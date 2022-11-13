Rolled Ice Cream 688 north alafaya trail Suite 104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Our awsome homemade Rolled Ice Cream, Ice Cream in a Jar, Taiyaki (Japanese sweet cake), Korean Patbingsu, Banana split, Stuffed Milkshakes, Sundaes, and several Scooped Ice Creams. Our Ice Cream is made with only the finest top of the line ingredents.
Location
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando, FL 32828
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes - 861 N Alafaya Trail
No Reviews
861 N Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Vespr Coffee Bar - 626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105
4.6 • 1,282
626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Orlando FL (Waterford Lakes) #092
4.3 • 619
781 Alafaya Trail North Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Castaways Sports Bar and Grill
No Reviews
504 N Alafaya Trail STE 102 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant