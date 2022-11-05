Chifa imageView gallery
Latin American
Chinese

Chifa 4374 Eagle Rock Blvd

No reviews yet

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Popular Items

Dan Dan Mien (VG)
Wok-Hay Vegetables
Vegan Zongzi (VG)

Mains

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$39.00

Filet Mignon, wood grilled and sauteed with cherry tomatoes and onions served over fries.

Black Pepper Prawn

Black Pepper Prawn

$29.00

Head-on prawn, wok-tossed with sweet and spicy black pepper sauce.

Si Yao Chicken

Si Yao Chicken

$31.00Out of stock

1/2 free-ranged chicken, poached in Popo's fragrant aged soy sauce with a side of garlic steamed rice.

Pollo ala Brasa

Pollo ala Brasa

$31.00

1/2 chicken in 24-hr dry brine, cooked over wood fire, served with fries and a side of spicy aji sauce.

Braised Spare Ribs

Braised Spare Ribs

$25.00

Caramelized in soy sauce, shaoxing wine, golden sugar, ginger, and garlic.

Brûlée Char Siu

Brûlée Char Siu

$21.00

Wood-fired pork toro, marinated in housemade Chinese BBQ sauce.

Mapo Tofu (VG)

Mapo Tofu (VG)

$19.00

Wok-cooked tofu and Ground OmniPork in fermented bean sauce with Szechuan peppercorn, garlic, and scallion.

Wok-Hay Vegetables

Wok-Hay Vegetables

$19.00

Wok-tossed, fresh Chinese market vegetables. Add Butcher Girls' cured lap cheung. +5

Anticucho

Anticucho

$17.00

Peruvian-style skewered beef heart with cilantro & serrano chili sauce.

Dan Dan Mien (VG)

Dan Dan Mien (VG)

$17.00

Fresh noodles with spicy Szechuan sesame sauce, tossed with pickled radish.

Traditional Zongzi

Traditional Zongzi

$15.00

Everything that's in VEGAN version, with lap cheung, pork belly, chestnut, shiitake mushroom, duck egg-yolk, wrapped in bamboo leaf.

Vegan Zongzi (VG)

$13.00

Kabocha squash, red bean, green bean, lotus nut, white bean, shiitake mushroom, and ginkgo, in white and black sticky rice.

Popo's Wellness Soup

$9.00

Popo reads the weather to create a delicious and hearty broth that nourishes your body.

Sides

Fries (VG)

$5.00

Double-fried, seasoned with salt.

Chinese Fries (VG)

Chinese Fries (VG)

$11.00

Double-fried, seasoned with salt, white pepper, scallions, and serrano chili. Make it "Bomb Style" which includes a side of our housemade aji sauce. +1

Steamed Rice (VG)

$5.00

Garlic Rice (VG)

$7.00

Steamed rice with confit garlic.

Chifa SPG Sauce (VG)

Chifa SPG Sauce (VG)

$2.00+

Serrano chili and garlic in aged soy sauce.

2oz House Aji Sauce

$2.00

House-made aji sauce

2oz Anticucho Sauce (VG)

$2.00

Desserts

Alfajores

Alfajores

$11.00

Two traditional Peruvian short bread cookies.

Black Sesame Cheesecake

Black Sesame Cheesecake

$9.00

smooth black sesame cream cheese Chinese almond cookie crust.

1 Pint Almond Jello Ice Cream

1 Pint Almond Jello Ice Cream

$18.00

N/A Beverages

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$7.00

peruvian purple corn brewed with pineapple

Tong Ling Cha

Tong Ling Cha

$4.00

hand pulled lemon iced tea

Lai Cha

Lai Cha

$5.00

Hand-pulled, Hong Kong-style milk tea.

Soda

$4.00+

Yuzu

$6.00

Ume

$6.00

Beer

Cusquena

$7.00

Taiwan Beer

$7.00

Chifa by Vista

Heart Hoodie

Heart Hoodie

$125.00+
Heart T-shirt

Heart T-shirt

$58.00+
Heart Bucket Hat

Heart Bucket Hat

$52.00+
Heart Bandana

Heart Bandana

$25.00
Heart Tote

Heart Tote

$48.00
Chopsticks

Chopsticks

$4.00

Enamel Mug

$25.00

Insulated To-go Bag

$8.00

Matches

$3.00

Pen

$2.00

Stickers

$1.50+

Chifa T-shirts

Llama Building T-Shirt

$28.00+
Eagle Rock Green T-Shirt

Eagle Rock Green T-Shirt

$28.00+
Soy Sauce T-Shirt

Soy Sauce T-Shirt

$28.00+
Lobster & Chicken T-Shirt

Lobster & Chicken T-Shirt

$28.00+

Beanz x Chifa

$80.00+

Chifa Crew

Chifa Crew

Chifa Crew

$48.00+

Chifa Hoodie

Chifa Hoodie

Chifa Hoodie

$48.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family run Chifa draws from generational recipes that span their Chinese and Peruvian heritage. Signature dishes include: PoPo's Si Yao Chicken in fragrant sauce, Yeh Yeh Dan Dan, Beef Noodle Soup, and Anticucho de Corazon. Experience Chifa's inviting and vibrant atmosphere in a "one-of-a-kind" setting.

Website

Location

4374 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Directions

Gallery
Chifa image

