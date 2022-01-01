Shrewsbury restaurants you'll love
Shrewsbury's top cuisines
Must-try Shrewsbury restaurants
More about Atlantic Poké
Atlantic Poké
193 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|The Atlantic
|$16.75
Salmon (raw) & Tuna (raw) served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pickled Ginger, Avocado & Wasabi drizzled with our house made creamy Spicy Mayo (Mayo based sauce with Sriracha) & Ginger Sauce (Soy based sauce rich with ginger, oil and some sweetness.).
|Plant Based Super Star!
|$16.75
Organic Tofu served with your choice of base,Edamame, Carrot, Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Quinoa, Red Cabbage & Avocado served with our House made Ginger Sauce.
|Chicken & Shrimp
|$16.75
Chicken & Shrimp served with your choice of base, Edamame, Carrot,Green Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Red Cabbage & Avocado drizzled with House Ginger Sauce and sweet n’ creamy Atlantic Sauce.
More about Thai & I
Thai & I
274 South St, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|Crab
|$8.95
|CH Satay
|$9.95
|Crispy Rolls
|$8.95
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0344
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0344
98 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
More about Napoli
Napoli
79 South Quinsigamond Ave, Shrewsbury