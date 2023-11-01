Popular Items

Guac/Chips
Guac/Chips
$5.95

topped with cotija, corn nuts, pepitas

Mexi-Cali Taco
Mexi-Cali Taco
$4.95

roasted chicken, street corn, tomatillo salsa, cotija, house crema, pickled red onion, micro cilantro

Baja Shrimp Taco
Baja Shrimp Taco
$5.45

crispy shrimp, cabbage, sriracha aioli, house crema, pickled jalapeño, pico, micro cilantro