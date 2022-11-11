Restaurant header imageView gallery

Four Cafe

1,279 Reviews

$$

2122 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Burrito BOWL
Living Salad
Choose 2 Combo

STARTERS

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.25

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

SOUPS

CUP Kabocha Squash

$6.00

BOWL Kabocha Squash

$12.00

CUP Veggie Chili

$6.00

BOWL Veggie Chili

$12.00

CUP Chicken Matzo Ball

$6.00

BOWL Chicken Matzo Ball

$12.00

SALADS

Living Salad

$13.00

Warm Fall Salad

$13.50

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

BYO 3 Topping

$12.50

BYO 6 Topping

$15.50

BURGERS

Veggie Burger

$13.25

Grass-fed Cheeseburger

$13.25
Fish Burger

Fish Burger

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Carrot Hot Dog

Portobello Banh Mi

$13.00

Turkey Cranberry

$14.75Out of stock

Chicken Pasilla Panini

$14.75

Steak Banh Mi

$15.00

ENTREES

Vegan Burrito BOWL

$14.25

Jackfruit Carnitas PLATE

$14.25

Fish Burrito BOWL

$15.00

Holiday Turkey Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Banh Mi Bowl

Grilled Salmon PLATE

$16.75

CHOOSE 2 COMBO

Choose 2 Combo

$14.50

KIDS MENU

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00

Crustless PB&J

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Bowtie Pasta

$7.75

Bowtie Pasta w/Red Sauce

$8.00

Mini Grass-fed Sliders

$8.25

DELI SIDES

Lemon Barley 8oz

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Barley 16oz

$11.00Out of stock

Roasted Beets 8oz

$5.50Out of stock

Roasted Beets 16oz

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Kale 8oz

$5.50Out of stock

Peanut Kale 16oz

$11.00Out of stock

SIDES

Side of !GF Bread

$1.50

Side of 3 Cornbread

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.25

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Brown Rice

$3.00

Side of Chicken - 3.5oz

$4.75

Side of Hard Boiled Egg

$1.75

Side of Mahi 4oz

$6.50

Side of Salmon - 4oz

$6.50

Side of Steak - 2.75oz

$6.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side of Tofu - 3.5oz

$3.25

Side of White Bread

$1.25

Side Salad

$2.00

House Dressing 8.oz

$6.50

House Drinks

Cranberry Ginger Soda

$4.50

Orange Soda

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75
Iced Coconut Green Tea

Iced Coconut Green Tea

$3.75

Apple Spice

$3.75
Iced Honey Hibiscus Tea

Iced Honey Hibiscus Tea

$4.50
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Sparkling Vero Water

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Drinks In The Fridge

Better BOOCH

$5.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Babe Kombucha

$6.00

Harmless Coconut Water

$5.50

La Croix

$2.00

Mela Water

$5.00

Olipop

$3.50

Sanzo

$3.50

Stumptown Cold Brew

$6.00

Wellers CBD

$6.50

Boylan Soda

$3.50

GT Pineapple Kombucha

$6.50

Milks & Juices

Almond Milk

$3.75Out of stock

Oat Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Organic Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

FOUR CAFE

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Lavender Shortbread

$3.25

Vegan Mexi Hot Choco Cookie

$3.25

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.25

Fig Newton

$4.75Out of stock

Brownie

$4.75
Small Pop Tart

Small Pop Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Large Pop Tart

$5.00Out of stock

GF Blondie

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan Raw Cheezcake

$6.75Out of stock

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Vegan Gingersnap Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

DAY OLD

$1.00Out of stock

Pennyoven Pastry

$4.00

Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Upside Down Cake

$5.75Out of stock

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Donut Baked

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate / Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.75

Red Velvet Small Cupcake

$1.50

Carrot Cake with cream cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Rasberry Cheesecake Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish with Berry - Penny Oven

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Loaf Cake

$5.00Out of stock

GF Tahini Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Morning Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Cupcake

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan banana bread mini loaf- coconut nectar sweetened

$4.00Out of stock

GF Banana bread slice

$3.95Out of stock

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Loaf with Lemon Frosting

$4.25Out of stock

Valentine Cake Pops white chocolate/yellow cake

$3.89Out of stock

Valentine Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Poppy Seed

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Pumpkin Cheezcake

$6.75Out of stock

Star Cookie Bundle (3) Ribbon Wrapped

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

Mesquite BBQ CHIPS

$2.50

Sea Salted

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar CHIPS

$2.50

Sour Cream & Onion CHIPS

$2.50

Sweet Maui Onion CHIPS

$2.50

Jalapeno Heat CHIPS

$2.50

Chocolate & Dates

Date Better - Almond Java

$5.99

Date Better - Cashew Lime

$5.99

Date Better - Peanut Butter

$5.99Out of stock

Full Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving Meal- Serves 4- Diestal free range brined and roasted turkey breast served with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry- cherry sauce, maple dijon brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, and a pumpkin pie with walnut streusel topping

Thanksgiving Meal- Serves 4- Diestal free range brined and roasted turkey breast served with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry- cherry sauce, maple dijon brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, and a pumpkin pie with walnut streusel topping

$310.00
Thanksgiving Meal- Serves 2- Diestal free range brined and roasted turkey breast served with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry- cherry sauce, maple dijon brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, and a pumpkin pie with walnut streusel topping

Thanksgiving Meal- Serves 2- Diestal free range brined and roasted turkey breast served with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry- cherry sauce, maple dijon brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, and a pumpkin pie with walnut streusel topping

$140.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs (gf)- 1 dozen

$24.00

Brie in Phyllo with truffle honey- 1 dozen

$26.00

Parmesan Polenta Bites with mushrooms & mascarpone (gf)- 1 dozen

$27.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Manchego (gf)- 1 dozen

$24.00

Quinoa Kale Croquettes with spicy green harissa (v, gf)- 1 dozen

$28.00

Salads/ Soups

Waldorf Salad- Butter Lettuce, Grapes, Blue Cheese, Celery, Apples, Toasted Hazelnuts (gf, vo)- Apple Cider Vinaigrette- Serves 4-6 Entree Salads or 8-10 Side Salads

$48.00

Living Salad- Baby Kale, Crispy Chickpeas, Broccoli, Avocado, Nori- Lemon Vinaigrette (gf, v) Serves 4-6 Entree Salads or 8-10 Side Salads

$48.00

Warm Fall Salad, spinach/ arugula mix, candied walnuts, goat cheese, warm fall veggies, (gf, vo) Serves 4-6 Entree Salads or 8-10 Side Salads

$48.00

Caesar Salad- Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons- Caesar Dressing Serves 4-6 Entree Salads or 8-10 Side Salads

$48.00

Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup- (gf, v) 1 Quart Serves 4

$22.00

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup- 1 Quart Serves 4

$22.50

Entrees

Brined & Roasted Diestal Free Range Turkey Breast (gf) Serves 4-6

Brined & Roasted Diestal Free Range Turkey Breast (gf) Serves 4-6

$120.00

Organic Whole brined and roasted turkey (gf) Serves 8-12

$200.00

Dark Meat Turkey Add on (gf) Serves 2

$40.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs served with red wine reduction (gf) Serves 4-6

$125.00

Wild Salmon over crisp potatoes served with Horseradish dill sauce (gf) Serves 4-6

$82.00

Vegetarian Shepherds Pie, mashed potato, lentils, veggies (vegan optional, gf) Serves 2-4

$39.00

Glazed Ham serves (gf) 8-12

$150.00

Sides

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (gf)- Serves 4-6

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (gf)- Serves 4-6

$24.00

Roasted Rosemary Fingerling Potatoes (v,gf)-Serves 4-6

$25.00

Sweet Potato Casserole with crispy oat topping (gf)- Serves 4-6

$28.00

Vegan sweet potato casserole with toasted pecan topping (v,gf) Serves 4-6

$29.00

Maple Dijon Roasted Brussel Sprouts (v,gf)- Serves 4-6

$30.00

French Green Beans with Garlic (v,gf)- Serves 4-6

$32.00

Creamed Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions- Serves 4-6

$32.00

Roasted Cauliflower with Dates, Almonds, Cilantro and Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette (v,gf)- Serves 4-6

$36.00

Cauliflower Casserole with Cheddar (gf)- Serves 4-6

$28.00

Stuffing- Serves 4-6

$22.00

Turkey Gravy 16 oz pint serves 4

$12.00

Cranberry Cherry Sauce 16oz pint (gf) serves 4-6

$18.00

Organic Country White Loaf (sourdough)

$12.00

Organic Multigrain Loaf

$12.00

Organic Sesame Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Organic Olive Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Dinner Rolls Assorted- 1/2 dozen

$9.50

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie Walnut Streusel Topping 9 inch- serves 6-8

$34.00
Classic pumpkin pie

Classic pumpkin pie

$30.00

Apple Pie Double Crust 9 inch- serves 6-8

$32.00

Apple Pie with Brown Butter Crumb Topping 9 inch- serves 6-8

$34.00

Pecan Pie with Espresso Soaked Dates 9 inch- serves 6-8

$42.00

Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie Classic

$34.00

Gluten Free Apple Pie Double Crust

$36.00

Gluten Free Pecan Pie with espresso soaked dates

$44.00

Vegan Pumpkin Raw Cheesecake sweetened with Agave, Dates (gf,v) 6 ounce cups

$7.50Out of stock

Whipped Cream 16 oz pint- serves 4-6

$8.00

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting- 1/2 dozen

$22.00

Cinnamon Toffee Chocolate Chip Blondies (gf,v) 1/2 dozen

$27.00Out of stock

Tahini Brownies (gf,df) 1/2 dozen

$27.00

Molten Chocolate Cakes to Bake at Home - 1/2 dozen

$36.00Out of stock

Frozen Scones Take and Bake (double chocolate) 1/2 dozen

$26.00

Frozen Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Take and Bake 1/2 dozen

$30.00

Frozen Croissants Take and Bake 1/2 dozen

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:50 pm
Restaurant info

Four Cafe is a casual, gourmet, sustainable restaurant that specializes in seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and catering. Our food is prepared in house fresh daily with ingredients personally selected by our chef Michelle Wilton. We utilize organic /non GMO ingredients whenever possible. We offer house made gluten free bread, vegan and vegetarian options, wild salmon, all natural free range chicken and grass fed beef. We do lunch and dinner everyday and breakfast on the weekends.

Website

Location

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Directions

Gallery
Four Cafe image
Four Cafe image
Four Cafe image

