Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Luscious Dumplings Arcadia

1,975 Reviews

$

919 W Duarte Rd

Monrovia, CA 91016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs
Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs
Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面

Dumplings

Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs

Boiled Chive 韭菜三鲜饺 - 10pcs

$13.00

Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)

Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs

Boiled Cabbage 白菜猪肉虾饺 - 10pcs

$13.00

Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp. (Mildly sweet)

Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Pork Soup 蒸汤饺 - 8pcs

$13.00

Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork 蒸蟹肉饺 - 8pcs

$14.00

Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Flaky Fish Dumplings 蒸鱼饺 - 8pcs

$13.00

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Steamed Vegan 蒸素饺 - 8pcs

Steamed Vegan 蒸素饺 - 8pcs

$13.00

Packed with Shiitake mushrooms, flavored bean curd, fresh cabbage, red carrots, glass noodles and shallots

Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs

Pan Fried Pork 煎猪肉饺 -10pcs

$13.00

(BEST SELLER SINCE 2001) Pork Shoulder with a dash of ginger and green onions

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs

Pan Fried Beef, Cheese & Onion煎牛肉芝士洋葱饺 - 10pcs

$14.00

Beef and Cheese ratio is 2:1 (Beef with Monterey Jack Cheese mixed with sweet onions) you can't go wrong!

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs

Pan Fried Flaky Fish Dumplings 煎鱼肉饺 - 10pcs

$13.50

Sole Fillet (white fish) and Napa (Chinese Cabbage) for clean, mildly and slightly sweet flavor.

Pan Fried Chicken 煎鸡肉饺 -10pcs

Pan Fried Chicken 煎鸡肉饺 -10pcs

$13.00

Made with all white meat chicken breast and cabbage

Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs

Pan Fried Chive Pockets 韭菜盒子 - 3pcs

$12.00

Packed with Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulders, Fried Eggs and Glass Noodles (another traditional favorite)

Noodles/Rice Bowls

Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面

Angus Stewed Beef Noodle/安格斯牛肉面

$13.50
Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面

Stewed Pork Belly Noodle/ 东坡大肉面

$13.00
Pickle & Pork Noodle/榨菜肉丝汤面

Pickle & Pork Noodle/榨菜肉丝汤面

$12.00
Stewed Beef Tendon Noodle/牛筋面

Stewed Beef Tendon Noodle/牛筋面

$14.00

We use the best Single beef Tendon (牛单筋）， not your usual double tendon (50% less cost), slow cooked for 2.5hrs. High in protein and 0.5g fat per 100grams of meat.

Mushroom Meat Sauce Dry Noodle, Soup Separate/冬菇肉燥拌面

Mushroom Meat Sauce Dry Noodle, Soup Separate/冬菇肉燥拌面

$13.00
Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)/素鸡饭

Vegan Ginger "Chicken" Rice Bowl (Plant Based)/素鸡饭

$12.00
Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl/安格斯牛肉饭

Angus Stewed Beef Rice Bowl/安格斯牛肉饭

$13.50
Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl/ 东坡大肉饭

Stewed Pork Belly Rice Bowl/ 东坡大肉饭

$13.00
Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl/ 冬菇肉燥饭

Mushroom Meat Sauce Rice Bowl/ 冬菇肉燥饭

$13.00
Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed /大米饭

Kokuho Extra Fancy Rice - 5X Hand Washed /大米饭

$3.00

Appetizers

Flavors Stewed Bean Curd/ 卤水豆干

Flavors Stewed Bean Curd/ 卤水豆干

$4.50
Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗

Baby Bok Choy/蚝油小白菜苗

$6.50

Freshly Hand Pickled Baby Bok Choy with a side of vegan (mushroom based) oyster sauce.

Wood Ear Mushrooms/凉拌东北木耳

Wood Ear Mushrooms/凉拌东北木耳

$6.50

Northern China Black Mushrooms (fugus) mixed with Thai chili, green onions and cilantro.

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝

Seaweed Salad In Chili & Garlic Sauce/凉拌海带丝

$6.50

Hand tossed seaweed with house chili oil, garlic sauce and fresh cilantro.

Slice Pork Ears And Bean Curd/豆干猪耳

Slice Pork Ears And Bean Curd/豆干猪耳

$8.50
Sliced Pork Knuckle, Flavors Stewed/卤肘花

Sliced Pork Knuckle, Flavors Stewed/卤肘花

$9.50
Lotus Roots/ 凉拌藕片

Lotus Roots/ 凉拌藕片

$6.50

mixed with rice vinegar and hint of ginger and bell peppers

Chili Oil/自制辣椒油 - 8oz Jar

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Chili Oil, Made in house 3 times a week.

Drink

Fine Hot Tea - 精选热茶

$3.75Out of stock

Itoen Japanese Green Tea (sugar free)/ 日本无糖绿茶

$3.75

S.Pelegrino/ 意大利苏打水

$3.75

Sprite Can / 雪碧

$2.25

Bottled Mexican Coke - （玻璃瓶可乐）

$3.75

Coke/ 可乐

$2.25

Diet Coke Can / 无糖可乐

$2.25

Apple Sidra/ 苹果西打

$3.25

Fine Bottled Drinks (精选瓶装饮料）

$3.50

Fine Canned Drinks ( 精选听装饮料）

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rolling Since 2001~ 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand

Website

Location

919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia, CA 91016

Directions

Gallery
Luscious Dumplings image
Luscious Dumplings image
Luscious Dumplings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meizhou Dongpo - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
400 S Baldwin Ave #2045 Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel - Noodology-534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA
orange starNo Reviews
534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1 San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurantnext
Noodle World - Alhambra
orange starNo Reviews
700 Valley Blvd Alhambra, CA 91830
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra
orange starNo Reviews
208 East Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
orange starNo Reviews
55 s madison ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - South Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
456 Fair Oaks Avenue South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Monrovia

Ikonicks Burgers & Brew Co.
orange star4.1 • 450
406 S Myrtle Ave Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0022 - Monrovia
orange star4.6 • 421
941 W Huntington Dr Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
sharetea monrovia
orange star4.0 • 69
506 S MYRTLE AVE MONROVIA, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0218 - Monrovia
orange star4.3 • 57
186 W. Foothill Blvd Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
ZZD - WG0218 - Monrovia 2
orange star4.3 • 57
186 W. Foothill Blvd Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monrovia
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Azusa
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston