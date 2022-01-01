Chinese
Luscious Dumplings Arcadia
1,975 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rolling Since 2001~ 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand
Location
919 W Duarte Rd, Monrovia, CA 91016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
壹锅鸡-San Gabriel - Noodology-534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1, San Gabriel, CA
No Reviews
534 E Valley Blvd Ste #1 San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurant
Phoenix Restaurant & Dessert - Alhambra
No Reviews
208 East Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurant
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
No Reviews
55 s madison ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant