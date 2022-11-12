Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Thai & I Shrewsbury

review star

No reviews yet

274 South St

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Dinner
Curry
Drunken Dinner

Appetizers

CH Satay

CH Satay

$9.95
Wings

Wings

$9.95
Chive

Chive

$8.95
Coco Shrimp

Coco Shrimp

$8.95
Crab

Crab

$8.95
Brussel

Brussel

$8.95
Edamame

Edamame

$8.95
Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle

$8.95
Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.95
Sampler

Sampler

$16.95
Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$8.95
SH Shumai

SH Shumai

$8.95
SH Tempura

SH Tempura

$8.95
Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$8.95
Soft Rolls

Soft Rolls

$8.95
Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$8.95
Veg Dumpling

Veg Dumpling

$8.95
Veg Sampler

Veg Sampler

$15.95

Catering

$58.00
Chicken Curry Puff

Chicken Curry Puff

$8.95

Veg Crispy Roll

$8.95

Veg soft roll

$8.95

Combinations

Stir Fry

Curry

Curry

Desserts

Banana Rolls w/honey

Banana Rolls w/honey

$8.95
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Out of stock
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.95
Custard Sticky Rice

Custard Sticky Rice

$9.95

Gift Certificate

Duck Varieties

Boston Volcano Dinner

Boston Volcano Dinner

$27.95
Rama Duck Dinner

Rama Duck Dinner

$27.95
Bangkok Duck Dinner

Bangkok Duck Dinner

$27.95
Orange Duck Dinner

Orange Duck Dinner

$27.95

House Specialties

Tamarind Fish Dinner

Tamarind Fish Dinner

$19.95
Mango Curry Dinner

Mango Curry Dinner

$18.95
Spicy Fish Dinner

Spicy Fish Dinner

$19.95
Thai & I Special Dinner

Thai & I Special Dinner

$16.95
Veg Delight Dinner

Veg Delight Dinner

$16.95
Khao Soi Dinner

Khao Soi Dinner

$16.95
Khao Soi Veggie Dinner

Khao Soi Veggie Dinner

$16.95
SF Basil Dinner

SF Basil Dinner

$19.95
Crispy Chicken Basil Dinner

Crispy Chicken Basil Dinner

$17.95
Lemongrass Chicken Dinner

Lemongrass Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Noodles & Fried Rice

Pad Thai Dinner

Pad Thai Dinner

FPT Dinner

FPT Dinner

Drunken Dinner

Drunken Dinner

Pad See U Dinner

Pad See U Dinner

Fried Rice Dinner

Fried Rice Dinner

Pine Fried Rice Dinner

Pine Fried Rice Dinner

see u in Kale Dinner

see u in Kale Dinner

Basil Fried Rice Dinner

Basil Fried Rice Dinner

Thai Lo Mein Dinner

Thai Lo Mein Dinner

$15.95
Mango FR Dinner

Mango FR Dinner

$15.95

Salads

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$14.95
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.95
Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.95

Side Dishes

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.95
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$2.95
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.95
House Salad

House Salad

$6.95
Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$4.95
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.95
Steam Mix Veg

Steam Mix Veg

$9.95
Sw&Sour Sauce

Sw&Sour Sauce

$0.50
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50
Hot Oil

Hot Oil

$0.50
Steam Noodles

Steam Noodles

$3.95
Yellow Curry Sauce

Yellow Curry Sauce

$5.95

Soups

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95
Pho

Pho

$12.95
Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.95
Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$8.95
Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.95
Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$4.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.95

Thai Hot Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

274 South St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

Directions

Gallery
Thai & I image
Thai & I image
Thai & I image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
orange star4.5 • 894
369 West Main St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Rice Violet Worcester - 287 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
287 Main Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884
orange starNo Reviews
545 Southwest Cutoff Worcester, MA 01607
View restaurantnext
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East
orange starNo Reviews
547 Boston Post Road East Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Thai on the Fly - Westford, MA
orange star4.7 • 1,524
439 Littleton Street Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Asian Plus Noodle & Rice
orange starNo Reviews
313 Littleton Road Westford, MA 01886
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Shrewsbury
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston