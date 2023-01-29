- Home
Pho Sure Shrewsbury
PHO SURE TEA BAR SIGNATURE DRINKS
TOP FAN
Jasmine Green Tea, Lychee Syrup, Tapioca Boba & Aloe Vera
NO SOUP FOR YOU
Black Tea, Creamer, Simple Syrup, Grass Jelly & Tapioca Boba
RT. 9
Honey Jasmine Green Tea, Lemonade & Aloe Vera
ALWAYS SONNY
Taro Smoothie, Grass Jelly & Aloe Vera
TWENTY PHO SEVEN
Vietnamese Iced Coffee & Condensed Milk
OATLY TWENTY PHO SEVEN
Iced coffee with oat milk. Dairy free!
BROWN SUGAR LATTE
milk over ice and brown sugar boba
BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA
iced black milk tea with brown sugar boba
BASIC SMOOTHIES
PREMIUM SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIE COMBOS
COCONUT PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE
COCONUT MANGO SMOOTHIE
COCONUT AVOCADO SMOOTHIE
COCONUT TARO SMOOTHIE
COCONUT STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
COCONUT RED BEAN SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY AVOCADO SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE
STRAWBERRY MANGO SMOOTHIE
PINEAPPLE MANGO SMOOTHIE
TARO AVOCADO SMOOTHIE
PEACH MANGO SMOOTHIE
PEACH PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE
PEACH STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
JUICY ICED TEA
ICED MILK TEAS
PHO SURE FAVORITE
DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS contain gluten
Crispy wings tossed in soy-ginger sauce, choice of regular or spicy. ALERT: this item is not soy free nor gluten free!
VIETNAMESE SANDWICH contains gluten
Stuffed with a choice of protein, pickled veggies, jalapenos, cilantro, house-made mayonnaise. ALERT: this item is not gluten free! Beef, tofu and cold cut choices can be made soy free.
FRESH SUMMER ROLLS
Rice vermicelli, shredded lettuce, mint & chives wrapped in rice paper, served chilled with peanut sauce. Grilled meat & beef rolls also have pickled daikon & carrot.
CLASSIC APPS
CRAB RANGOONS contains gluten
Crispy little bundles of cream cheese, crab sticks & onion, served with house apricot duck sauce. Alert: this item contains seafood and is not gluten free!
CRISPY SPRING ROLLS contains gluten
Crispy golden rolls of minced pork, shredded vegetables, wood-ear mushrooms & bean noodles, served with sweet chili sauce. Alert: this item contains mushroom and is not gluten free!
CUCUMBER SALAD
Cucumber, carrot, mint & onion tossed in a citrus dressing infused with fish sauce, served in a wonton cone with rice crackers, garnished with fried shallots & peanuts.
SHRIMP ROCKETS contains gluten
Shrimp & scallion wrapped in spring roll shell, fried to perfection, served with sweet chili sauce. Alert: this item contains shrimp and is not gluten free!
SIDE SALAD
Mixed green & iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing.
COMBO BOWLS with rice noodles
#1 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & FLANK
Rare eye round * & flank. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
#2 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & BRISKET
Rare eye round * & brisket. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
#3 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & TENDON
Rare eye round * & tendon. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
#4 COMBO BOWL: EYE ROUND* & TRIPE
Rare eye round * & tripe. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
#5 COMBO BOWL: FLANK & BRISKET
Flank & brisket. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
#6 COMBO BOWL FLANK & TENDON
#7 COMBO BOWL: FLANK & TRIPE
#8 COMBO BOWL: BRISKET & TENDON
#9 COMBO BOWL: BRISKET & TRIPE
CLASSIC BOWLS with rice noodles
PHO FILET MIGNON*
Filet mignon*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
BASIC BOWL: EYE ROUND*
Rare eye round*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
PHO WITH BEEF MEATBALLS
Beef meatballs. Rice noodles topped with beef meatball in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
SURE SPECIAL: EYE ROUND*, FLANK, BRISKET, TENDON, TRIPE
Flank, brisket, tendon, tripe & rare eye round*. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
SATE BOWL: SPICY EYE ROUND*
Rare eye round steak* & spicy chili saté. Rice noodles topped with thin slices of beef in a traditional aromatic beef broth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
CHICKEN PHO
Tender braised chicken & aromatic chicken broth. Rice noodles topped with chicken in an aromatic chicken phonbroth & garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
PHO WITH BEEF FLANK
PHO WITH BEEF BRISKET
PHO WITH BEEF TENDON
PHO WITH BEEF TRIPE
SPECIAL NOODLE SOUPS
SEAFOOD NOODLE
Shrimp, fish cake & squid in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
VEGGIE TOFU BOWL
Tofu & vegetables in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
CELLOPHANE NOODLE
Clear thin bean noodle in chicken broth with choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
RAMEN NOODLE
Ramen noodles in chicken broth, vegetables & hard-boiled egg, choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime. ALERT: THIS ITEM CONTAINS EGG AND IS NOT GLUTEN FREE.
UDON NOODLE SOUP
Udon noodle in chicken broth & fried dough, choice of protein. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime, onion, scallion & cilantro. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT GLUTEN FREE!
REGIONAL SOUPS
SPICY HUE BOWL
Thick rice noodle with beef shank, flank & pork ham in spicy chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
SAIGON NOODLE
Pork, shrimp & quail eggs in chicken broth with choice of noodle. Garnished with cilantro, scallions & onion. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno & lime.
VERMICELLI BOWLS
STIR-FRIED NOODLES
PAD THAI
Rice noodles stir-fried in a sweet vinegar sauce, served with bean sprouts, roasted peanuts & choice of protein. Alert: this item is not soy free!
STIR-FRIED UDON NOODLES
Stir-fried vegetables & udon noodle in house special sauce with choice of protein. Alert: this item is not gluten free!
STIR-FRIED RICE NOODLES
Stir-fried vegetables & rice noodle in house special sauce with choice of protein.
STIR-FRIED EGG NOODLES
GRILLED RICE PLATES
GRILLED PORK CHOP
Grilled pork chop* served with a fried egg*, pickled carrot & daikon, served with fish sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT SOY FREE!
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST PLATE
Grilled chicken breast served with a fried egg*, pickled carrot & daikon, served with fish sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS NOT SOY FREE!
STIR-FRIED RICE PLATES
SHAKY BEEF
Sirloin cubes * stir-fried with onion, garlic & black pepper. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.
SPICY STIR-FRIED BEEF
Slices of tender beef* stir-fried with onion in house spicy sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. ALERT: THIS ITEM IS SPICY, NOT GLUTEN FREE NOR SOY FREE!
SPECIAL SHRIMP PLATE
Jumbo shrimp in a special sweet and sour sauce with a hint of chili. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.
LEMONGRASS PLATES
Tender slices of meat stir-fried in a spicy lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato. (not spicy available upon request)
LEMONGRASS FISH
Pan seared, spicy lemongrass rubbed Tilapia fillet, served with fish sauce. Served with steamed rice, garnished with lettuce, cucumber & tomato.
THE WOKS
Stir-fried vegetables, served with white rice, choice of protein. (no garnish)
FRIED RICE WITH VEGETABLES
FRIED RICE WITH PINEAPPLE
VEGAN APPETIZERS
VEGAN SUMMER ROLLS
Fried tofu, shredded lettuce, mint & rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served chilled with a side of peanut sauce.
VEGAN SANDWICH
Stuffed with lemongrass tofu, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrot & daikon. Alert: this item is not gluten free!
VEGAN CUCUMBER SALAD
Fried tofu, cucumber, carrot, mint, onion, roasted peanuts tossed in a spicy citrus dressing, served with rice crackers.
VEGAN SIDE SALAD
Mixed green & iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing.
VEGAN SALADS
VEGAN NOODLE SOUPS
VEGAN VERMICELLI & NOODLES
VEGAN LEMONGRASS TOFU VERMICELLI BOWL
Lemongrass tofu served on a bed of rice vermicelli, mint, peanuts, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts and a side of vegan sauce or peanut sauce.
VEGAN TOFU STIR-FRIED NOODLES
Stir-fried tofu & vegetables in house special sauce with choice of noodle.
VEGAN STIR-FRY & FRIED RICE
VEGAN LEMONGRASS TOFU
Lightly fried tofu cubes stir-fried with spicy lemongrass sauce, served with white rice. (not spicy available upon request)
THE VEGAN WOK
Lightly fried tofu cubes stir-fried with vegetables, served with white rice.
VEGAN TOFU FRIED RICE
Fried rice with tofu & diced vegetables or pineapple. (spicy available upon request)
SAUCES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Shrewsbury's first and only authentic Vietnamese restaurant. If you're looking for a unique dining experience to send your taste buds on a far east escape, Pho Sure is the place for you. We are conveniently located on Route 9 in the White City Plaza, between Dunkin Donuts and Planet Fitness.
114 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01544