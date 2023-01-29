Pho Sure Shrewsbury

  • Home
Popular Items

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS
VIETNAMESE SANDWICH contains gluten
CHICKEN PHO

BASIC DRINKS

LIMEADE

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

WHOLE MILK

$2.00

PHO SURE TEA BAR SIGNATURE DRINKS

Pho Sure Tea Bar's Signature Drinks

TOP FAN

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea, Lychee Syrup, Tapioca Boba & Aloe Vera

NO SOUP FOR YOU

$5.00Out of stock

Black Tea, Creamer, Simple Syrup, Grass Jelly & Tapioca Boba

RT. 9

$5.00

Honey Jasmine Green Tea, Lemonade & Aloe Vera

ALWAYS SONNY

$5.00

Taro Smoothie, Grass Jelly & Aloe Vera

TWENTY PHO SEVEN

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee & Condensed Milk

OATLY TWENTY PHO SEVEN

$5.00

Iced coffee with oat milk. Dairy free!

BROWN SUGAR LATTE

$5.00Out of stock

milk over ice and brown sugar boba

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.00Out of stock

iced black milk tea with brown sugar boba

BASIC SMOOTHIES

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.50

TARO SMOOTHIE

$4.50

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$4.50

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.50

PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$4.50

VANILLA PUDDING SMOOTHIE

$4.50

PREMIUM SMOOTHIES

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$5.00

LYCHEE SMOOTHIE

$5.00

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.00

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.00

COFFEE SMOOTHIE

$5.00

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.00

SMOOTHIE COMBOS

COCONUT PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.00

COCONUT MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

COCONUT AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

COCONUT TARO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

COCONUT STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00

COCONUT RED BEAN SMOOTHIE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

TARO AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

PEACH MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.00

PEACH PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.00

PEACH STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00

JUICY ICED TEA

MANGO ICED TEA

$4.00

PASSION FRUIT ICED TEA

$4.00

LYCHEE ICED TEA

$4.00

HONEY ICED TEA

$4.00

STRAWBERRY ICED TEA

$4.00

PEACH ICED TEA

$4.00

ICED MILK TEAS

ORIGINAL BLACK ICED MILK TEA

$4.50

THAI ICED MILK TEA

$4.50

TARO MILK GREEN ICED TEA

$4.50

MANGO MILK GREEN ICED TEA

$4.50

HONEY MILK GREEN ICED TEA

$4.50

HONEYDEW MELON ICED MILK TEA

$4.50

MATCHA MILK ICED TEA

$4.50

PHO SURE FAVORITE

DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS contain gluten

DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS contain gluten

$7.95

Crispy wings tossed in soy-ginger sauce, choice of regular or spicy. ALERT: this item is not soy free nor gluten free!

VIETNAMESE SANDWICH contains gluten

VIETNAMESE SANDWICH contains gluten

$6.50

Stuffed with a choice of protein, pickled veggies, jalapenos, cilantro, house-made mayonnaise. ALERT: this item is not gluten free! Beef, tofu and cold cut choices can be made soy free.

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS

FRESH SUMMER ROLLS

$6.50

Rice vermicelli, shredded lettuce, mint & chives wrapped in rice paper, served chilled with peanut sauce. Grilled meat & beef rolls also have pickled daikon & carrot.

CLASSIC APPS

CRAB RANGOONS contains gluten

CRAB RANGOONS contains gluten

$7.95

Crispy little bundles of cream cheese, crab sticks & onion, served with house apricot duck sauce. Alert: this item contains seafood and is not gluten free!

CRISPY SPRING ROLLS contains gluten

CRISPY SPRING ROLLS contains gluten

$6.50

Crispy golden rolls of minced pork, shredded vegetables, wood-ear mushrooms & bean noodles, served with sweet chili sauce. Alert: this item contains mushroom and is not gluten free!

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.95

Cucumber, carrot, mint & onion tossed in a citrus dressing infused with fish sauce, served in a wonton cone with rice crackers, garnished with fried shallots & peanuts.

SHRIMP ROCKETS contains gluten

SHRIMP ROCKETS contains gluten

$6.25

Shrimp & scallion wrapped in spring roll shell, fried to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce. Alert: this item contains shrimp and is not gluten free!

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Mixed green & iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing.

COMBO BOWLS with rice noodles

Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#1 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & FLANK

$13.00

Rare eye round * & flank. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#2 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & BRISKET

$13.00

Rare eye round * & brisket. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#3 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & TENDON

$13.00

Rare eye round * & tendon. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#4 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & TRIPE

$13.00

Rare eye round * & tripe. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#5 COMBO BOWL: FLANK & BRISKET

$13.00

Flank & brisket. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

#6 COMBO BOWL FLANK & TENDON

$13.00

#7 COMBO BOWL: FLANK & TRIPE

$13.00

#8 COMBO BOWL: BRISKET & TENDON

$13.00

#9 COMBO BOWL: BRISKET & TRIPE

$13.00

CLASSIC BOWLS with rice noodles

Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

PHO FILET MIGNON*

$17.00

Filet mignon*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

BASIC BOWL: EYE ROUND*

$13.00

Rare eye round*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

PHO WITH BEEF MEATBALLS

$13.00

Beef meatballs. Rice noodles topped with beef meatball in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

SURE SPECIAL: EYE ROUND*, FLANK, BRISKET, TENDON, TRIPE

$14.00

Flank, brisket, tendon, tripe & rare eye round*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

SATE BOWL: SPICY EYE ROUND*

$13.00

Rare eye round steak* & spicy chili saté. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

CHICKEN PHO

$12.00

Tender braised chicken & aromatic chicken broth. Rice noodles topped with chicken in an aromatic chicken phonbroth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

PHO WITH BEEF FLANK

$13.00

PHO WITH BEEF BRISKET

$13.00

PHO WITH BEEF TENDON

$13.00

PHO WITH BEEF TRIPE

$13.00

SPECIAL NOODLE SOUPS

Special Noodles Soups. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

SEAFOOD NOODLE

$13.00

Shrimp, fish cake & squid in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

VEGGIE TOFU BOWL

$12.00

Tofu & vegetables in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

CELLOPHANE NOODLE

$12.00

Clear thin bean noodle in chicken broth with choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

RAMEN NOODLE

$12.00

Ramen noodles in chicken broth, vegetables & hard-boiled egg, choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime. ALERT: THIS ITEM CONTAINS EGG AND IS NOT GLUTEN FREE.

UDON NOODLE SOUP

$12.00

Udon noodle in chicken broth & fried dough, choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime, onion, scallion & cilantro. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT GLUTEN FREE!

REGIONAL SOUPS

Regional specialties. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime. onion, scallion & cilantro.

SPICY HUE BOWL

$13.00

Thick rice noodle with beef shank, flank & pork ham in spicy chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

SAIGON NOODLE

$13.00

Pork, shrimp & quail eggs in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

VERMICELLI BOWLS

Thin rice noodle topped with lettuce, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, roasted peanuts & pork spring roll. Choice of protein, served with a side of fish sauce or peanut sauce.

VERMICELLI BOWL

$14.00

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and choice of protein.

PAD THAI

$13.00

Rice noodles stir-fried in a sweet vinegar sauce, served with bean sprouts, roasted peanuts & choice of protein. Alert: this item is not soy free!

STIR-FRIED UDON NOODLES

$13.00

Stir-fried vegetables & udon noodle in house special sauce with choice of protein. Alert: this item is not gluten free!

STIR-FRIED RICE NOODLES

$13.00

Stir-fried vegetables & rice noodle in house special sauce with choice of protein.

STIR-FRIED EGG NOODLES

$13.00

GRILLED RICE PLATES

Hot off the grill!
GRILLED PORK CHOP

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$15.50

Grilled pork chop* served with a fried egg*, pickled carrot & daikon, served with fish sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT SOY FREE!

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATE

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATE

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast served with a fried egg*, pickled carrot & daikon, served with fish sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT SOY FREE!

STIR-FRIED RICE PLATES

SHAKY BEEF

$17.50

Sirloin cubes * stir-fried with onion, garlic & black pepper. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.

SPICY STIR-FRIED BEEF

SPICY STIR-FRIED BEEF

$15.50

Slices of tender beef* stir-fried with onion in house spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS SPICY, NOT GLUTEN FREE NOR SOY FREE!

SPECIAL SHRIMP PLATE

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp in a special sweet and sour sauce with a hint of chili. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.

LEMONGRASS PLATES

LEMONGRASS PLATES

$13.00

Tender slices of meat stir-fried in a spicy lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. (not spicy available upon request)

LEMONGRASS FISH

$14.00

Pan seared, spicy lemongrass rubbed Tilapia fillet, served with fish sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.

THE WOKS

$13.00

Stir-fried vegetables, served with white rice, choice of protein. (no garnish)

SALAD BOWLS

ENTREE SALAD BOWLS

$13.00

FRIED RICE WITH VEGETABLES

Fried rice with choice of protein & egg. (spicy available upon request)

HOUSE FRIED RICE WITH VEGETABLES

$13.00

FRIED RICE WITH PINEAPPLE

HOUSE FRIED RICE WITH PINEAPPLE

$13.00

VEGAN APPETIZERS

VEGAN SUMMER ROLLS

$6.50

Fried tofu, shredded lettuce, mint & rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served chilled with a side of peanut sauce.

VEGAN SANDWICH

$6.50

Stuffed with lemongrass tofu, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrot & daikon. Alert: this item is not gluten free!

VEGAN CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.95

Fried tofu, cucumber, carrot, mint, onion, roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy citrus dressing, served with rice crackers.

VEGAN SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Mixed green & iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing.

VEGAN SALADS

VEGAN TOFU ENTREE SALAD

$13.00

Lemongrass tofu on a bed of mixed greens & iceberg lettuce, served with house ginger dressing.

VEGAN NOODLE SOUPS

Noodles topped with tofu & vegetables in a clear vegetable broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime. Alert: this item contains trace of mushroom, soy and gluten!

VEGAN NOODLE SOUP BOWL

$12.00

Rice noodles topped with tofu & vegetables in a clear vegetable broth. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.

VEGAN VERMICELLI & NOODLES

VEGAN LEMONGRASS TOFU VERMICELLI BOWL

$13.00

Lemongrass tofu served on a bed of rice vermicelli, mint, peanuts, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts and a side of vegan sauce or peanut sauce.

VEGAN TOFU STIR-FRIED NOODLES

$13.00

Stir-fried tofu & vegetables in house special sauce with choice of noodle.

VEGAN STIR-FRY & FRIED RICE

Vegan Stir-fried Favorites!

VEGAN LEMONGRASS TOFU

$13.00

Lightly fried tofu cubes stir-fried with spicy lemongrass sauce, served with white rice. (not spicy available upon request)

THE VEGAN WOK

$13.00

Lightly fried tofu cubes stir-fried with vegetables, served with white rice.

VEGAN TOFU FRIED RICE

$13.00

Fried rice with tofu & diced vegetables or pineapple. (spicy available upon request)

SAUCES

PEANUT SAUCE (contain gluten)

$0.50

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

APRICOT DUCK SAUCE

$0.50

SRIRACHA SAUCE

$0.50

HOISIN SAUCE

$0.50

FISH SAUCE

$0.50

GINGER DRESSING

$0.50

SPICY SATE SAUCE

$0.50

SOY SAUCE

$0.50

REGULAR WING SAUCE

$0.50

SPICY WING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF NOODLES

SIDE OF RICE NOODLES

$3.50

SIDE OF YELLOW NOODLES

$3.50

SIDE OF RAMEN NOODLES

$3.50

SIDE OF UDON NOODLES

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Shrewsbury's first and only authentic Vietnamese restaurant. If you're looking for a unique dining experience to send your taste buds on a far east escape, Pho Sure is the place for you. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the White City Plaza, between Dunkin Donuts and Planet Fitness.

Website

Location

114 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01544

Directions

Gallery
Pho Sure Shrewsbury image
Pho Sure Shrewsbury image
Pho Sure Shrewsbury image
Pho Sure Shrewsbury image

