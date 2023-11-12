American
Seafood
Shamus Restaurant
978 Reviews
$$
98 West Ave
Lockport, NY 14090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Starters & Small Plates
Sandwiches & More
Salads
Extras
Dinner
Starters
- Blackened Scallops App$18.00
- Caesar Romaine$8.00
- Charcuterie Board$20.00
- French Onion-Bowl$8.00
- French Onion-Cup$6.00
- Lobster Bisque- Bowl$10.00
- Lobster Bisque- Cup$8.00
- Potato Pancakes$14.00
- Soup of the Day-Bowl$7.00
- Soup of the Day-Cup$5.00
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$11.00
- Mussels$16.00Out of stock
- Mixed Green Salad$6.00
- Stuffed Poblano Pepper$15.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00Out of stock
Sandwiches & Salads
- Cajun Chicken Salad$27.00
- Cheeseburger$17.00
- Fish n'Chips$19.00
- Chicken salad Plate$17.00
- Reuben$17.00
- Seasonal Salad$14.00
- Season Sal/Chicken$20.00
- Season Sal/Salmon$27.00
- Season Sal/Scallops$32.00
- Season Sal/Steak$29.00
- Season Sal/Shrimp$25.00
- Crab & Shrimp$24.00Out of stock
- Ridiculous Burger$25.00
- Beef on weck$17.00
- Bacon Blue Burger$19.00
- Large Ceasar$13.00
- Large Caesar w/Chicken$19.00
- Large Caeser w/Shrimp$25.00
Entrees
- 10 oz Filet$30.00
- 10 Wings$15.00
- 12OZ Prime Rib$33.00
- 16OZ Prime Rib$38.00
- 20 Wings$22.00
- Black scallops Entree$34.00
- Bucket Mac n'cheese$12.00
- Bucket of Fried Chicken$33.00
- Broiled Haddock$19.00
- Cajun Haddock$19.00
- Fried Chicken$25.00
- Grouper$31.00Out of stock
- Halibut$35.00
- Pecan Chicken$25.00
- Pizza Cheese$15.00
- Pizza Pepperoni$17.00
- Pizza Veggie$17.00
- Pork Chop$34.00Out of stock
- Porterhouse$58.00
- Salmon Filet$27.00
- Shrimp Pasta$29.00
- Tomato, Spinach Spaghetti Pasta$22.00
- Twin Tenderloin$36.00
- Pork Tenderloin$28.00
- Braised beef$38.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Extras
- 1 Slice Garlic Toast$1.75
- 2 Slice Garlic Toast$3.50
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Bread\roll Board$3.00
- Brussels Sprouts & Bacon$6.00Out of stock
- Daily Vegetable$4.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Lobster Tail (1)$26.00
- Mixed Green Salad$6.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$7.00
- Side Applesauce$2.50
- Side bacon$7.00
- Small Caesar Romaine$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Large Cole Slaw$8.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.50
- Side Cole Slaw$4.50
- side of mac n cheese$5.00
- glutenfree roll$3.50
- Wing Creamy Blue Cheese$1.50
Beverage
Cocktails
- Add Liquor$4.00
- Amaretto sour$8.00
- Aperol Margaritra$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Appeltini$11.00
- Apple Cider Cocktail$11.00
- Apple Cider Spritz$12.00
- B52$12.00
- Bacardi Cocktail$8.00
- Bailey's Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Baileys & Coffee$11.00
- Basil Gin Tonic$10.00
- Black Manhattan$12.00
- Black Martini$12.00
- Black russian$10.00
- Bloody Caeser$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bourbon sour$7.00
- Brandy alexander$10.00
- Car Bomb Shot$13.00
- Champagne$8.00
- Cherry Herring Smash$12.00
- Cherry Mule$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$10.00
- Cider Margarita$12.00
- Citrus Margarita$12.00
- Collins$8.00
- Cosmo$11.00
- Cupid's Kiss$8.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- French 76$11.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Gimlet$8.00
- Grasshoper$7.00
- Ice Pick$6.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Irish Cream & Coffee$11.00
- Irish Lady$11.00
- Irish White Russian$12.00
- Jack Apple Cider$10.00
- Jameson Manhattan$12.00
- Kahlua & Coffee$8.00
- Kahlua & Cream$8.00
- Lemondrop Martini$11.00
- Long Island Ice tea$11.00
- Mai Tai$7.50
- Manhattan$9.00
- Maple Old Fashion$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Muddled Old fashion$9.00
- Mudslide$8.00
- Mudslide Martini$13.00
- Mules$11.00
- Murphy's Manhattan$11.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Nutty irishman$9.00
- Orange Margarita$12.00
- Paper Plane$13.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Poinsetta$8.00
- Pomegra Martini$8.00
- Rob roy$9.00
- Rum cider$11.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea breeze$6.50
- Side Car$13.00
- Snickerdoodle$12.00
- St. Germaine Fizzy$12.00
- Stinger$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Amaro Ninino$10.00
Liquor
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Boodles Gin$8.00
- Gunpowder gin$8.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Nolets$10.00
- Tanquery$7.00
- Tommy Rotter Gin$7.00
- well Gin$7.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Meyers$8.00
- Spiced Rum Well$7.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- well rum$7.00
- Ron Zacapa$9.00
- McCallon$13.00
- Balvenie$10.00
- Bowmore$8.00
- Dewers$9.00
- Dewers 12$8.00
- Glenfiddich$10.00
- Glenlivet$12.00
- Glenmorangie 10 yr$10.00
- JW Black$10.00
- JW Red$8.00
- Bowmore$10.00
- Dewers 15$10.00
- Well Scotch$7.00
- Laphroig 10$10.00
- Monkey Shoulder$11.00
- Misterios$11.00
- Cuervo$6.00
- Hornitos Plata$10.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Julio Blanco$14.00
- Julio Reposado$14.00
- Mezcal Monte Alban$8.00
- well tequila$7.00
- Coramino Silver$12.00
- Asterl Blanco$10.00
- Patron$14.00
- Patron Gold$19.00
- Cidigo Blanco$12.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolute Mandrin$8.00
- Absolute Wild Berry$8.00
- Deep Eddie$8.00
- Deep Eddie Lemon$9.00
- Deep Eddie Lime$8.00
- Goose Lemon$7.00
- Goose Pear$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketal One$10.00
- Reyka$8.00
- Skyy$8.00
- Skyy Citron$6.00
- Stoli$8.00
- Stoli Raz$8.00
- Stolly "O"$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Tommy rotter Vodka$8.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$8.00
- Van Gogh Pomegrante$8.00
- well Vodka$7.00
- Absolute Vanilla$8.00
- Balieys Nips$4.50
- Basil hayden$10.00
- Basil Hayden Rye$10.00
- Black barrel$8.00
- Black Button$7.00
- Black Velvet$6.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Bushmills$9.00
- Bushmills 12 Yr$12.00
- CC$8.00
- Crown Apple$9.50
- Crown royal$9.50
- Dickel Rye$6.50
- Forty Creek$6.00
- Green Spot$15.00
- Hudson Bourbon$10.00
- Jack Apple$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson 12 Year$15.00
- Jameson 18 Year$23.00
- Jameson Castmates$10.00
- Jameson IPA$10.00
- Jefferson$15.00
- Jefferson Bourbon$15.00
- Jefferson Ocean Rye$15.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon$15.00
- Jeffersons Rye$10.00
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jim beam Red stag$6.50
- Knob Creek 12 Year Bourbon$14.00
- knob creek bourbon$10.00
- Knob Creek rye$10.00
- Makers mark$10.00
- Old grand dad$5.50
- Proper 12$10.00
- Red breast$15.00
- Red Breast 15 Year$24.00
- Rose& Co$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$10.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Slane$9.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Teelings$10.00
- Templeton Rye$9.00
- Tommy Rotter$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Well Bourbon$6.00
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- woodfrod reserve$11.00
- Gentleman Jack$9.00
- Bushmills 12$18.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$13.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- aperol$8.00
- Apple Schnapps$5.00
- B&B$9.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Black Button Cream$7.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$10.50
- Cooking sherry$3.00
- Courvoisier VSOP$11.00
- Cr Cocoa Dark$5.00
- Cr Cocoa Wh$5.00
- cr dementhe gr$5.00
- Cr dementhe wh$5.00
- Di Sarrona$8.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Fonseca 27$10.00
- Frangelica$9.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hennessey$9.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Jagermeister$5.50
- Kahlua$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.00
- Sambuca$9.00
- Tia maria$9.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Well Brandy$6.50
- St. Germain$9.00
- Rum Chata$10.00
- Amaro$12.00
- Amado Ninino$10.00
Bottle Beer
Draft Beer
- Big Ditch 12OZ$6.00
- Sullivans Red 12oz$6.00Out of stock
- Guinness 12OZ$6.00
- Smithwicks 12OZ$6.00
- Sullivans Gold 12oz$6.00
- Cider 12 Oz$6.00
- Lets Go Pills 12 Oz$6.00
- 12Oz Genny$6.00Out of stock
- 12OZ Black And Tan$6.00
- 12OZ Spaten Octoberfest$6.00
- 12OZ E.F Porter$6.00
- Big Ditch 16OZ$7.00
- Sullivans Gold 16 Oz$7.00
- 16oz Red Sullivan$7.00Out of stock