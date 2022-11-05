Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sicilia Pizza Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

558 South Delsea Drive

Clayton, NJ 08312

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Lg Cheese Fries
Cheesesteak

Appetizers

Sm French Fries

$4.50

Sm Cheese Fries

$5.95

Choice of Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar or American

Sm Waffle Fries

$5.25

Sm Curly Fries

$5.50

Sm Old Bay Fries

$5.95

Sm Cajun Fries

$5.50

Sm Mega Fries

$6.65

Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Bacon, Side of Ranch Dressing

Sm Mexican Fries

$6.95

Jalapeños, Diced Onions & Cheddar Cheese

Sm Pizza Fries

$6.25

Sm Onion Rings

$6.50

Lg French Fries

$7.25

Lg Cheese Fries

$7.99

Choice of Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar or American

Lg Waffle Fries

$8.50

Lg Curly Fries

$8.50

Lg Old Bay Fries

$7.95

Lg Cajun Fries

$7.95

Lg Mega Fries

$8.95

Cheddar, Mozzarella & Bacon, Side of Ranch Dressing

Lg Mexican Fries

$8.95

Jalapeños, Diced Onions & Cheddar Cheese

Lg Pizza Fries

$7.95

Lg Onion Rings

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.25

with Sauce

Fried Ravioli (8)

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms (10)

$7.45

Broccoli Bites (7)

$7.75Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95

Sicilia’s Combo

$10.95

(4) Chicken Fingers, (4) Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries

Chicken Fingers (5)

$7.95

Chicken Fingers (5) w/French Fries

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$10.45

Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla Chips, Beef or Chicken, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Sour Cream (Add Jalapeños $0.75)

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.99

with Sauce

Garlic Knots (12)

$5.99

with Sauce

Side of Cheese

$0.80

Bruchetta

$7.99

Pepperoni Roll

$4.75

Wings

5 Buffalo Wings

5 Buffalo Wings

$7.25

Jumbo wings fried to perfection coded on your choose our 5 deliiouse suces

10 Buffalo Wings

$15.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$28.00

30 Buffalo Wings

$42.00

50 Buffalo Wings

$69.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Tossed Salad

$8.25

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Onions

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Onions, Olives & Egg

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.75

Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.25

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage & Cucumbers

Cheesesteak Salad

$10.75

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Egg, Feta Cheese, Croutons & Olives

Chopped Cobb Salad

$11.75

Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Served on a bed of Romaine

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.75

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.85

Taco Salad

$9.95

Beef or Chicken, Black Olives, Carrots, Cabbage, Chopped Tomato, Mixed Cheese Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side

Side Salad

$4.25

Traditional Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.75
Small the Works Pizza

Small the Works Pizza

$13.25

with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers

Small Veggie Pizza

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.25

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Medium Pizza

$12.00
Medium the Works Pizza

Medium the Works Pizza

$18.75

with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers

Medium Veggie Pizza

Medium Veggie Pizza

$18.75

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Large Pizza

$14.25
Large the Works Pizza

Large the Works Pizza

$21.75

with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers

Large Veggie Pizza

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.75

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Sicilian

$16.25

Sicilian The Works Pizza

$22.95

with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers

Sicilian Veggie Pizza

$22.95

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Gourmet Pizza

16" Only

Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Lg Taco Pizza

$21.00

Ground Beef or Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Taco Seasoning

Lg Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.75

Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Mozzarella, Fried Onions & Mayo

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.75

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella

Lg Grilled Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Ham, Pineapple, Sauce & Mozzarella

Lg Ranch Pizza

Lg Ranch Pizza

$22.95

Spinach, Chopped Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese

Lg 4 Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, & Ricotta

Lg Florentine Pizza

$19.95

Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Tomato Filet, Garlic, Oil & Mozzarella

Lg The Don (Red) Pizza

$19.95

Fresh Tomato Filet, Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese

Lg The Don (White) Pizza

$21.95

Fresh Tomato Filet, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli, Spinach, Mozzarella & Ricotta

Lg Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza

$22.95

Chicken, Ham, Provolone, & Mozzarella in a Creamy Bleu Cheese

Lg Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.95

Breaded Chicken, Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

Lg Meat Lover Pizza

$21.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon & Ham

Lg The Greek Pizza

$18.95

White Fresh Garlic & Oil, Feta, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Roasted Peppers

Lg Margarita Pizza

$19.95

Lg Grandma’s Spicy Tomato Pie

$16.75

(Homemade Sauce)

Lg German Pizza

$21.25

Steak, Onions, Hot Banana pprs.

Lg Siciliano Side Down Pizza

$16.95

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Strombolis

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.25

Steak, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce

Sm American Stromboli

$11.50

Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Pepperoni & Sauce

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$11.25

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Sm Special Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Meatballs & Sauce

Sm Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.25

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.75

Sauce & Mozzarella

Sm Steak Supreme Stromboli

$12.25

Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Sm Chicken Supreme Stromboli

$12.25

Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.25

Steak, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce

Lg American Stromboli

$19.99

Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Pepperoni & Sauce

Lg Veggie Stromboli

$18.75

Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Oil

Lg Special Stromboli

$19.65

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Meatballs & Sauce

Lg Pepperoni Stromboli

$19.25

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$19.85

Sauce & Mozzarella

Lg Steak Supreme Stromboli

$19.95

Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Lg Chicken Supreme Stromboli

$19.95

Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers

Turnovers & Calzone

Baked Pizza Turnover

$9.50
Calzone

Calzone

$9.95

Mozzarella, Ricotta & Ham. Sauce on Side

Steak & Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$10.75

Pizza Sandwich Steak

$11.25

Cheesesteak Special

$12.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Fried Onions

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$11.95

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.90

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.25

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.75

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.95

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.90

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Bacon Cheesesteak

$11.95

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.75

Sausage & Peppers Parm Sandwich

$10.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.25

Hot Roast Pork w/cheese Sandwich

$10.25Out of stock

Hot Roast Beef w/cheese Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Veggie Sub Sandwich

$10.28

Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions & Roasted Pepper

Cheeseburger Sub Sandwich

$11.75

Two Chopped Burgers on a Long Roll, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

The Cubano Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

Roast Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard

Chicken Ranchero

$11.25

Burgers

Served with French Fries

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Pizza Burger

$11.75

Mexican Cheeseburger

$11.00

Onions, Jalapeños & Cheddar

California Cheeseburger

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Western Burger

$11.75

Cheese, Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce

Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Cheeseburger

$11.75

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Peppers & Caesar Dressing

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo

B.L.T. Wrap

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

Taco Wrap

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Sour Cream

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onionsv& Provolone Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.99

Clubs

B.L.T Club

$10.95

Turkey Club

$10.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.25

Cold Subs

Whole Italian Hoagie

$9.75

Whole Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.25

Whole Cheese Hoagie

$9.25

Whole Turkey & Cheese Hoagie

$9.25

Whole Italian Grinder

$9.95

Whole Mixed Cheese Sub

$9.25

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Supreme Quesadilla

$12.00

with Blended Cheese, Green Peppers, & Onions

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

with Blended Cheese

Steak Supreme Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Broccoli, Spinach, Onions, Mushroom, Tomato, Roasted Pepper & Blended Cheese

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Dinners

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$16.00

Our homemade meatballs covered in our fresh marinara sauce over spaghetti

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Our sauce is made fresh, with Parmesan fresh cream & Garlic

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Sauteéd Chicken sliced & our homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Our homemade chicken parmigiana with our homemade marinara & side of spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Lightly fried, topped with melted marinara. Served with a side of spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce, tossed with bell peppers & onions, over linguini pasta

Chicken ala Vodka

$14.95

Sautéed chicken sliced with tomato sauce, vodka & cream tossed over penned pasta

Baked Manicotti

$12.75Out of stock

With marinara sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese

Baked Stuffed Shells

$16.00

With marinara sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne pasta tossed in our homemade tomato sauce & blended mozzarella, ricotta cheese & baked to perfection

Baked Ravioli

$16.00

With marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Shrimp Vodka

$19.00

Xtra Parmesan Cheese

$0.75

Shrimp Carbonara

$19.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Cinnamon bites

$6.50

Cheesecake

$4.25

Cannoli

$3.50

Flan (Homemade)

$4.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.25

Condiments Sides

side of Salt

$0.25

side of Black pepper

$0.25

side of Crushed red peppers

$0.35

side of Crutons

$0.75

side of Oregano

$0.25

side of Garlic powder

$0.35

side of Minced garlic

$0.35

side of Grated parmesan cheese

$0.75

side of Old bay

$0.25

side of Taco spice

$0.25

side of Cayenne pepper

$0.35

Extra Dressings

Cheddar Cheese Sauce On Side

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.90

Lite Italian

$0.90

Marinara Sauce

$0.95

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.90

Side Of Pickles

$0.75

Side Of Hot Peppers

$0.50

Side Of Sweet Peppers

$0.50

Large Alfredo Sauce

$6.90

Side Of Jalapeños

$0.75

Ranch

$0.95

Chipotle Ranch

$0.95

Large Honey Muster

$6.25

Large Marinara Sauce

$6.75

Large Marinara Sauce

$6.75

Large Marinara

$6.75

Large Ranch Dressing

$6.50

Large Jalapenos

$6.50

Large Pecos

$5.50

Large Bbq

$5.00

Large Italian

$5.00

Extra protein

Extra Chicken

$3.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99

Extra Sausage

$2.50

Extra Shrimp

$4.75

Side of Bacon Bits

$0.99

Extra Sliced Bacon

$0.99

Extra Steak

$3.75

Extra Fry Eggs

$1.50

Extra Meatball

$1.95

Drinks

Water

$1.25

Canada Dry

$1.07

Pepsi

$1.15Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$1.15

Diet Pepsi

$1.15Out of stock

Coca Cola

$1.15

MUG Root Beer

$1.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.15Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.15Out of stock

A&W Rootbeer

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.15

Brisk Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock

Sierra Mist

Out of stock

Sprite

$1.15

Sunkist Orange

$1.15

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.95

Gingerale

$3.95

Crush Orange

$3.95

Mtn Dew

$3.95

MUG Root beer

$3.75

Crush Grape

$3.95

Sprite

$3.99Out of stock

Jarritos Orange

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.25Out of stock

Water

$1.25

Cup Of Ice

$0.90

Arizona Mango

$1.95Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.10Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.95Out of stock

Gatorade Lemon

$1.95

Coke Glass Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Vita Coco

$2.99Out of stock

Cafe

$2.00

X S

$2.99

Slice

Plain Slice

$2.75

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$3.99

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.50

Mexican Pizza

$3.25Out of stock

Sicilian Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Slice

$3.75

Margarita

$3.75

Don Red

$3.25Out of stock

Florentine Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Specials

1 Large Pizza & 2 Liter Soda

$17.25

2 Large Plain Pizzas

$25.99

1 Sicilian Pizza, 10 Wings, 6 Garlic Knots & 2 Liter Soda

$32.99