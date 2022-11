Porky’s Platter feeds 4-6

$85.00

This platter comes with a full rack of ribs, 1/3 lb each of brisket, burnt ends, pork, ham, turkey and smoked sausage. It also comes with 6 pieces of cornbread, a large order of fries and 3 large sides dishes of your choice. *There are no substitutions on the Porky's Platter*