50
干扁四季豆 Szechwan String Beans

干扁四季豆 Szechwan String Beans

$14.50
馬拉盞通心菜 Stir Fried Water Spinach in Malay Sauce

馬拉盞通心菜 Stir Fried Water Spinach in Malay Sauce

$16.95

豆腐 Tofu

荷籠豆腐 Steamed Egg Tofu w/ Mixed Seafood

$16.95

三鮮脆皮豆腐 Seafood w/ Crispy Tofu

$16.95

脆皮素豆腐 Vegetarian Deep Fried Tofu

$12.50

炸釀豆腐 Deep Fried Stuffed Tofu

$15.50

紅燒豆腐 Braised Tofu w/ Oyster Sauce

$14.95
麻婆滑豆腐 Ma po Tofu with Pork

麻婆滑豆腐 Ma po Tofu with Pork

$13.95

炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles

干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef

干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef

$12.95

Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.

肉絲兩麵王 Crispy Noodles with Shredded Pork

肉絲兩麵王 Crispy Noodles with Shredded Pork

$13.50

豉椒炒牛河 Rice Noodles with Beef & Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Spicy.

韓汁肥牛炒烏冬 Sliced Beef Udon w/ Korean Sauce

$13.50

招牌炒粗麵 House Special Egg Noodles

$13.50

chicken, shredded duck, bean sprouts.

雞炒粗麵 Chicken Stir Fried Egg Noodles

$12.50

泰式炒粉 Phoenix Pad Thai

$13.50

Shrimp, chicken, tofu, peanuts.

海鮮炒麵 Stir Fried Egg Noodles with Seafood

$14.50

星洲炒米 Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Shrimp, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions. Spicy.

XO海鮮炒烏冬 XO Seafood Udon

$14.50

Mixed seafood, house XO sauce. Spicy.

素菜炒麵 Vegetarian Style Stir Fried Noodles

$11.50

豉油王炒面 Soy Sauce Noodles

$10.50

Bean sprouts, onions, house soy sauce.

沙茶蝦粒撈麵 Minced Shrimp & Pork Lo Mein

沙茶蝦粒撈麵 Minced Shrimp & Pork Lo Mein

$13.50

Thin egg noodles. Spicy.

蝦醬通菜炒牛河 Rice Noodle w/ Beef and Water Spinach in Shrimp Sauce

$13.95
牛腩炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles w/ Beef Brisket

牛腩炒麵 Stir Fried Noodles w/ Beef Brisket

$12.50

炒飯 Fried Rice

楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

楊州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

Our most popular fried rice! Shrimp, Chinese sausage, eggs, green onions

香蒜海鮮炒飯 Seafood Fried Rice w/ Minced Garlic

$13.50

XO海鮮炒飯 XO Seafood Fried Rice

$14.50
咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice

咸魚雞炒飯 Chinese Anchovy & Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

生炒臘味糯米炒飯 Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$15.50

雞炒飯 Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

生炒牛肉飯 Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

叉燒炒飯 BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

湯麵 Noodle Soup

鮮蝦雲吞麵 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

鮮蝦雲吞麵 Shrimp & Pork Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.50

Our most popular noodle soup! Handmade soup dumplings, wonton noodles.

紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup

紅燒牛腩麵 Braised Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$12.50

Slow-cooked beef, bok choy, egg noodles.

火鴨湯麵 BBQ Duck Noodle Soup

火鴨湯麵 BBQ Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95
泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup

泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.

雪菜肉絲湯米 Preserved Vegetables & Pork Noodle Soup

$12.50

什錦湯麵 Shrimp, Fish Ball & Minced Pork Noodle Soup

$13.95

客飯 Entrée with Rice

Served with a side of white rice.
東江雞飯 Phoenix Boneless Chicken

東江雞飯 Phoenix Boneless Chicken

$12.50

Our famous chilled and marinated chicken.

金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken

金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken

$12.50

Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.

宮保雞飯 Kung Pao Chicken

宮保雞飯 Kung Pao Chicken

$12.50
日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame

日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame

$13.50

Served with a sunny-side egg on top.

梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly

$12.95

Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.

京都豬排 Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

京都豬排 Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$12.75

滷汁豬扒 Taiwanese Pork Chop in Special Soy

$12.75
椒鹽豬扒飯 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

椒鹽豬扒飯 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt

$12.75
麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork

麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork

$11.95
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce

韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce

$13.50

Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.

蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef

蒙古牛肉飯 Mongolian Beef

$12.95

日式洋蔥肥牛飯 Japanese Sliced Ribeye & Onions

$12.95

法式牛肉飯 Black Pepper & Basil Beef

$12.95

蕃茄蛋牛飯 Tomato & Egg Beef

$12.95
合桃西汁蝦飯 Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts

合桃西汁蝦飯 Shrimp with Glazed Walnuts

$13.95

Our most popular shrimp option! Crispy shrimp with honey-glazed walnuts.

滑蛋蝦球飯 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

滑蛋蝦球飯 Chinese Style Shrimp Omelette

$13.95

The perfect omelette for any time of day.

福建燴飯 Shrimp & Chicken with Gravy

$13.75

宮保蝦飯 Kung Pao Shrimp

$13.75

紅燒豆腐海鮮飯 Braised Tofu with Seafood

$13.75

椒鹽魚塊飯 Fish Fillet with Spicy Salt

$12.95
法式魚塊飯 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

法式魚塊飯 Black Pepper & Basil Fish

$12.95

桔汁魚塊飯 Tangerine Fish

$12.95

粟米魚塊飯 Deep Fried Fish Fillet with Sweet Corn

$12.95
酥炸老虎班 Fried Pearl Grouper Fillet

酥炸老虎班 Fried Pearl Grouper Fillet

$13.95

加飯 Additional Rice

家庭裝 Large Pot of Rice (serves 4-5)

$6.00

特式飲品 Signature Drinks

雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight

雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight

$5.75

Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.

芒果西米露 Mango Delight

$5.75

西瓜蜜瓜西米露 Mixed Melon Delight

$5.75

芋茸西米露 Taro Delight

$5.75

椰青西米露 Young Coconut Delight

$5.75

榴槤西米露 Fresh Durian Delight

$6.75
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea

天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea

$5.75

Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.

檸檬茶 Fresh Lemon Tea

檸檬茶 Fresh Lemon Tea

$4.75

Available iced or hot.

健康薏米水 Barley with Lime

健康薏米水 Barley with Lime

$4.95
黄薑金橘蜜 Kumquat & Honey

黄薑金橘蜜 Kumquat & Honey

$4.95
菊花茶 Chrysanthemum Tea

菊花茶 Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.95

無糖廿四味 24 Flavors Herbal Tea

$4.95Out of stock

低糖五花茶 Five Flowers Herbal Tea

$4.95
雞骨草 Ji Gu Tsao Herbal Tea

雞骨草 Ji Gu Tsao Herbal Tea

$4.95Out of stock

豆奶 Fresh Pressed Non-GMO Soy Milk

$3.95Out of stock

香茅檸檬綠茶樽裝 Lemongrass Lemon Green Tea

$4.95Out of stock

桂花綠茶樽裝 Osmanthus Green Tea

$4.95

百香果綠茶樽裝 Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.95Out of stock

特級凍奶茶 Special Blend HK Milk Tea

$4.95Out of stock

法式咖啡 French Roasted Coffee

$4.95

鮮糯米糍 Fresh Mochi

Handmade daily from scratch.
芒果糍 Fresh Mango Mochi

芒果糍 Fresh Mango Mochi

$5.50

榴槤糍 Fresh Durian Mochi

$5.95Out of stock
黑糯米糍 Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi

黑糯米糍 Black Sticky Rice & Taro Mochi

$4.75Out of stock
紅豆糍 Red Bean Mochi

紅豆糍 Red Bean Mochi

$4.75Out of stock
綠茶芝麻糍 Green Tea Sesame Mochi

綠茶芝麻糍 Green Tea Sesame Mochi

$4.75Out of stock
糯米糍拼盆 Assorted Fresh Mochi

糯米糍拼盆 Assorted Fresh Mochi

$5.95Out of stock

An assortment of our most popular mochi.

椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls

椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls

$5.95

Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.

布甸 Fresh Pudding

楊枝甘露布甸 Mango & Grapefruit Pudding

楊枝甘露布甸 Mango & Grapefruit Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Our most popular panna cotta! The perfect combination of sweet and tart.

芒果布甸 Fresh Mango Pudding

芒果布甸 Fresh Mango Pudding

$4.75Out of stock
黑芝麻布甸 Black Sesame Pudding

黑芝麻布甸 Black Sesame Pudding

$4.75Out of stock
椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding

椰汁紫米布甸 Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$4.75
椰青鮮龍眼布甸 Young Coconut Logan Pudding

椰青鮮龍眼布甸 Young Coconut Logan Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

凍糕 Crème Custard

4 pcs 糕點拼盆 Crème Custard Platter

$6.50

鮮芒果糕 Fresh Mango Crème Custard

$4.95
綠茶紅豆糕 Green Tea & Red Bean Crème Custard

綠茶紅豆糕 Green Tea & Red Bean Crème Custard

$4.95Out of stock
椰汁紫米糕 Coconut Milk & Black Sticky Rice Crème Custard

椰汁紫米糕 Coconut Milk & Black Sticky Rice Crème Custard

$4.95

椰香芋茸糕 Coconut Milk & Taro Crème Custard

$4.95Out of stock
百香果糕 Passion Fruit Crème Custard

百香果糕 Passion Fruit Crème Custard

$4.95Out of stock

芝麻杏仁 Black Sesame & Almond Crème Custard

$4.95Out of stock

豆腐花 Silken Tofu

鮮芒果西米豆腐花 Silken Tofu with Fresh Mango

$6.75Out of stock

Served with coconut syrup.

薑汁豆腐花 Silken Tofu with Ginger Syrup

$4.75Out of stock
楊枝甘露豆腐花 Mango Pomelo Sago with Silken Tofu

楊枝甘露豆腐花 Mango Pomelo Sago with Silken Tofu

$7.25Out of stock

熱甜品 Hot Dessert Soup

Traditional Cantonese hot dessert.
個人黑糯米海底椰 Individual Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

個人黑糯米海底椰 Individual Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

$5.50

家庭黑糯米海底椰 Family Black Sticky Rice & Young Coconut

$14.95
個人香芋雙米露 Individual Taro & Black Sticky Rice

個人香芋雙米露 Individual Taro & Black Sticky Rice

$5.50Out of stock

家庭香芋雙米露 Family Taro & Black Sticky Rice

$14.95Out of stock
個人蛋白杏仁茶 Individual Sweet Almond

個人蛋白杏仁茶 Individual Sweet Almond

$5.50Out of stock

家庭蛋白杏仁茶 Family Sweet Almond

$14.95Out of stock
個人香滑芝麻 Individual Sweet Black Sesame Puree

個人香滑芝麻 Individual Sweet Black Sesame Puree

$5.50
家庭香滑芝麻 Family Sweet Black Sesame Puree

家庭香滑芝麻 Family Sweet Black Sesame Puree

$14.95
滋補合桃糊 Sweet Walnut

滋補合桃糊 Sweet Walnut

$5.50Out of stock
個人蓮子紅豆沙 Individual Red Bean & Lotus Seed

個人蓮子紅豆沙 Individual Red Bean & Lotus Seed

$5.50
家庭蓮子紅豆沙 Family Red Bean & Lotus Seed

家庭蓮子紅豆沙 Family Red Bean & Lotus Seed

$14.50Out of stock
個人海帶綠豆沙 Individual Green Bean & Seaweed

個人海帶綠豆沙 Individual Green Bean & Seaweed

$5.50Out of stock
家庭海帶綠豆沙Family Green Bean & Seaweed

家庭海帶綠豆沙Family Green Bean & Seaweed

$14.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Los Angeles community since 1965. Welcome!

Website

Location

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image

