Slow Fast Food.

2005 Colorado Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Sandwiches

House Cured Pastrami

$15.49

Pastrami on a French Roll. Pickle Spear and House Made Oinkster Mustard On the side.

Oinkster Pastrami

$16.99

Pastrami on a French Roll, Red Cabbage Slaw, Caramelized Onions & Swiss Cheese. Pickle Spear and House Made Oinkster Mustard On the side.

Reuben Sandwich

$16.99

Pastrami on Rye. House Made 1000 Island, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Brined, Glazed & Smoked Pork, Slaw, Caramelized Onions Served on a French Roll.

Classic 1/3 Pound Hamburger

$9.49

1/3lb Nebraska Angus Ground Beef, Signature 1000 island, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato on a premium bun.

The Royale

$14.99

A Classic Hamburger with OiNKSTER pastrami, House-Made Chili, Bacon, and your choice of chesse.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.99

BURGERLORDS House-made veggie patty, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and signature thousand island. *contains nuts*

Old Fashioned Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Pulled Dark Meat Chicken, Blended with Mayo. Bread & Butter Pickles, Tomato, White Onions, Served on Sourdough Bread.

Chicken and Brie Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Brie Cheese, Tomato, House-Made Garlic Aioli, and Onion on a Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Baconcrispinator

$11.99

Triple Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup, American Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, and Mayo on a premium bun.

Cluckster

$12.34

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, with Guerrero Farms Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Dill Pickles, And Iceberg Lettuce.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Your Choice of Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough.

B.L.T.

$6.99

Three Pieces of Applewood Smoked Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo. Served on a Grilled Sourdough.

Thanksgiving Turkey Burger

Thanksgiving Turkey Burger

$10.99

Turkey Patty Blended with Thanksgiving herbs and spices, Celery Sage Onion Relish, House-Made Cranberry sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Mayo. On a Premium Bun.

Salads

Chopped Salad with Chicken

$11.99

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.99

Beet Salad

$13.49

Garden Salad

$9.99

Rotisserie Chicken

1⁄4 Chicken white with 2 Sides

$12.50

1⁄4 Chicken dark with 2 Sides

$11.50

1⁄2 Chicken with 2 Sides

$15.75

1⁄2 Chicken a la carte

$12.50

Whole Chicken a la carte

$19.00

1/4 Chicken White a la carte

$6.49

1/4 Chicken Dark a la carte

$5.99

Sides

Belgian Fries

$4.99

Piggy Fries

$6.99

Chili Fries

$6.99

Plain Tots

$4.99

Garlic Tots

$4.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Red Cabbage Slaw

$3.99

Rice

$4.49

Black Beans

$4.49

Plantains

$4.49

12oz Pickle Chips

$3.49

Sauces

$0.99

By the Pound

Pound of Pastrami

$29.99

Pound of BBQ Pulled Pork

$19.99

Soda, Tea, & Coffee

Oinksterade

$4.49

Fountain Sodas

$3.25

Milkshakes & Malts

Vanilla

$6.99

Chocolate

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Ube

$6.99

Shake Of The Month

$7.15

Canned Beer

Swami's IPA

$8.00

Little Bo Pils

$8.00

Ventura Light

$7.00

Canned Wine

White Wine

$12.00

Rose Wine

$12.00

Shirts

Oasis Shirt

$29.99

16 Year Anniversary Shirt

$29.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Slow Fast Food.

2005 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

