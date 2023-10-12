Popular Items

Latte

$4.25+

B.L.T.

$12.00

Thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, mayo & Amour Spreads heirloom tomato jam on Red Bicycle peasant bread. Served with a salad or country potatoes.

Mocha

$4.75+

Food

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.

Banana Toast

$6.00

Choice of peanut butter or nutella, topped with banana & honey on Red Bicycle peasant bread.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, two eggs, cheese, country potatoes & spicy avocado salsa verde.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

One egg, choice of protein, topped with pickled onions & Amour Spreads onion beer jam on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes. *Bun contains dairy.

Chicken Salad Melt

$11.00

Peasant toast topped with house made chicken salad, thick cut bacon & melted cheddar cheese. Served with a salad or country potatoes.

French Toast

$8.00

French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Tricolor quinoa with feta, tomato, cucumber, sundried tomatoes & spiced almonds. Tossed in a preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Make Your Own Toast

$2.00

Piece of buttered toast with your choice of spreads.

Publik Breakfast

$11.00

Choice of protein, two eggs any style, a piece of buttered toast & side of Amour Spreads jam.

Publik Burger

$13.00

6oz burger patty, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, house fry sauce, onion beer jam & American cheese on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes.

Publik Hash

$12.00

Red Bicycle peasant toast topped with choice of protein, country potatoes & two eggs any style. Served with a side of crème fraîche.

Publik House Made Granola

$7.00

Marcona Almonds, Almonds, Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Chips, dried cranberries, golden raisins & a drizzle of honey. Served with Greek yogurt or milk.

Simple Salad

$9.00

Heritage greens, avocado, seasonal veggies, toast croutons, pickled onions & a preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Toast & Gravy

$15.00

Peasant toast, sausage gravy, country potatoes & two eggs any style.

Tofu Rancheros

$13.00

Tofu scramble, avocado, corn tortillas, and ranchero sauce. Vegan.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Vegan Impossible patty, tomato, butter lettuce, onion beer jam & Vegenaise on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes. *Patty is vegan but contains gluten. *Bun contains dairy.

Veggie Toast

$10.00

Red Bicycle toast topped with hummus, micro greens & seasonal veggies. Served with a salad or country potatoes.

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

To Go Drip

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Browned Butter Caramel

$4.75+

Linger Longer

$4.75+Out of stock

Miso Caramel

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Fancy Nancy

$4.75+

Spiced Mocha

$4.75+

mocha latte infused with chilis, nutmeg & cinnamon, served hot or iced

Gryffindor

$4.75+

a butternut squash spiced latte served hot or iced

Second Summer

$4.75+

cold brew shaken with orange, vanilla, honey & oatmilk, served iced

Hazelnut

$4.75+

a warm, nutty latte with house-made hazelnut paste, served hot or ice

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Juice

$3.50+

Sparkling Mint Limeade

$4.00+

Mint, Lime and Sparkling water. Refreshing!

Steamer

$2.00+

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Harvest Moon

$4.25+

Tea

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$4.50+

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$0.00+

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Whole Bean

Central Ninth

$18.00Out of stock

Tasting notes - dark chocolate | caramel | red fruits

Cabin

$16.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes - chocolate | brown sugar | citrus

Marmalade Decaf

$18.00

Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy

Costa Rica Finca Chayote

$22.00Out of stock

Papua New Guinea | Sigri Estate | Kula PB

$19.00

Tasting notes: raspberry | tangerine | cane sugar

Ethiopia | Dumerso | Coffee Cherry Co-Ferm

$32.00

Tasting notes: blackberry | pink lemonade | earl grey

Ethiopia | Hada Molecha | 96 Hour Extended Ferm

$32.00

Tasting notes: blueberry | peach nectar | grape candy

Mexico | Chiapas

$20.00Out of stock

Tasting notes: baker’s chocolate | lemon | almond