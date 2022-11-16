Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough 547 Boston Post Road East

review star

No reviews yet

547 Boston Post Road East

Marlborough, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Edamame

$22.00+

Fried Tofu

$30.00+

Scallion Pancake

$30.00+

Fried Chicken Dumpling (Gyoza)

$30.00+

Fried Veggie Dumpling (gyoza)

$30.00+

Crispy Chicken Wonton

$30.00+

Blueberry Rangoon

$30.00+

Chicken Satay

$35.00+

Crispy Roll

$30.00+

Salad

Peanut Sauce Salad

$40.00+

Up to Me Salad

$30.00+

Korean & Japanese

Chicken Teriyaki Half Tray (5 Serving)

$55.00

Chicken Teriyaki Full Tray (10 Serving)

$105.00

Tofu Teriyaki Half Tray (5 Serving)

$55.00

Tofu Teriyaki Full Tray (10 Serving)

$105.00

Beef Teriyaki Half Tray (5 Serving)

$65.00

Beef Teriyaki Full Tray (10 Serving)

$125.00

Spicy Korean Chicken Half Tray (5 Serving)

$55.00

Spicy Korean Chicken Full Tray (10 Serving)

$105.00

Beef Bulgogi Half Tray (5 Serving)

$65.00

Beef Bulgogi Full Tray (10 Serving)

$125.00

Kapow (Rice on side)

Ground Chicken Kapow

$60.00+

Fried Tofu Kapow

$60.00+

Beef Kapow

$65.00+

Salmon Kapow

$80.00+

Mixed Seafood Kapow

$80.00+

Noodle Stir-Fried

Pad Thai

Spicy Basil Pad Thai

Pad See Ew

Hang Over Noodle

Udon on Fire

Garlic Udon

Thai Noodle Stir Fried (kua kai)

Lo Mein stir-fried

Fried Rice

Up to Me Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Entree Stir Fried

Grandmother Garden

Cashew Nut

Spicy Basil

Black Pepper Garlic

Spicy Eggplant

Fresh Ginger

Peanut Sauce Stir Fried

Curry

Massaman Curry

Red Curry

Green Curry

Yellow Curry

Panang Curry

Side

Side

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image

