Restaurant info

Serving Multi-Cuisine food with different varieties of Alcohol Food - Multi-Cuisine Kids Menu Beers (Draft and Bottle) Cocktails (Classic and Speciality) Liquor (Gin, Rum, Vodka, Tequila, Scotch, Whiskey, Cognac) Wine (Red, White, Rose, Champagne) Non - Alcoholic beverages (Soda, Juice) Flights - (mix up your fav) and more..!!

Website