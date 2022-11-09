Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

9179 Dallas Pkwy #170

Frisco, TX 75034

Popular Items

Fish Market Salmon
Crawfish Etouffee
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Limited Time Items

Cornbread Crusted Trout

$19.50

Family Meals

Family Grilled Fish

Family Grilled Fish

$40.00
Family Catfish and Shrimp

Family Catfish and Shrimp

$43.00

Fried shrimp and U.S. Farmed Catfish, french fries, hush puppies, and apple cider slaw.

Family Pasta & Salad

Family Pasta & Salad

$44.00

Choice of cajun or chicken alfredo pasta, side, and traditional or harvest salad.

Family Shrimp Boil

Family Shrimp Boil

$45.00

Shrimp, corn, and potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice.

Family Seafood

Family Seafood

$89.00

Snow Crab, Shrimp, Corn, and Potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice

Family Dessert

$10.00

4 pieces of our chocolate brownie or homemade bread pudding

Family Salad

$10.00

Choice of traditional or harvest salad.

Starters

Volcano Shrimp

Volcano Shrimp

$9.75

A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with our signature volcano sauce and sprinkled with toasted almonds.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.00

A creamy blend of fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, white American, parmesan, and romano cheeses. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.

Flash Fried Calamari

Flash Fried Calamari

$11.25

Thinly sliced wild calamari and okra halves, hand-battered and flash-fried. Served with choice of our homemade marinara or sweet Thai chili sauce.

Rockfish Sampler

Rockfish Sampler

$14.75

A trio of your favorites! Volcano Shrimp, Three-Cheese Spinach Dip, and two Bombs.

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$4.50

Served with our homemade remoulade.

Mexican Seafood Cocktail

Mexican Seafood Cocktail

$8.50

Fresh made blend of our spicy homemade salsa, cucumbers, clam juice, TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, and seasoning. Served with crisp house fried tortilla chips.

The Bomb!

The Bomb!

$9.50

Five crispy fried balls, loaded with shrimp, cheddar jack cheese, roasted jalapeños, bacon, and green onions. Served on a bed of onion strings with buttermilk ranch.

Maryland Crab Cakes

Maryland Crab Cakes

$14.95

Three seared crab cakes prepared fresh with lump crab and served with our homemade remoulade.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Soft toasted garlic bread served with a side of marinara.

Salads

Large Harvest Salad

Large Harvest Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, chopped apples, dried cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our housemade herb vinaigrette.

Large Traditional Salad

Large Traditional Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Small Harvest Salad

Small Harvest Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, chopped apples, dried cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our housemade herb vinaigrette.

Small Traditional Salad

Small Traditional Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad

Shrimp & Crab Louis Salad

$14.95

Lump crab meat and shrimp tossed with our homemade remoulade on a bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.

Soups

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.95

A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$8.25

A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.

Louisiana Gumbo - Cup

Louisiana Gumbo - Cup

$5.95

Our authentic New Orleans style gumbo loaded with shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken. Served on white rice.

Louisiana Gumbo - Bowl

Louisiana Gumbo - Bowl

$8.25

Our authentic New Orleans style gumbo loaded with shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken. Served on white rice..

Red Beans and Rice - Bowl

$8.25

From The Shell

Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp

Dozen Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.95

One dozen large shrimp tossed in your seasoning of choice and served with corn on the cob and red potato.

Steamer Bowl

Steamer Bowl

$37.00

Cluster of snow crab, one dozen large shrimp, and a half pound of Chilean mussels. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.

Snow Crab Platter

Snow Crab Platter

$56.00

Three snow crab clusters served with corn on the cob and red potatoes

Coastal Boil

Coastal Boil

$48.00

Three dozen large shrimp, two pounds of Chilean mussels, Andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.

Traditional Mussels

Traditional Mussels

$13.75

One pound of Chilean mussels cooked in white wine garlic butter sauce with tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.

Snow Crab & Shrimp Bowl

Snow Crab & Shrimp Bowl

$49.00

Two clusters of snow crab and one dozen large shrimp. Served with corn on the cob and red potatoes.

Mussels Barcelona

Mussels Barcelona

$13.75

One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Shellfish Bowl

Shrimp Cocktail - Half Dozen

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail - Dozen

$13.25

Fried

Alaskan Fish & Chips

Alaskan Fish & Chips

$14.50

Shiner Bock beer battered wild Alaska Pollock, served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$17.50

U.S. farmed catfish fillets battered in seasoned cornmeal. Served with housemade tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.

Fried Oyster Platter

Fried Oyster Platter

$18.95

Six shucked oysters battered in seasoned cornmeal. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeno hush puppies

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Ten large shrimp battered in seasoned panko. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce. Served with crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.

Catfish & Shrimp Combo

Catfish & Shrimp Combo

$17.95

U.S. farmed catfish fillets and five large shrimp. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce, crispy fries, homemade apple cider slaw, and jalapeño hush puppies.

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders served with housemade ranch, crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.

Fry Me to The Moon

Fry Me to The Moon

$33.00

A fishermen’s feast! Five large fried shrimp, full serving of our southern fried catfish, three fried oysters, and three Bombs. Served with jalapeno hush puppies, apple cider slaw, and crispy fries.

Fish Market

Fish Market Catfish

$18.95

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Chicken

$16.00

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Mahi Mahi

$19.50

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Redfish

$22.00

Fish Market Salmon

$19.50

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Snapper

$21.00

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Tilapia

$14.00

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Fish Market Trout

$18.00

Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.

Inspired

Santa Fe Tacos

Santa Fe Tacos

$14.50

A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska POLLOCK or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar-jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.

Atlantic Salmon Tacos

Atlantic Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Four tacos filled with blackened Atlantic salmon, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice.

Volcano Mahi Mahi

Volcano Mahi Mahi

$21.50

Panko crusted wild mahi mahi, topped with our signature volcano sauce and two large crispy shrimp. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans and housemade sweet Thai chili.

Southwest Seafood Enchiladas

Southwest Seafood Enchiladas

$14.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$22.75

Grilled Atlantic salmon filled with our homemade stuffing of crab, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and feta cheese. Served with sautéed asparagus and herbed orzo pasta with basil lemon butter.

Born on The Bayou

Crab Stuffed Fish

Crab Stuffed Fish

$18.50

Blackened tilapia stuffed with a lump crab cake and smothered in our homemade Pontchartrain sauce. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans.

Shrimp 'N Grits

Shrimp 'N Grits

$15.25

Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with fries.

Bourbon Street Trio

Bourbon Street Trio

$19.95

A trio of classic Louisiana favorites! Crawfish Étouffée, Shrimp ‘n Grits, and blackened U.S. farmed catfish topped with homemade Pontchartrain sauce on red beans & rice.

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.00

Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of crawfish tails, served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage sautéed with onions and peppers in our from scratch Cajun cream sauce with penne pasta & garlic bread.

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$16.75

Homemade, spicy, Louisiana style étouffée full of shrimp and served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.

Beef & Chicken

Herb Crusted Chicken

Herb Crusted Chicken

$17.00

Herb parmesan crusted chicken, topped with lemon butter sauce, tomatoes, fresh spinach, and artichoke hearts. Served over orzo pasta with a side of sautéed broccoli.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Two beef patties seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with crispy fries.

Beef Tenderloin Filet

Beef Tenderloin Filet

$23.00

Aged 8oz. beef tenderloin filet seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded red potatoes and sautéed broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed broccoli, tomatoes, and penne pasta tossed in our garlic alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$28.00

Large Shrimp and an Aged 8oz. beef tenderloin filet seasoned with our signature Rockfish spice and topped with garlic butter. Served with loaded red potatoes and sautéed broccoli.

Desserts

Homemade Bread Pudding

Homemade Bread Pudding

$6.50

Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Our famous made from scratch key lime pie

Deep Fried Bread Pudding

Deep Fried Bread Pudding

$7.00

Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$7.50

Decadent double chocolate brownie.

Sides

Apple Cider Slaw

$2.95

Homemade slaw with apple cider vinegar.

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.95

Corn on the Cob

$2.95

Creamed Corn

$2.95

Our famous homemade creamed corn

French Fries

$2.95

Crispy, golden-fried french fries.

Fried Okra

$2.95

Fried Onion Strings

$2.95

Herbed Orzo Pasta

$2.95

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$2.95

Creamy jalapeno cheese grits topped with andouille sausage gravy.

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$2.95

Four of our jalapeno hush puppies

Loaded Red Potatoes

$3.95

Crispy red potatoes loaded with melted garlic butter, bacon, sour cream, and green onions.

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.95

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

New Potatoes

$2.95

Red Beans and Rice

$2.95

From scratch red beans and rice.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Roasted Brussels sprouts mixed with roasted carrots, bacon, and cranberries sautéed in garlic butter.

Rockin Green Beans

$2.95Out of stock

Southern style green beans with bacon, potatoes, and onion.

Sauteed Asparagus

$3.95

Asparagus sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.

Sauteed Broccoli

$2.95

Broccoli sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Sauteed Carrots

$2.95

Carrots sautéed in garlic butter, seasoned with Rockfish seasoning and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Sauteed Spinach

$2.95

Spinach sautéed in garlic butter and seasoned with Rockfish seasoning.

Small Harvest Salad

Small Harvest Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, chopped apples, dried cranberries, bacon, toasted almonds, and feta cheese. Served with our housemade herb vinaigrette.

Small Traditional Salad

Small Traditional Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar-jack cheese, and hard boiled egg. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Steamed Asparagus

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

Steamed Spinach

$2.95

White Rice

$2.95

Kids Menu

Kid Fish Sticks

Kid Fish Sticks

$6.00

Breaded, crispy-fried tilapia strips served with ranch dressing and choice of side item.

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Ten baby crispy fried shrimp served with choice of side item and side of ranch dressing.

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$5.00

Quesadilla with cheddar jack cheese and a side of ranch

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft® Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side item.

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Three chicken strips, crispy-fried or grilled, served with choice of side item, and ramekin of buttermilk ranch dressing.

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Penne pasta served with choice of Marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce, or melted Garlic Butter. Served with choice of one side item.

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

A quarter pound burger topped with cheddar-jack cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with choice of one side item and ramekin of ranch.

Kid Tilapia

$6.00

Tilapia, served grilled, blackened, or fried with choice of side item

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Tea

$3.15

Peach Tea

$3.15

Sweet Tea

$3.15

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Root Beer

$3.15

Pibb Extra

$3.15

Chocolate Milk

$3.30

Cranberry Juice

$3.30

Hot Chocolate

$3.30

Milk

$3.30

Orange Juice

$3.30

Ozarka

$3.15

Pineapple Juice

$3.30

San Pellegrino

$3.30

Tomato Juice

$3.30

Tonic

$3.15

Club Soda

$3.15

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Local IPA

$5.50

Local Bottle

$5.50

Margaritas

Rock-a-Rita

Rock-a-Rita

$10.00

The Rockfish Original! Herradura Silver, Gran Gala, Rockfish Sour, and fresh lemon shaken and served on the rocks.

Premium Patron Margarita

$12.00

Patrón Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange shaken with fresh lemon and lime juice. Served on the rocks.

Small House Margarita - Rocks

$6.00

Our house margarita, served on the rocks

Small House Margarita - Frozen

$6.00

Our house margarita, served frozen

Large House Margarita - Rocks

$8.00

Our house margarita, served on the rocks

Large House Margarita - Frozen

$8.00

Our house margarita, served frozen

Virgin

$3.50

Specialty Drinks

Day at the Lake

$9.00

Malibu Coconut Rum and Amaretto shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.

Austin Mule

Austin Mule

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, mixed with fresh lime, and Q Ginger Beer.

Velvet Sail

Velvet Sail

$9.00

Western Son Blueberry Vodka & fresh lemon topped with Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir.

Hurricane

Hurricane

$8.00

Made with Pat O's Famous Hurricane mix

Rockin' Sangria

Rockin' Sangria

$9.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir and Cointreau, mixed with fruit juices.

Pineapple Mango Mai Tai

Pineapple Mango Mai Tai

$10.00

Sailor Jerry Rum and cointreau mixed with mango puree and fruit juices.

Red Wine

Coastal Vines Cabernet - Bottle

$14.00

Elouan Pinot Noir - Bottle

$24.00

Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir - Bottle

$16.00

White Wine

Coastal Vines Chardonnay - Bottle

$14.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay - Bottle

$18.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$18.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$16.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay - Bottle

$24.00

La Crema Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

Champagne - Glass

$7.00

Quarts

Hurricane Quart

$15.00

Six servings (approximately) of our classic Pat O'Briens Hurricane! Rum, Pat O’s Hurricane mix, orange juice, and pineapple juice.

Day At The Lake Quart

$25.00

Six servings (approximately) of our Day At The Lake. Malibu Coconut Rum and Disaronno Originale shaken with orange juice, and a splash of grenadine.

House Margarita Quart

$15.00

Six servings (approximately) of house margarita served on the rocks.

Entrees

Soup and Salad

Soup and Salad

$9.95

A small Harvest salad with your choice of cup of soup. Upgrade to a bowl of soup for $2 more.

North Atlantic Salmon

North Atlantic Salmon

$11.50

A lunch portion of our Atlantic salmon, served grilled or blackened on herbed orzo pasta with a side of sauteed broccoli

Lunch Seafood Enchiladas

Lunch Seafood Enchiladas

$10.75

Corn torillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce and served over a bed of cilantro lime rice.

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$9.95

Homemade, spicy Louisiana style étouffée full of shrimp, served with white rice and toasted garlic bread.

Lunch Tilapia

$9.75

Tilapia, served grilled or blackened on herbed orzo pasta with a side of sauteed broccoli

Pasta and Salad

$9.95

Half order of our Cajun pasta with choice of small traditional or harvest salad

Fried Baskets

U.S. Farmed Catfish Basket

U.S. Farmed Catfish Basket

$11.50

U.S. farmed catfish fillets battered in seasoned cornmeal. Served with fresh made tartar sauce, crispy fries, jalapeño hush puppies, and housemade apple cider slaw.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Six large shrimp battered in seasoned panko. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, jalapeño hush puppies, and housemade apple cider slaw.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$16.00

Five oysters battered in seasoned cornmeal and fried. Served with fresh made cocktail sauce, crispy fries, jalapeño hush puppies, and housemade apple cider slaw.