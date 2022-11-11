Restaurant header imageView gallery

Atlantic Poke - Shrewsbury

review star

No reviews yet

193 Boston Turnpike Road

Unit 4140

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Scooper
Three Scooper
The Atlantic

Build Your Own 2.0

Two Scooper

Two Scooper

$13.75

Fill Me Up!

Three Scooper

Three Scooper

$17.75

Give Me Some More!

Four Scooper

Four Scooper

$21.75

Can't Get Enough!

Signature Menu 2.0

Cali Roll Bowl

Cali Roll Bowl

$15.00

Crab Salad served with your choice of Base, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi and Avocado drizzled with our house made sweet and creamy Atlantic Sauce and our Traditional sweet, sesame soy.

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken & Shrimp served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot,Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado drizzled with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.

Plant Based Super Star!

Plant Based Super Star!

$15.00

Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.

Land Lover

Land Lover

$15.00

Chicken served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

$15.50

Salmon (raw) & Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado & Wasabi drizzled with our house made creamy Spicy Mayo (Mayo based sauce with Sriracha) & Ginger Sauce (Soy based sauce rich with ginger, oil and some sweetness.).

Wasabi Tuna

Wasabi Tuna

$15.00

Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Wasabi then drizzled with our Traditional sweet sesame soy and creamy Wasabi Mayo.

Drinks

AHA Mango Black Tea

AHA Mango Black Tea

$3.00
AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00
AHA Watermelon Lime

AHA Watermelon Lime

$3.00
AHA Raspberry Acai

AHA Raspberry Acai

$3.00Out of stock
Honest Peach Oolong

Honest Peach Oolong

$3.00
Honest Honey Green Tea

Honest Honey Green Tea

$3.50
Honest Half and Half

Honest Half and Half

$3.50
Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$3.00
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00
Dasani 16.9 water

Dasani 16.9 water

$2.00

Chips

Cape Cod Potato Chips

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$2.75

Sweets

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treats GF

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treats GF

$3.75

Sweet Street Salted Carmel

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Atlantic Poké is a food concept serving all the great flavors you have grown to love from eating sushi, in our Signature Bowls and build your own bowl format.

193 Boston Turnpike Road, Unit 4140, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

