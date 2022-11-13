Rolled Ice Cream 688 north alafaya trail Suite 104

A map showing the location of Rolled Ice Cream 688 north alafaya trail Suite 104View gallery

Popular Items

Rolled Ice Cream
Dairy Free Rolled (Made with 100% Pea Protein)
Taiyaki (Single)

Ice Cream

Rolled Ice Cream

Rolled Ice Cream

$6.79+

Rolled Ice Cream creates its heavenly frozen treats by pouring a base of sweet milk on a freezing cold steel pan. It is then mixed and churned with your choice of toppings. Once it achieves the proper temperature, it is flattened and rolled out into rolls, right before your eyes.

Scooped Ice Cream

Scooped Ice Cream

$5.79+

All of the best flavors of Hershey's Premium Scooped ice cream, available in bowl or cone. Try it in a waffle bowl!

Dairy Free Rolled (Made with 100% Pea Protein)

Dairy Free Rolled (Made with 100% Pea Protein)

$8.99+

Diary free ice creams are made with Almond Milk. Served in a paper bowl, try our waffle bowl!Looking for a sweet treat without the Milk? Try our Lactose Free flavors, made with Almond Milk.

Sugar Free Scooped (Not Dairy Free)

Sugar Free Scooped (Not Dairy Free)

$8.79+

Enjoy your Ice Cream experience without the sugar! Check out our sugar-free scooped flavors.

Peanut-Free Hershey's Pints

Peanut-Free Hershey's Pints

$9.99

Prepackaged off site to ensure no peanut contaminates. CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Pirate Treasure Box (1 SCOOP of Ice Cream)

Pirate Treasure Box (1 SCOOP of Ice Cream)

$5.99

Includes one SCOOP of any specialty SCOOPED ice cream, pirate box, a hat to color, crayons, and a plastic kids cup with a straw.

Doggie Treat

Doggie Treat

$4.99

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with a Milk Bone(TM) dog treat

Stuffed Jars, Banana Split and more

Banana Split

Banana Split

$13.09

Our classic banana split is made with three scoops of ice cream (one each of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry). A sauce or sauces (chocolate, strawberry, and caramel ) are drizzled onto the ice cream, which is topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries. Crushed nuts finish this filling treat!

Sundae

Sundae

$9.99
Patbingsu (with Red Bean)

Patbingsu (with Red Bean)

$14.99

Shaved Ice and vanilla ice cream, with fruit and condensed milk drizzle. With Red Bean.

Bingsu (without Red Bean)

Bingsu (without Red Bean)

$14.99

Shaved Ice and vanilla ice cream, with fruit and condensed milk drizzle. Without Red Bean.

Stuffed Jars

Stuffed Jars

$9.99
A la mode

A la mode

$9.99

Our A la modes include choice of Pie, topped with ice cream, whipped cream and cherries.

Hot Food & Taiyaki

Taiyaki (Single)

Taiyaki (Single)

$4.95

Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling. Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store!

Taiyaki (A La Mode)

Taiyaki (A La Mode)

$7.19

Fish-shaped hotcake with flavored filling, served with a scoop of Vanilla ice cream on top or on the side. Our Taiyaki recipe was designed in Japan, and is exclusively sold at this store! Each batch (130) takes 2 hours to prepare, entirely by hand.

2 Nathan's Hot Dogs

2 Nathan's Hot Dogs

$9.19

Pair of all beef hot dogs on a white hot dog bun.

2 Coney Island Hot Dogs

2 Coney Island Hot Dogs

$11.19

Michigan Style, with Koegel's Hot Dogs. Comes topped with coney island meat, onion, and mustard.

2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

$9.19

Made Fresh when you order! Two American cheese sandwhiches on white bread.

2 Cheese Pizzas, 5" Round

2 Cheese Pizzas, 5" Round

$6.99

Two 5" pizzas, oven cooked to perfection (please allow 15 minutes to prepare). Try it with some of our fresh toppings!

Taiyaki (Dozen)

Taiyaki (Dozen)

$49.99

One dozen of our Fish-shaped hotcakes with flavored filling.

Shakes, Floats, Sodas and more

Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)

$10.99

Classic Milkshake (20oz Cup)

$10.99
Kool-Aid Tropical Fruit Jammers.

$2.19

Kool-Aid Tropical Fruit Jammers.

$2.19
Bottle Drink

Bottle Drink

$2.19
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.99
Stuffed Shake

Stuffed Shake

$13.99
Smoothie

Smoothie

$10.99
Floats

Floats

$10.99
Slushie

Slushie

$4.99

Snapple (kiwi / Strawberry)

$2.69

$2.69

Snapple (Peach)

$2.69

$2.69

Extras, Goodies and Sides

Extra Waffle Bowl/Cone

$1.50

Extra Waffle Bowl/Cone

$1.50
Extra Topping (On Side)

$1.20

Extra Topping (On Side)

$1.20
Fortune Cookies (2)

$1.00

Fortune Cookies (2)

$1.00
Pokemon Booster Pack

$4.99

Pokemon Booster Pack

$4.99
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$2.99
Reeses Peanut butter cups

$1.99

Reeses Peanut butter cups

$1.99

Mini Waffle Bowl (Plain)

$1.00

$1.00

Keychain / ID Holder (Mickey)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Chucky)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Donald Duck)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Lucky Blue Hair)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Lucky Black Hair)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Minnie)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Daffy)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Lucky Yellow Hair)

$9.99

$9.99

Keychain / ID Holder (Lucky Red Hair)

$9.99

$9.99

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card

$10 Gift Card

$10.00
$20 Gift Card

$20 Gift Card

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our awsome homemade Rolled Ice Cream, Ice Cream in a Jar, Taiyaki (Japanese sweet cake), Korean Patbingsu, Banana split, Stuffed Milkshakes, Sundaes, and several Scooped Ice Creams. Our Ice Cream is made with only the finest top of the line ingredents.

Location

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando, FL 32828

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

