Sicilia Pizza Pizza
558 South Delsea Drive
Clayton, NJ 08312
Popular Items
Appetizers
Sm French Fries
Sm Cheese Fries
Choice of Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar or American
Sm Waffle Fries
Sm Curly Fries
Sm Old Bay Fries
Sm Cajun Fries
Sm Mega Fries
Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Bacon, Side of Ranch Dressing
Sm Mexican Fries
Jalapeños, Diced Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Sm Pizza Fries
Sm Onion Rings
Lg French Fries
Lg Cheese Fries
Choice of Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar or American
Lg Waffle Fries
Lg Curly Fries
Lg Old Bay Fries
Lg Cajun Fries
Lg Mega Fries
Cheddar, Mozzarella & Bacon, Side of Ranch Dressing
Lg Mexican Fries
Jalapeños, Diced Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Lg Pizza Fries
Lg Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
with Sauce
Fried Ravioli (8)
Fried Mushrooms (10)
Broccoli Bites (7)
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Sicilia’s Combo
(4) Chicken Fingers, (4) Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries
Chicken Fingers (5)
Chicken Fingers (5) w/French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Fingers w/Fries
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Beef or Chicken, Salsa, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Sour Cream (Add Jalapeños $0.75)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots (6)
with Sauce
Garlic Knots (12)
with Sauce
Side of Cheese
Bruchetta
Pepperoni Roll
Wings
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Onions
Chef's Salad
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cabbage, Onions, Olives & Egg
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Egg
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage & Cucumbers
Cheesesteak Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Egg, Feta Cheese, Croutons & Olives
Chopped Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Cabbage, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Served on a bed of Romaine
Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Taco Salad
Beef or Chicken, Black Olives, Carrots, Cabbage, Chopped Tomato, Mixed Cheese Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side
Side Salad
Traditional Pizza
Small Pizza
Small the Works Pizza
with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers
Small Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Medium Pizza
Medium the Works Pizza
with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers
Medium Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Large Pizza
Large the Works Pizza
with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers
Large Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Sicilian
Sicilian The Works Pizza
with Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Meatballs, Onions & Green Peppers
Sicilian Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olives, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Gourmet Pizza
Lg Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Lg Taco Pizza
Ground Beef or Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Taco Seasoning
Lg Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, Mozzarella, Fried Onions & Mayo
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Mozzarella
Lg Grilled Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Roasted Peppers & Mozzarella
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Sauce & Mozzarella
Lg Ranch Pizza
Spinach, Chopped Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese
Lg 4 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, & Ricotta
Lg Florentine Pizza
Eggplant, Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Tomato Filet, Garlic, Oil & Mozzarella
Lg The Don (Red) Pizza
Fresh Tomato Filet, Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese
Lg The Don (White) Pizza
Fresh Tomato Filet, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli, Spinach, Mozzarella & Ricotta
Lg Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza
Chicken, Ham, Provolone, & Mozzarella in a Creamy Bleu Cheese
Lg Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded Chicken, Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella
Lg Meat Lover Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon & Ham
Lg The Greek Pizza
White Fresh Garlic & Oil, Feta, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Roasted Peppers
Lg Margarita Pizza
Lg Grandma’s Spicy Tomato Pie
(Homemade Sauce)
Lg German Pizza
Steak, Onions, Hot Banana pprs.
Lg Siciliano Side Down Pizza
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Strombolis
Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce
Sm American Stromboli
Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Pepperoni & Sauce
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Sm Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Meatballs & Sauce
Sm Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Sm Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Sauce & Mozzarella
Sm Steak Supreme Stromboli
Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers
Sm Chicken Supreme Stromboli
Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers
Lg Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce
Lg American Stromboli
Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Pepperoni & Sauce
Lg Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, Tomatoes, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Garlic & Oil
Lg Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Meatballs & Sauce
Lg Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Lg Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Sauce & Mozzarella
Lg Steak Supreme Stromboli
Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers
Lg Chicken Supreme Stromboli
Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers
Steak & Chicken Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Pizza Sandwich Steak
Cheesesteak Special
Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Fried Onions
Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
Bacon Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Bacon Cheesesteak
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Sausage & Peppers Parm Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hot Roast Pork w/cheese Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef w/cheese Sandwich
Veggie Sub Sandwich
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions & Roasted Pepper
Cheeseburger Sub Sandwich
Two Chopped Burgers on a Long Roll, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
The Cubano Sandwich
Roast Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard
Chicken Ranchero
Burgers
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Peppers & Caesar Dressing
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo
Cheesesteak Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Mayo
B.L.T. Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
Taco Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Sour Cream
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Veggie Wrap
Broccoli, Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onionsv& Provolone Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Cheeseburger Wrap
Cold Subs
Quesadilla
Dinners
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs covered in our fresh marinara sauce over spaghetti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our sauce is made fresh, with Parmesan fresh cream & Garlic
Chicken Alfredo
Sauteéd Chicken sliced & our homemade Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Our homemade chicken parmigiana with our homemade marinara & side of spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly fried, topped with melted marinara. Served with a side of spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce, tossed with bell peppers & onions, over linguini pasta
Chicken ala Vodka
Sautéed chicken sliced with tomato sauce, vodka & cream tossed over penned pasta
Baked Manicotti
With marinara sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese
Baked Stuffed Shells
With marinara sauce topped with our mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed in our homemade tomato sauce & blended mozzarella, ricotta cheese & baked to perfection
Baked Ravioli
With marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese